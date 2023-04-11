Top value wines from the 2023 North Coast Wine Challenge

Here are 10 great wines you can get under $25.|
SARAH DOYLE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 11, 2023, 12:29PM
Updated 8 minutes ago

Daryl Groom, chief wine judge of the 2023 North Coast Wine Challenge, chose 10 wines that represent good value — a great wine for a good price — across all the wines entered in the contest. Here are the ones he selected, from sparkling to red:

Sparkling

Scharffenberger Cellars, (NV) Brut Excellence Méthode Traditionelle, Mendocino County, 99 points ($23)

White

Husch Vineyards, 2022 Dry Gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley, 99 points ($18)

Husch Vineyards, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino, 98 points ($18)

Francis Coppola, 2021 Diamond Collection Chardonnay, Sonoma County, 97 points ($20)

Rosé

Carol Shelton Wines, 2022 Wild Thing Rendezvous Dry Rosé, Mendocino County, 95 points ($19)

Red

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, 2021 Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, 97 points ($22)

Alexander Valley Vineyards, 2020 Merlot, Alexander Valley, 92 points ($24)

Miro Cellars, 2021 Cuvée Sasha, Chevalier Vineyard, Mendocino County, 97 points ($24)

Pedroncelli Winery, 2020 Mother Clone Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, 96 points ($24)

Girasole Vineyards, 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino County, 90 points ($18)

A fun bonus suggestion: Gowan’s Heirloom Ciders, (NV) Macintosh Applewine Cider, 95 points ($10)

Sarah Doyle

Wine & Lifestyle Reporter

Wine is the indelible heartbeat of Sonoma County. As the wine industry continues to evolve, my job is to share the triumphs, challenges and trends that affect our local wine region, while highlighting the people — past and present — who have contributed to its success. In addition, I cover spirits, beer and on occasion, other lifestyle topics.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.