Top new picks for Sonoma gardeners to try

Thousands of plant breeders across America are doing right now what Luther Burbank did over 100 years ago at his farm in Sebastopol: looking for new and improved varieties of familiar types of plants.

And every year, our modern plant breeders produce thousands of new varieties. Almost all of them are given a number, not a name. But those of particular merit get names and are sent before buyers scouring garden centers and plant catalogs. Your mailbox is probably filling with catalogs already.

Those few that find favor with the public will return year after year. But to make it, they will need to offer something unique and desirable. Good examples are sugar snap peas, ‘Pink Champagne’ clematis, ‘Honey Crisp’ apples and the ‘At Last’ rose, so named because at last here’s a rose with all the characteristics you want: beauty, fragrance, disease resistance, long-stemmed form, compact size and low maintenance. Home Depot will be selling them this spring.

Here are some new varieties for 2021 that breeders and suppliers are hoping will become favorites this year and in the future. Whether that happens or not depends on you and if you buy them. Look for them at garden centers or search online to find out who sells them by mail order or as seed. To find any of the plants mentioned here for sale online, just type the plant’s name and “for sale” in your search engine and go.

Seeds

Baker Creek Seed Co. (rareseeds.com; they have an outlet store at 110 Petaluma Blvd. N. in Petaluma, but it is currently closed due to COVID-19) specializes in heirloom varieties, and they are carrying some new ones this year. ‘Falling in Love’ poppy is a red gem. ‘Extra Precoce Grano Violetto’ fava beans produce purple favas. ‘Cherry Vanilla’ quinoa produces masses of pink and white quinoa seeds.

Johnny’s Selected Seeds (johnnyseeds.com) always has a slew of choice new varieties. This year’s introductions include ‘Unagi’ cucumbers, a cross between Persian and East Asian types. ‘Equinox’ is an improved Bloomsdale-type spinach with larger leaves. ‘Butterbaby’ is a miniature butternut squash just right for two people. ‘Super Verde’ is an extra-large tomatillo to use in salsa. ‘Cipolla’s Pride’ is an extra-large sauce tomato, meaning fewer tomatoes to skin when making sauce. ‘Asian Delite’ is a slender, pretty purple eggplant.

Territorial Seed Co.’s catalog hasn’t arrived nor has its website been updated as of this writing, but check its website (territorialseed.com) or catalog for new varieties suited to our northern California climate.

Perennials

‘Spot On’ is a super-vigorous pulmonaria with pink-violet-blue buds and flowers and variegated leaves.

‘Heaven Scent’ polemonium is a vigorous, full-sun perennial with feathery foliage and delicate blue flowers with a grape-like scent.

‘Paint the Town Fancy’ dianthus has large pink double flowers.

‘Opalescence’ is a new variety of phlox paniculata in the Proven Winners Luminary Series with flowers of off-white stained with pale violet eyes.

‘Pink Sparkles’ Phlox subulata will toss fairy dust onto shaded areas of your garden floor.

‘Rain Dance’ clematis grows into a small shrubby bush and carries six-petal flowers, each petal streaked with violet-blue.

‘Ice Cream Dream’ leucanthemum (formerly chrysanthemum) will add a light, creamy vanilla yellow color to the fall garden.

‘Aurora Borealis’ is a warm pink, black spot-resistant, 3-by-3-foot rose.

‘Earlybird’ columbine likes full sun and covers itself in two-tone colorful flowers in spring.

Shrubs and trees

‘Autumn Starburst’ azalea is one of the Encore Series of azaleas from Proven Winners. It blooms coral pink in spring, summer and fall.

‘French Vanilla’ is a Proven Winners Summerific Series hibiscus with big white flowers with striking bright red eyes.

In case you haven’t noticed when the whole town bursts into wildly beautiful trees in August, we like crape myrtles here in Santa Rosa. Proven Winners has a new crape myrtle called ‘Center Stage Red’ and it’s a brilliant red to add to the violets and watermelon hues of the rest of the lagerstroemias.

Lilacs grow here, but they are iffy and nothing like the lilacs that grow to mega-sizes in the cold regions of the northern United States and southern Canada. The just-introduced ‘New Age’ white lilac might be worth a try, however, for its fragrant feathery puffs of pure white florets.

There’s a new smokebush in town, named ‘The Velvet Fog.’ Some youngster at the Proven Winners marketing department wrote a caption that said its name “sounds like a British ’90s band name or a fancy drink at Starbucks.” He or she obviously doesn’t know that “the velvet fog” was the nickname of 1940s American singer Mel Torme, whose silky voice was best described by the term and for whom this cotinus is named. It grows from 6 to 8 feet, with blue-green leaves topped with clouds of pinkish-red masses of tiny flowers.

