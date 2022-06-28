Tomato season cries out for fresh salsas

There are few things more refreshing, especially in a heat wave, than chips and salsa with an ice-cold Mexican beer or margarita. With tomato season almost here, now is a good time to shift from store-bought salsas to homemade.

My philosophy about salsas is like my approach to tacos: Simplicity is key. Both are best with one dominant ingredient and an array of supporting players. I’m not a fan of adding sweet fruit to savory salsas, nor do I think it’s a great idea to add tiny clams, minced shrimp, black-eyed peas or beans to a salsa, though I have seen professional chefs make all of these “salsas.” Salsa is a condiment, not a salad or side dish.

Later this summer, I’ll explore salsas made with sweet fruit including peaches, strawberries, pineapple and watermelon. But today, the focus is on savory salsas.

It’s important to understand a few things about tomatoes if you want your salsas to be dazzling. When buying tomatoes, look for those that ripen locally and have never been refrigerated. Don’t use Roma tomatoes to make salsa — both their flesh and flavor are wrong. A ripe beefsteak tomato is best, but you can make outstanding versions using Early Girls, Shady Ladies, heirlooms and cherry tomatoes.

Don’t store your tomatoes in the refrigerator, because in temperatures below 58 degrees, a tomato’s flesh begins to turn mealy. They don’t do well in temperatures over about 90 degrees, either.

A good tomato for salsa will feel heavy in your hand for its size; that’s an indication the flesh is dense and juicy.

Another good thing to know is that you should never make salsa in a blender or food processor. It makes the tomatoes foamy and gives an inferior result. Use a good tomato knife.

Most salsas will keep for 2 to 3 days in the refrigerator.

This is the simplest and most common traditional Mexican salsa. Made with ripe tomatoes, it’s as excellent with chips and tacos as it is with rice, beans and grilled meats. I’ll sometimes add the juice of a lime when I make this, but that’s not traditional, though if the tomatoes are not the best, it lifts the flavor a bit.

Pico de Gallo

Makes about 2 cups

4 to 5 ripe red beefsteak tomatoes, cored and cut into small dice

1 small white onion, cut into small dice

2 or 3 serranos, stemmed and minced

½ cup cilantro leaves, chopped

Kosher salt

In a medium bowl, toss together the tomatoes, onion, peppers and cilantro. Add salt to taste and let the mixture rest at least 30 minutes before enjoying.

This salsa has a bit more structure and depth of flavor than pico de gallo, and it is my default version when I’m craving chips and salsa at home.

Salsa Cruda

Makes 1¾ to 2 cups

2 cups tomato concassé (recipe follows)

1 small white onion, cut into small dice

3-4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

2 serranos, stemmed and minced

2 tablespoons doubled-concentrated tomato paste

Juice of ½ lemon

2 tablespoons medium-acid red wine vinegar

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves, minced

Put the concassé into a medium bowl. Add the onion, garlic and serranos and toss together gently. Stir in the tomato paste, lemon juice and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper, stir in the olive oil and add the cilantro and oregano.

Correct for salt and pepper, cover and let rest 30 minutes before enjoying.

Tomato concassé is a classic building block of countless traditional and innovative dishes, including salsa. In simple terms, it refers to tomatoes that have been peeled, seeded, minced and drained of their excess juice. Depending on the type of tomato you use, you will get between 1 cup and 1¼ cups per pound of tomatoes. A beefsteak variety is best, as they have small seed pockets and typically yield more flesh than other varieties. Early Girl and Shady Lady are also good choices.

Tomato Concassé

Makes about 2 ½ cups

2 pounds red beefsteak tomatoes

Kosher salt, to taste

Peel the tomatoes by placing one at a time on the end of a fork and holding it over a high flame or hot burner to quickly sear the skin. Repeat until all tomatoes have been seared.

Peel the skin with your fingers, starting with the first tomato seared, as it will have cooled sufficiently.

Cut out the stem cores and cut the tomatoes in half through their equators.

Set a strainer over a deep bowl and gently squeeze out the gel and seeds. Stir the gel now and then so it releases its juice. Tip the juice into a glass or other container and set aside. Discard the seeds.

Mince the tomatoes by hand as finely as possible and transfer them to the strainer. Add a generous pinch of salt and let drain for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring now and then.