‘Tis not yet the season: How a frustrating retail strategy is forcing us to check a calendar

Halloween party and costumes goods for sale inside a Target store. (ZikG / Shutterstock)

It was a toasty afternoon in late July, and I desperately needed a swimsuit.

In a mere six weeks, my husband and I would be relishing our long-delayed honeymoon to the Greek isles, and a chic bathing suit was a necessity.

Off to Sonoma County’s big-box stores I went — a frosty strawberry lemonade in one hand, a fistful of summer delight in the other — my coral-painted toenails pointing the way toward swimsuit nirvana.

But after flip-flopping my way to three major retailers, I was horrified to discover summer had gone the way of the dodo bird. Replacing the bikinis and beach balls was a Halloween smorgasbord of googly-eyed skeletons and pumpkin-shaped pasta.

Real thoughts that went through my mind: 1.) Wait, what month is it? 2.) No really, what month is it …? 3.) Oh, boy! I love Halloween! 4.) Where the heck are the bathing suits? 5.) Are you kidding me?

At one store, after carefully counting the number of months until Halloween on my fingers, I rushed over to the clearance rack, frantically searching for a single swimsuit without horizontal stripes. Nearby, a woman glanced over and saw my desperation.

“What happened to summer?” she offered.

“It’s been stolen,” I retorted. “And my tomatoes are still green.”

What month is it?

In a recent Tell Us, The Press Democrat asked readers to weigh in on the retail phenomenon known as “holiday creep,” when retailers begin introducing holiday merchandise, advertisements and sales months ahead of time.

In recent decades, Christmas often has arrived early to the party, with Costco and many craft stores stocking holiday goods as early as July and August. But now, Halloween, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July are arriving unfashionably early, and it’s enough to drive many consumers mad .

“I feel nauseated when I see Fourth of July [merchandise] before Easter, Halloween pumpkins before Aug. 15 and most repulsive of all — Valentine’s Day candy before Dec. 24,” reader Susan M. Dochtermann, a teacher in Santa Rosa, said in an email. “I think the author of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ had it right in 1947 when he expressed his concerns over the consumeristic twist the holidays had taken on. Even Santa has had to give up his vacation time since he now appears before Thanksgiving.”

Karen Cooper, a former Sebastopol resident who now lives in Hilo, Hawaii, said she tries to avoid retail stores leading up to the holidays, but “it’s impossible to avoid the advertising.”

“The ads are run to the point of extreme overexposure and take any specialness out of a holiday,” she wrote in a email. “They also reinforce the materialism that pervades this culture. The money people spend on Halloween and Christmas alone could put a dent in the national debt.”

Barbara Scott, an 83-year-old resident of Sea Ranch, misses the seasonal anticipation she felt when she was younger. “Halloween and Christmas displays showing up in the summer and early fall spoil the enjoyment of each season,” she wrote.

“Advertising holidays months early is another marketing ploy that feeds into the excessive consumption of ‘stuff,’” she added. “… In this era of severe climate change, urging conspicuous consumption is absolutely wrong on several levels, including targeting children.”

Petaluma-based writer Janis Couvreaux got straight to the point.

“Summer is my favorite season and needs to be savored,” she wrote. “Anticipating fall and winter just depresses me.”

What’s the rush?

Despite the fact “holiday creep” frustrates many consumers, major retailers remain unfazed . Some stores can earn up to half their annual sales during the holidays, so extending the season makes sense.

In recent years, supply chain issues have forced retailers to order and manufacture goods months ahead of time to ensure their availability for the holiday season.

“If merchandise arrives early, it makes more sense for stores to put it on retail shelves so they can recoup their investment instead of storing the goods in a warehouse,” said Sucharita Kodali, vice president and principal retail analyst with Forrester Research in Los Angeles. “Other times, retailers receive volume discounts for ordering a lot of product early, so that also plays a role.”

When I shared my recent swimsuit shopping woes with Kodali, she agreed the early arrival of holiday goods can be annoying to consumers — especially when it comes at the expense of something you really need.

“People get very upset when retailers don’t sell what they need when they need it,” Kodali said. “When I worked for Toys R Us, they carried no yo-yos or jump-ropes but offered 85 Crayola products. Customers didn’t want that. They wanted the basics. Many retailers miss the most basic form of Merchandising 101, which is have what people want when they want it.”