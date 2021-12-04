Tools a gardener will be grateful for

Turning soil with a spade can be backbreaking work. You have to kick the flange to drive the spade’s point into the soil, pry the chunk of soil loose, then lift it up and hurl it back down to bust up the clods.

Think, for a second, about lifting it. The long handle is a lever, with the weight of the soil and metal blade on one end and you on the other, with your back as the fulcrum. After many spadefuls, your poor back rebels. And if you use a shovel, with its flat blade offset from the handle (it’s designed to shovel stuff, not dig), the job is even harder.

Any tradesperson will tell you the right tool will make any job go easier, and so it is with gardening, especially digging up soil. Have you heard of the U-bar? It goes by several other names, such as broadfork, U-fork, or — pardon my French — a grelinette. It has a horizontal metal crossbar fixed with three to nine sturdy tines, depending on the model or manufacturer.

At the two ends of the crossbar are holders for two vertical handles. You stand between the handles, grasp one in each hand, put your foot on the bar and your body weight on your foot and the sharp tines slide easily into the soil. When they’re pushed all the way in, you take a step back and pull the handles down. The bar is now the fulcrum, the handles are levers and the tines break up a swath of soil as wide as the bar. As the tines move up through the soil, they don’t lift a large chunk of earth, but rather break up the clods under the surface as they rise, aerating the soil and eliminating the need for tilling or turning it over.

Of all the garden tools I’ve used over many decades, the U-bar is my favorite. It is so easy to use, breaks up two to three times more soil than a spade with each go, eliminates lifting and spares my lower back from aches the next day. Find them online by searching broadforks.

A hoe you will dig

Every gardener needs a hoe, but some are better than others.

My least favorite is the most common — a long handle with a flat blade on the business end to expunge weeds. You can lighten the work load with a scuffle hoe, also called an oscillating hoe.

Instead of a flat blade, it has a piece of metal that looks like a stirrup attached to the handle, with joints that allow the stirrup to wiggle back and forth. An easy push-pull motion cuts off weeds at the soil’s surface without digging deep, so it’s not turning up buried weed seeds to plague you later in the season.

A related item of wonderful utility is the long-handled Japanese weeding hoe. Instead of a wide, flat blade it has a slender V-shaped blade fixed at a right angle to the handle. It allows fast, accurate, easy work grubbing out weeds without disturbing nearby crop plants.

The blade also comes with a short handle you can use if you’re kneeling in a garden row. Search online for scuffle hoe and Japanese weeding hoe to see what’s available.

The perfect knife to attack weeds

You also can weed with a Japanese hori hori weeding knife.

This wide-bladed knife has serrations along one edge and a sharp cutting edge along the other. Many models also are incised with a depth ruler on one of the flat sides, so you can plant seeds at the proper depth.

You might not think it has many uses, but once you start using it in the garden, you’ll find it very helpful for a range of needs beyond weeding. For instance, you can slide the blade under a clump of perennials that needs dividing, lift out the clump and cut it into separate crowns with the sharp edge. You can trim roots with the serrated edge and scrape soil back into the holes after replanting.

Every gardener needs an apron

How many times have you harvested tomatoes, apples or other garden produce and carried them by lifting up your T-shirt to make a pocket? The practice turns a T-shirt into a ratty rag in no time.

Well, the Roo Garden Apron (the manufacturer calls it The Joey) fits around your middle with a generous pocket in front to carry all that produce back to the kitchen. It beats the heck out of juggling produce that’s bouncing around in your upturned T-shirt. And you can greet fellow gardeners with a snappy “G’Day Mate!” Look online for Roo Garden Apron.

Something to spare the knees

Want to please the gardener in your family? Buy them the Home & Garden Multi-Functional Kneeler & Seat.

Turn it one way and it’s for kneeling, the other way and it’s a seat. Either way, there’s a canvas bag to hang on the side that holds garden tools.

There are so many other wonderful tools for the gardener: Felco’s garden shears (with a model for lefties), the Dramm 17005 Colorstorm rubber hose (the best hose ever), the Fogg-It gentle spray hose nozzle so you don’t blast seedlings out of the soil trying to water them and Pine Tree Tools’ bamboo garden gloves.

A bag to save water when irrigating trees

Something you may not have considered is a tree-watering bag. You hang the bag so it touches the soil near the trunk of a newly planted sapling, fill it with water and it slowly drips water to the root zone so you can cut way back on the number of times you have to water during our summer droughts.

Gardening is hard enough work without having the right tools!

Jeff Cox writes a weekly restaurant review for the Sonoma Living section. He can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.)