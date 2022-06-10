TLC for Sonoma County trees

How to keep trees alive in drought

With water scarce during the prolonged drought, trees are stressed. How can you keep them alive and maintain their health?

A free webinar Tuesday, hosted by the nonprofit Daily Acts, will show you the best methods for effective watering and demonstrate how important trees are in combating global warming.

The online workshop will be from 5:30-7 p.m.

Register to attend the talk live or to receive a link to a recording afterward. Visit dailyacts.org, email moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664 to register.

Santa Rosa

Take a visual walk among the oaks

Join Master Gardener April Lynch on a photographic tour of Northern California’s native oaks on June 18.

During a free presentation at the Coddingtown Library, Lynch will share her collection of high-definition photos taken over 11 years and arranged in a meaningful and artistic way. She will guide viewers through chaparral, woodlands and forests for insights about native oak trees and shrubs. She will zero in on microscopic oak flowers and a variety of acorns and leaves. 10:30 a.m. to noon. To promote safe social distancing, registration is required. 150 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa. Go to conta.cc/3sXP4ra or sonomamg.ucanr.edu for a confirmation email.

Need support for graywater system?

After three years of cutting back water use, many people are looking to conserve even more with graywater systems.

Daily Acts will host a one-hour live online session Wednesday strictly for people already familiar with laundry-to-landscape graywater systems but who need more information to confidently move forward with design and installation.

Daily Acts staff will give a brief overview of graywater systems and then open the discussion for participants to ask questions.

Laundry-to-landscape graywater systems are low-cost, low-tech do-it-yourself systems that reuse the water from each load of laundry to water the landscape. They do not require a permit. Participants are invited to have photos ready to share with their questions.

The event is co-sponsored by the town of Windsor, which is offering its water customers applications for free laundry-to-landscape graywater parts kits and site visits. To apply for a kit, visit townofwindsor.com/1332/laundry-to-landscape. To register for the seminar, visit bit.ly/3tm2ehN. For more information, email moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664.

