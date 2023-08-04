Question: A friend says I can easily grow vegetables this winter if I start planning now. Another says veggies just don’t grow well once fall turns to winter. Who is right?

Answer: Right now is a good time to ask this question. Here in Sonoma County, we don’t have the desert heat of Southern California or Arizona. We live in a temperate climate with many sunny days year-round. Hard freezes are rare, and even frost can be managed in much of our region. So why not take advantage of our nearly endless summer?

Yet, plants do have their favorite heat ranges. And even more important than the right temperature is their need for light. To thrive, most plants must have at least 10 hours of daylight. They may not die in the shorter days of our mild winter, but they stop growing.

So, which of your friends is correct? Perhaps it’s no surprise — they are friends, after all — that each is sharing good advice.

At the latitude of Santa Rosa, we get about 15 hours of sunlight on June 21. After that, the days grow shorter. Beginning on Nov. 19, each day receives less than 10 hours of daylight until Dec. 21, the winter solstice, when daylight hours begin to increase. Around Jan. 24, sunlight returns to 10-hour days. That period of 66 days, and more farther north, is called the Persephone period, named for the Greek goddess of agriculture whose annual trip to the underworld signaled the death and rebirth of the fields.

This period of short days is the reason that planting seeds or seedlings outdoors after mid-November won’t get you healthy greens in January. But there are strategies you can use to make those in-between days count in your garden, and you can start now.

Start with a plan, extend the season

One thing you can do is make a plan, a first step for any strategies you choose to adopt.

List the vegetables you want to harvest and when. Consult seed packages or catalogs to learn the likely days to maturity (DTM) for each plant variety, then count back from your preferred harvest date to determine the best planting date. You also can refer to the Year-Round Food Gardening in Sonoma County handout, at bit.ly/45QcnVF.

You already may know about techniques to extend the season. Use them when you want to leave mature vegetables growing or waiting safely in the ground until after Nov. 19, the start of the Persephone period. In colder regions than ours, gardeners use cold frames, greenhouses and other measures to extend the growing season through a hard freeze, defined as 28 degrees for at least two hours. In much of Sonoma, you might only need a thick mulch of straw or leaves. Or, when the temperature dips, you can lay a few old bedsheets lightly over crops such as lettuces; leafy brassicas like arugula and mustard; and chicories like radicchio, endive and escarole.

The vegetable we call winter squash is actually grown over a long period in the summer and harvested in late fall. You can leave this squash on the vine until well after it has ripened and pick it when needed. Remember to put a piece of old ceramic tile or other barrier under the fruit to keep it off the ground and prevent it from bruising or rotting.

Some winter squash varieties can take a full four months to mature. Many need another several weeks of curing after that. If you don’t get your squash planted by the end of July, it may be best to wait until next year.

UC Master Gardeners get a lot of formal training but, like any gardener, we also learn by doing. Master Gardener Janet Barocco says many fruit trees, like her Braeburn apples, satsumas, Meyer lemons, blood oranges and pineapple guava, hold their bounty through the Persephone period until needed. Of course, as weather conditions vary, we recommend you check your fruit and harvest it if necessary.

Overwinter for a jump start on spring

Another technique is overwintering — planting vegetables in the fall, before Nov. 19. They stop growing or slow dramatically but are ready to take off again as soon as the days get longer, after Jan. 24. You can produce wonders in a spring garden by planting cold-hardy produce in late summer, such as cabbages and their relatives — broccoli, kale and Brussels sprouts. Roots like beets, carrots and turnips work well, as do garlic and scallions.

Every variety of cold-hardy plant is different, but they all overwinter best when they have a good start before the days shorten. The author and farmer Eliot Coleman has greatly influenced current thinking about winter gardening. For successful overwintering, he advises that plants should be about 75% mature when Persephone days begin.

Again, use those seed envelopes to count back from your intended harvest date. If you are overwintering the plant, you need to add 66 days or so to account for our Sonoma County Persephone period.

Still, “mileage may vary,” as the ads used to say. “One of the tricky things about planning is using days to maturity,” longtime Master Gardener Electra de Peyster says. “How seed companies arrive at these estimates may be based solely on one growing season, one location, one ideal spring, one soil type. The reality is that DTM can vary widely from microclimate to microclimate.” She has planted lettuce and spinach from seed and lettuce transplants as late as Oct. 1 for harvesting by Nov. 19.

Master Gardener Sue Lovelace reports that in 2021, “I had beautiful mustards, peas, lettuces, kales, chards, spigarello (an Italian variety of broccoli green) ... eating salads on New Year’s Eve!”

Contributors to this week's column were Patricia Decker and Karen Felker. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County, sonomamg.ucanr.edu, provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners.