Top value wines from the 2023 North Coast Wine Challenge
Daryl Groom, chief wine judge of the 2023 North Coast Wine Challenge, chose 10 wines that represent good value — a great wine for a good price — across all the wines entered in the contest. Here are the ones he selected, from sparkling to red:
Sparkling
Scharffenberger Cellars, (NV) Brut Excellence Méthode Traditionelle, Mendocino County, 99 points ($23)
White
Husch Vineyards, 2022 Dry Gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley, 99 points ($18)
Husch Vineyards, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino, 98 points ($18)
Francis Coppola, 2021 Diamond Collection Chardonnay, Sonoma County, 97 points ($20)
Rosé
Carol Shelton Wines, 2022 Wild Thing Rendezvous Dry Rosé, Mendocino County, 95 points ($19)
Red
St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, 2021 Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, 97 points ($22)
Alexander Valley Vineyards, 2020 Merlot, Alexander Valley, 92 points ($24)
Miro Cellars, 2021 Cuvée Sasha, Chevalier Vineyard, Mendocino County, 97 points ($24)
Pedroncelli Winery, 2020 Mother Clone Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, 96 points ($24)
Girasole Vineyards, 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino County, 90 points ($18)
A fun bonus suggestion: Gowan’s Heirloom Ciders, (NV) Macintosh Applewine Cider, 95 points ($10)
Sarah Doyle
Wine & Lifestyle Reporter
Wine is the indelible heartbeat of Sonoma County. As the wine industry continues to evolve, my job is to share the triumphs, challenges and trends that affect our local wine region, while highlighting the people — past and present — who have contributed to its success. In addition, I cover spirits, beer and on occasion, other lifestyle topics.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: