These are the top trends, winners of the Harvest Fair food contest

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2021, 6:29PM
From cakes and ice cream treats to pickles and hot sauces, the winners of this year’s Sonoma County Harvest Fair Professional Food Competition offered both creative and classic entries for judges to taste. If they were deemed worthy, they took home silver, gold, double gold and Best of Show awards.

Normally held the first weekend in October, the fair itself was canceled again this year due to COVID-19, though the food and wine judging went ahead. The economic fallout from the pandemic definitely made this year’s food competition a labor of love.

“More than other years, it was a real challenge for people to enter because of the current business situation,” said Anne Vercelli, judging coordinator. “So many businesses are looking for more employees, so it was wonderful to find people who would support it.”

As far as trends go, Vercelli said this year there was a clear uptick in entries in the Deli/Charcuterie & Pantry category, which includes a wide range of jams, sauces, spices and salad dressings.

“Salad dressings were up, and we had all kinds of vinaigrettes — lemon-mustard, creamy raspberry, lemon-thyme, balsamic,” she said. “We also had a good amount of spices — an all-purpose rub, barbecue rub and coffee rub.”

In line with the recent resurgence of interest in preserved products, pickles and jams also were well-represented this year. They were made by small, artisan producers such as Golden State Pickleworks and Lala's Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand, both of Petaluma.

Also on the sweet side, Vercelli noticed many desserts fell in line with the comfort food trend but got a creative twist. Those included a White Chocolate Vanilla Tapioca Pudding and an Orange Cinnamon Rice Pudding.

“But we also had a trifle (a British dessert made with fruit, sponge cake and custard), so we had some very classical desserts entered,” she said.

The ice cream category was larger than ever before, with interesting flavors ranging from Spicy Mexican Chocolate and Lavender Honey to Lemon Curd and Banana-Peanut-Butter Chocolate.

Here are the top winners of the 2021 competition:

Appetizers

OTL Fine Catering of Petaluma swept the Appetizer category, winning the Sweepstakes Appetizer award for the most points, Best of Show Appetizer and several “Best Use of” awards.

Best of Show and Best Use of Sonoma County Product: OTL Fine Catering for Smoked Potatoes with Berbere Spices and Romesco. The potatoes were from Green String Farm of Petaluma.

Best Use of Poultry: OTL Fine Catering for Thai Chicken Slider with Tamarind, Green Onions and Cilantro. The chicken came from Petaluma Poultry.

Best Use of Seafood: OTL Fine Catering for Rock Shrimp with Diced Mango, Red Peppers, Avocado and Cilantro

Best Use of Vegetable: OTL Fine Catering for Grilled Japanese Eggplant Stuffed with Ricotta with Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette. The eggplant came from Green String Farm of Petaluma.

Best Use of Lamb: OTL Fine Catering for Lamb Tenderloin Lollipops with Fresh Mint and Basil. The lamb came from Bud’s Meats of Penngrove.

Best Use of Sonoma County Wine: Madeline Stewart of Kelly & Young Winery of Cloverdale for Fig and Blue Cheese Flatbread

Best Use of Cheese: Bert Smith of Bert’s Desserts of Petaluma for Brie and Raspberry en Croute

Best Use of Beef: Tim Vallery of Coyote Sonoma Restaurant in Healdsburg for Reuben Panini

Best Use of Pork: Patricia Robarts of Catered by Patti & Friends of Cloverdale for Caramelized Bacon, Avocado and Heirloom Tomato on a Costeaux Baguette (a bruschetta)

Bread

Longtime exhibitor Costeaux French Bakery of Healdsburg swept the bread category, winning the Sweepstakes award with the most points. Here are its other awards:

Best of Show Professional French Bread: Sourdough Boule from Costeaux

Best of Show Specialty Bread: Seeded Batard from Costeaux, a hearty loaf that incorporates flax, sunflower sesame and poppy seeds

“Submitting items to the Harvest Fair is a family tradition,” said Costeaux President & CEO William Seppi. “We are passionate about achieving the best quality possible for everyday breads we deliver to many valued retailers across the North Bay and San Francisco.”

Cake & Pastry

The Sweepstakes award for Cakes and Pastries also went to Costeaux French Bakery, which won double golds for its Princess Cake, Mocha Florentine and a Chocolate Croissant.

Best of Show Cakes & Pastries: Mad Batter Cakery Co. of Santa Rosa for its Gluten-Free Carrot Cake

Ice Cream

The Sweepstakes Award for Ice Cream went to consistent contest winner Dave’s Gourmet Ice Cream of Santa Rosa.

The Best of Show Ice Cream: Mariapilar Ice Creamery of Petaluma for a Peppermint Ice Cream Bar dipped in chocolate with crushed peppermint candy

Individual Desserts

The Sweepstakes Dessert award went to Society Bakery and Cafe for the most points earned overall. Here are the other big awards:

Best of Show Cookie: Society Bakery and Cafe for its Ginger Molasses Cookie

Best of Show Individual Dessert: Bert’s Desserts of Petaluma for its Blueberry Mini Tart

“It tasted as good as it looked,” Vercelli said. “It was covered with blueberries and sweet as could be.”

Best Use of Local Products: Wooden Petal of Santa Rosa for its Gravenstein Apple Pretzel

Best of Show Candy: Fleur Sauvage Chocolates of Windsor for its Bee Bar

Robert Nieto, founder of Fleur Sauvage Chocolates, used Hector’s Honey from the farmers market for the chocolate bar because its structure looks like honeycomb.

“I make a sauce caramel that I incorporate the honey into, and I use caramelized peanuts and a whipped peanut butter cream,” he said. “So it’s creamy, crunchy and salty.”

Nieto, who has been growing his artisan business over the past few years at the farmers markets, is getting ready to open his own shop in downtown Windsor in the next few months, at 370 Windsor River Road. The Bee Bar, with a 65% dark chocolate shell, will be available around mid-November through December as a special holiday confection.

“I use a bee stencil and airbrush it with different color cocoa butters,” he said. “It’s a unique product.”

Deli/Charcuterie & Pantry

Society Bakery and Cafe of Sebastopol took home the Sweepstakes award for Deli/Charcuterie & Pantry for earning the most points. The points were earned for the cafe’s many jam, dressing and sauce entries.

Best of Show Deli/Charcuterie & Pantry: Mangia of Santa Rosa for its Smoked Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Peaches

Mangia is located inside Viavi Solutions on Northpoint Parkway in Santa Rosa, where owner Patricia Rohrer serves employees breakfast and lunch and does all the corporate catering. The cafe is open for pick-up 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; go to mangiacaters.square.site or call 707-494-8563.

Olive Oil

The olive oil competition was judged earlier in the summer, when the oils grown and produced in Sonoma County were fresher.

Best of Show this year went to Trattore Farms in Geyserville for Il Mezzo, which is made from 100% Ascolano olives, an Italian varietal. The olive oil is estate-milled and produced in the Dry Creek Valley.

“Il Mezzo means the middle, so it’s not too bold, and it’s not too mild,” Vercelli said. “It has a delicate profile, with peach, apricot and tropical fruit, and a mild, grassy flavor with a hint of pungency.”

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

