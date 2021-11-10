Toast to autumn with cocktails, picnics and Thanksgiving recipes

PETALUMA

Cocktail pop-up at Brewsters for the holidays

Kicking off Nov. 22 and running through Jan. 3 will be the Miracle at Brewsters Beer Garden, a pop-up holiday oasis with kitschy, festive décor and a themed cocktail menu featuring drinks such as the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Nice Shot and Naughty Shot.

Ten percent of proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware will be donated to the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good campaign to aid pandemic relief efforts at independent restaurants.

Brewsters Beer Garden is located at 229 Water St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

WINDSOR

La Crema offers fall picnics through November

La Crema Winery has been a favorite destination for locals and Wine Country tourists alike, especially in the fall when the vineyard colors are at their peak.

With crisp weather finally arriving, La Crema has launched a new Fall Picnic Basket Experience daily through the end of November, weather permitting.

La Crema has partnered with Carr’s Crackers to create a gourmet fall picnic basket to enjoy at the estate or to take home. It includes a picnic basket, small bites selected by Estate Chef Tracey Shepos Cenami and a bottle of La Crema Chardonnay or La Crema Pinot Noir.

Cost is $175, with each picnic basket serving two to three people. Reservations required: go to lacrema.com and click on Visit Us/Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard. 3575 Slusser Road.

JENNER

Forage with experts for edible mushrooms

Fort Ross Vineyard will host a Mushroom Hunt and Luncheon starting at 9 a.m. Sunday with veteran mushroom foragers Patrick Hamilton and Mike Mcurdy, both members of the Sonoma County Mycological Association.

Hamilton and Mcurdy will give a talk on mushrooms before leading guests on a mushroom hunt through the property. The 53-acre Fort Ross Vineyard, at a high elevation overlooking the Sonoma Coast, is surrounded by 900 acres of untouched forest.

After the hunt, guests will return to the tasting room to review the kinds of mushrooms gathered. In a live demonstration, Hamilton will show how to cook with some of the mushrooms, followed by a mushroom-themed lunch by Chef Arturo Guzman. The meal will be paired with Fort Ross wines.

The cost is $150 per person. To reserve, call 707-847-3460. For more information, go to fortrossvineyard.com. 5725 Meyers Grade Road.

SAN RAFAEL

Thanksgiving delivery from Jessie & Laurent

Jessie & Laurent, a catering service that has been delivering chef-made meals across the Bay Area for more than 40 years, is partnering with Diestel Family Ranch this Thanksgiving to offer whole or half Organic Oven Roasted Turkeys along with Jessie & Laurent’s Velvet Turkey Gravy.

The delivered dinners include a choice of other entrees, such as Honey Smoked Pit Ham, Glazed Cornish Hens with Cranberry Stuffing, Coq Au Vin, Niman Ranch Beef Bourguignon and Veggie Casserole.

Thanksgiving classics range from Heavenly Whipped Potatoes and Classic Stuffing with Mushrooms to Green Beans Almondine and Amaretto Pumpkin Pie.

Prices start at $175 for four to six people. To see the complete Thanksgiving menu, go to jessieetlaurent.com and click on Menus/Nov. 22-Nov. 28.

NAPA

Rancho Gordo offers free booklet of Thanksgiving recipes

Cooked dried beans haven’t traditionally been a part of the Thanksgiving table, but Rancho Gordo Founder Steve Sando would like to nudge you toward the idea of celebrating the foods of the Indigenous people of the Americas.

“Beans are from the Americas and deserve to be celebrated, at least as much as a sweet potato casserole,” said the bean entrepreneur, whose Napa-based company also sells wild rice, herbs and other savory ingredients for the holiday table.

To help you incorporate beans into your menu, Sando and his team have updated their annual booklet of Thanksgiving recipes. Recipes range from an Heirloom Bean and Potato Casserole as a Thanksgiving side dish to a Southwestern Turkey Posole for the day-after meal, when you make your own turkey stock. To download for free, go to ranchogordobeans.com.

Rancho Gordo, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, sold out of its gift boxes last year during the busy Christmas season, so you may want to get your gift orders in early.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56