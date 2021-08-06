Tomatoes are here. Now what should you do with them?

What to do with too many tomatoes

Those long-awaited green spheres are finally turning red on the vine. But after waiting so long for those fresh tommies, do you find yourself with more than you can eat?

Tune in to an online webinar Aug. 10 with the Sonoma County Master Gardeners, who will share some smart tips to help you safely store, use and preserve your tomato bounty. There will be a chance to ask questions after the main presentation. 12:30 p.m.- 2 p.m. Free. Visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu to register and receive a link to the live talk.

Garden experts offer drought survival tips

Join Sonoma County Master Gardeners Aug. 9 for an online presentation of practical tips and recommendations to care for your food garden and landscaping during the drought.

They’ll talk about how much water you should use, whether you can plan for a fall/winter garden, watering trees and shrubs, where to get information on watering restrictions and how to plan for next year. Participants are invited to bring their questions.

The talk is from 1-3 p.m. Cost is free. Registration is required. Visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu to register. Before the meeting, participants will receive a sign-in link by email.

Willowside School nursery back in business

The student-supported nursery at Santa Rosa’s Willowside School reopens Aug. 14 after a summer hiatus, with thousands of perennials, roses, salvias, abutilons, grasses and succulents. They also will have more than 40 varieties of specialty Japanese maples 3 to 6 feet tall starting at $30.

The nursery is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa. 707-569-4724.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.