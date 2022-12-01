Twenty years ago, retired Petaluma teacher Ettamarie Peterson pulled out a painting that had been resting for years inside a drawer in her dining room. She dusted it off, covered it with gift wrap and took it to her friend’s annual white elephant exchange.

She was, in fact, regifting.

The painting was given to her years earlier by one of her students. It was a replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” masterpiece, but in optical illusion style, and lined with a tacky gold-colored frame.

“That painting made you dizzy when you looked at it,” said Peterson, 84, with a laugh. “I never confessed that gift was from me.”

The rules of a white elephant gift exchange are simple: Players bring wrapped gifts to swap and steal with hopes they walk away with the best gift of the bunch. But the ideas for a perfect — or not-so-perfect — present are endless.

A toilet plunger decorated with Christmas ribbon, Chia Pets, ugly vases, expired tins of cookies and stale, rock-solid fruit cakes are a few things Press Democrat readers said they’ve received as a white elephant gift.

“Hey, those gag gifts could be someone else’s treasure, you never know,” said Karen Nau, 62, of Petaluma.

It can be something you buy, make or find lying around your home. Players can opt to bring a “vanilla” gift — something PG-rated and kid friendly — or one that is more risque.

And when it’s your turn to select a gift, be sure to choose wisely, some said, as the best looking one isn’t always what you’d expect. Sonoma County resident Diane Mickelson knows that firsthand.

Mickelson and her husband joined the game several years ago during a New Year’s Eve party. It was her first time and she was chosen to pick the first gift. Naturally, she grabbed the most appealing one — wrapped in “Aladdin” themed paper and topped with a giant gold bow.

She excitedly sat in a chair facing the other partygoers, carefully unwrapped the package and examined its contents. Inside was a handcarved wooden statue of a man’s — ahem — private parts.

“As I sat and stared at the thing, a lot was going through my mind: No one would dare to steal this so I'm stuck with it,” Mickelson said. “How am I going to bring this home and explain to my kids?”

Luckily for her, the next person to choose a gift stole Mickelson’s wooden surprise.

“I don't remember which gift I ended up with that night, but thank goodness it wasn't the wooden penis!” she said.

Wacky white elephant gifts are part of the fun, made to delight or embarrass. Sometimes they have a habit of reappearing years later.

“An ugly vase or funky ashtray would return year after year,” Peterson said with a laugh. “The alcohol and candy always disappeared.”

Nau, her late husband and their group of friends they call “The Wine Tasting Group” exchanged the same bottle of 1988 Szamorodni, a sweet Hungarian wine, for over 15 years. The game has been a nearly 40-year tradition for the group, she said.

“It got passed around from one year to the next,” said Nau, a teacher. “I can’t believe I still had it stored away in my wine collection.”

Donna Wells, 64, of Santa Rosa, said she loves the way white elephant exchanges bring people together. She’s looking forward to hosting hers in mid-December.

“I love watching the reactions and seeing personalities change when they want someone’s gift,” said Wells, a retired purchasing director. “The quietest people become the most competitive.”

Peterson recalled one year when one of the men at her exchange unwrapped a box to find inside a fur-lined jockstrap.

“It was especially funny because he was a minister!” Peterson hooted.

