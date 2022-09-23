Tony Gemignani’s pizzas have been named among the best in the world. Here’s where to eat them in Sonoma County

A San Francisco pizza maker with a Sonoma County restaurant has been named among the top pizza chefs in the world.

Tony Gemignani was named “Pizza Maker of the Year 2022” and his San Francisco restaurant, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, was rated 10 out of 50 “Best Pizzerias in the World” in the annual 50 Top Pizza ranking in Italy earlier this month.

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana shared the news via Instagram on Sept. 8, writing “Yesterday was a very special day for our entire team here at Tony’s!”

On its website, 50 Top Pizza says the pies at Tony’s Pizza Napoletana “melt in your mouth,” and praise the restaurant’s traditional pizzas as well as alternative options, such as pan pizza and a Roman-style pizza.

In addition to Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, Gemignani’s award-winning pizzas can be enjoyed at his Sonoma County restaurant, Tony’s of North Beach inside the Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park.

Opened in 2013, Tony’s of North Beach offers the same traditional Napoletana-style pizzas as those found at his San Francisco spot, as well as meatless California-style pizza, thin-and-crispy New York-style pizza and traditional Italian-style pies and pasta dinners.

Gemignani, who was also awarded 50 Top Pizza’s “Source of Inspiration 2022,” is considered a rock star in the world of pizza, and his Napoletana pizza won the 2007 World Pizza Cup competition in Naples, Italy. He's also been in the Guinness Book of World Records twice -- first for tossing the largest pizza dough in two minutes of continuous spinning (36.5 inches), and for most consecutive rolls across the shoulders in 30 seconds (37 rolls).

In addition to the sit-down casual dining at Tony’s of North Beach, Gemignani owns Slice House in the casino’s marketplace, featuring rotating pies available by the slice.

Tony’s of North Beach is open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. For more information and reservations, go to gratonresortcasino.com.