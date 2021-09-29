These are the top trends, winners of the Harvest Fair food contest

From cakes and ice cream treats to pickles and hot sauces, the winners of this year’s Sonoma County Harvest Fair Professional Food Competition offered both creative and classic entries for judges to taste. If they were deemed worthy, they took home silver, gold, double gold and Best of Show awards.

Normally held the first weekend in October, the fair itself was canceled again this year due to COVID-19, though the food and wine judging went ahead. The economic fallout from the pandemic definitely made this year’s food competition a labor of love.

“More than other years, it was a real challenge for people to enter because of the current business situation,” said Anne Vercelli, judging coordinator. “So many businesses are looking for more employees, so it was wonderful to find people who would support it.”

As far as trends go, Vercelli said this year there was a clear uptick in entries in the Deli/Charcuterie & Pantry category, which includes a wide range of jams, sauces, spices and salad dressings.

“Salad dressings were up, and we had all kinds of vinaigrettes — lemon-mustard, creamy raspberry, lemon-thyme, balsamic,” she said. “We also had a good amount of spices — an all-purpose rub, barbecue rub and coffee rub.”

In line with the recent resurgence of interest in preserved products, pickles and jams also were well-represented this year. They were made by small, artisan producers such as Golden State Pickleworks and Lala's Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand, both of Petaluma.

Also on the sweet side, Vercelli noticed many desserts fell in line with the comfort food trend but got a creative twist. Those included a White Chocolate Vanilla Tapioca Pudding and an Orange Cinnamon Rice Pudding.

“But we also had a trifle (a British dessert made with fruit, sponge cake and custard), so we had some very classical desserts entered,” she said.

The ice cream category was larger than ever before, with interesting flavors ranging from Spicy Mexican Chocolate and Lavender Honey to Lemon Curd and Banana-Peanut-Butter Chocolate.

Here are the top winners of the 2021 competition:

Appetizers

OTL Fine Catering of Petaluma swept the Appetizer category, winning the Sweepstakes Appetizer award for the most points, Best of Show Appetizer and several “Best Use of” awards.

Best of Show and Best Use of Sonoma County Product: OTL Fine Catering for Smoked Potatoes with Berbere Spices and Romesco. The potatoes were from Green String Farm of Petaluma.

Best Use of Poultry: OTL Fine Catering for Thai Chicken Slider with Tamarind, Green Onions and Cilantro. The chicken came from Petaluma Poultry.

Best Use of Seafood: OTL Fine Catering for Rock Shrimp with Diced Mango, Red Peppers, Avocado and Cilantro

Best Use of Vegetable: OTL Fine Catering for Grilled Japanese Eggplant Stuffed with Ricotta with Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette. The eggplant came from Green String Farm of Petaluma.

Best Use of Lamb: OTL Fine Catering for Lamb Tenderloin Lollipops with Fresh Mint and Basil. The lamb came from Bud’s Meats of Penngrove.

Best Use of Sonoma County Wine: Madeline Stewart of Kelly & Young Winery of Cloverdale for Fig and Blue Cheese Flatbread

Best Use of Cheese: Bert Smith of Bert’s Desserts of Petaluma for Brie and Raspberry en Croute

Best Use of Beef: Tim Vallery of Coyote Sonoma Restaurant in Healdsburg for Reuben Panini

Best Use of Pork: Patricia Robarts of Catered by Patti & Friends of Cloverdale for Caramelized Bacon, Avocado and Heirloom Tomato on a Costeaux Baguette (a bruschetta)

Bread

Longtime exhibitor Costeaux French Bakery of Healdsburg swept the bread category, winning the Sweepstakes award with the most points. Here are its other awards:

Best of Show Professional French Bread: Sourdough Boule from Costeaux

Best of Show Specialty Bread: Seeded Batard from Costeaux, a hearty loaf that incorporates flax, sunflower sesame and poppy seeds

“Submitting items to the Harvest Fair is a family tradition,” said Costeaux President & CEO William Seppi. “We are passionate about achieving the best quality possible for everyday breads we deliver to many valued retailers across the North Bay and San Francisco.”

Cake & Pastry

The Sweepstakes award for Cakes and Pastries also went to Costeaux French Bakery, which won double golds for its Princess Cake, Mocha Florentine and a Chocolate Croissant.

Best of Show Cakes & Pastries: Mad Batter Cakery Co. of Santa Rosa for its Gluten-Free Carrot Cake

Ice Cream

The Sweepstakes Award for Ice Cream went to consistent contest winner Dave’s Gourmet Ice Cream of Santa Rosa.

The Best of Show Ice Cream: Mariapilar Ice Creamery of Petaluma for a Peppermint Ice Cream Bar dipped in chocolate with crushed peppermint candy