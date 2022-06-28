Subscribe

Tomato season cries out for fresh salsas

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2022, 12:31PM
Updated 1 hour ago

There are few things more refreshing, especially in a heat wave, than chips and salsa with an ice-cold Mexican beer or margarita. With tomato season almost here, now is a good time to shift from store-bought salsas to homemade.

My philosophy about salsas is like my approach to tacos: Simplicity is key. Both are best with one dominant ingredient and an array of supporting players. I’m not a fan of adding sweet fruit to savory salsas, nor do I think it’s a great idea to add tiny clams, minced shrimp, black-eyed peas or beans to a salsa, though I have seen professional chefs make all of these “salsas.” Salsa is a condiment, not a salad or side dish.

Later this summer, I’ll explore salsas made with sweet fruit including peaches, strawberries, pineapple and watermelon. But today, the focus is on savory salsas.

It’s important to understand a few things about tomatoes if you want your salsas to be dazzling. When buying tomatoes, look for those that ripen locally and have never been refrigerated. Don’t use Roma tomatoes to make salsa — both their flesh and flavor are wrong. A ripe beefsteak tomato is best, but you can make outstanding versions using Early Girls, Shady Ladies, heirlooms and cherry tomatoes.

Don’t store your tomatoes in the refrigerator, because in temperatures below 58 degrees, a tomato’s flesh begins to turn mealy. They don’t do well in temperatures over about 90 degrees, either.

A good tomato for salsa will feel heavy in your hand for its size; that’s an indication the flesh is dense and juicy.

Another good thing to know is that you should never make salsa in a blender or food processor. It makes the tomatoes foamy and gives an inferior result. Use a good tomato knife.

Most salsas will keep for 2 to 3 days in the refrigerator.

This is the simplest and most common traditional Mexican salsa. Made with ripe tomatoes, it’s as excellent with chips and tacos as it is with rice, beans and grilled meats. I’ll sometimes add the juice of a lime when I make this, but that’s not traditional, though if the tomatoes are not the best, it lifts the flavor a bit.

Pico de Gallo

Makes about 2 cups

4 to 5 ripe red beefsteak tomatoes, cored and cut into small dice

1 small white onion, cut into small dice

2 or 3 serranos, stemmed and minced

½ cup cilantro leaves, chopped

Kosher salt

In a medium bowl, toss together the tomatoes, onion, peppers and cilantro. Add salt to taste and let the mixture rest at least 30 minutes before enjoying.

This salsa has a bit more structure and depth of flavor than pico de gallo, and it is my default version when I’m craving chips and salsa at home.

Salsa Cruda

Makes 1¾ to 2 cups

2 cups tomato concassé (recipe follows)

1 small white onion, cut into small dice

3-4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

2 serranos, stemmed and minced

2 tablespoons doubled-concentrated tomato paste

Juice of ½ lemon

2 tablespoons medium-acid red wine vinegar

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves, minced

Put the concassé into a medium bowl. Add the onion, garlic and serranos and toss together gently. Stir in the tomato paste, lemon juice and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper, stir in the olive oil and add the cilantro and oregano.

Correct for salt and pepper, cover and let rest 30 minutes before enjoying.

Tomato concassé is a classic building block of countless traditional and innovative dishes, including salsa. In simple terms, it refers to tomatoes that have been peeled, seeded, minced and drained of their excess juice. Depending on the type of tomato you use, you will get between 1 cup and 1¼ cups per pound of tomatoes. A beefsteak variety is best, as they have small seed pockets and typically yield more flesh than other varieties. Early Girl and Shady Lady are also good choices.

Tomato Concassé

Makes about 2 ½ cups

2 pounds red beefsteak tomatoes

Kosher salt, to taste

Peel the tomatoes by placing one at a time on the end of a fork and holding it over a high flame or hot burner to quickly sear the skin. Repeat until all tomatoes have been seared.

Peel the skin with your fingers, starting with the first tomato seared, as it will have cooled sufficiently.

Cut out the stem cores and cut the tomatoes in half through their equators.

Set a strainer over a deep bowl and gently squeeze out the gel and seeds. Stir the gel now and then so it releases its juice. Tip the juice into a glass or other container and set aside. Discard the seeds.

Mince the tomatoes by hand as finely as possible and transfer them to the strainer. Add a generous pinch of salt and let drain for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring now and then.

Add the juice that drained from the minced tomatoes to the first juice.

Use the concassé right away or transfer to a container, cover and refrigerate for 2 to 3 days.

Enjoy the juice with a squeeze of lemon and a bit of salt.

Delicate and pleasing to both the eye and the palate, this light salsa is wonderful on poached chicken, grilled fish and shellfish, green beans and roasted potatoes. It’s also excellent in tacos filled with diced and sauteed zucchini.

Yellow Tomato Salsa

Makes about 3 cups

2 cups small yellow cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 small torpedo onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

1 serrano, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup cilantro leaves, chopped

Put the tomatoes into a small bowl. Add the onion, garlic, serrano and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the olive oil, add the cilantro, taste and correct for salt. Cover and set aside for 30 minutes before serving.

Not all green tomatoes are unripe. Some have been bred for their color, and many green tomatoes, such as the Green Zebra and the Evergreen, typically have more acid than red tomatoes. When you can get good ripe green tomatoes, try this lovely salsa, which is excellent on seafood, especially ahi tuna grilled rare.

Green Shiso Salsa

Makes about 1½ cups

1 pound Green Zebra or Evergreen tomatoes, cored and cut into small dice

4 to 5 scallions, trimmed and cut in small rounds

1 serrano, stemmed and minced

4 cloves of garlic, peeled, crushed and minced

2-3 tablespoons minced cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon minced shiso leaf

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

Juice of 1 lime

Kosher salt and black pepper

Put the tomatoes into a small bowl. Add the scallions, serrano, garlic, cilantro and minced shiso leaf. Stir in the vinegar and lime juice and add salt, to taste. Season with a little black pepper, cover and set aside for 30 minutes before serving.

Enjoy this salsa with tortilla chips, such as those from La Casa Foods of Sonoma. They are pricier than others but so delicious that, once you’ve had them, you may not like any others. You also can use this wherever you might use any salsa, over rice, beans, tacos, tortas, burritos, grilled fish and braised meats.

Avocado Salsa

Makes about 2¼ cups

1 bunch (8-10) radishes, trimmed and cut into very small dice

1 small red onion, cut into very small dice

1 small serrano, seeded and minced

3 ripe avocados, pitted and cut into chunks

Juice of 2 limes, plus more to taste

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut into very small dice, optional

Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves, lightly packed and chopped

Combine the radishes, onions and serranos in a medium mixing bowl. Toss well and set aside.

Put the avocado into a food processor, add the lime juice and several generous pinches of salt and pulse until the avocados form a smooth purée. Scrape into the bowl with the radishes and add the olive oil. Fold in the cherry tomatoes, if using.

Fold the mixture together but do not overmix. Taste and correct for salt and acid. If it seems a bit flat, add more salt; if it’s bland, add a little more lime juice. Season with several generous turns of black pepper and fold in the cilantro.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette