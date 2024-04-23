Wines to try from around the world

Are you planning some global sipping abroad this year?

If so, you’re not alone.

According to a 2023 Forbes magazine poll, 40% of those surveyed said they expected to travel more in 2024 than in the previous year.

That’s a lot of people, according to statista.com, an online site that tracks travel, which found that nearly 1.3 billion people took some kind of trip as a tourist in 2023.

With my Wine 101 column, I share what I know about wine to make it less intimidating and more of an adventure.

Today, I’ll walk you through some of my favorite iconic wines of the world should you want to find them during your travels or right here in the North Bay.

Germany

Trockenbeerenauslese (trock-en-beer-en-aus-lay-zuh) makes noise in the wine world because it’s the most challenging to pronounce. But make no mistake, it’s a charmer. This wine has its roots in Germany, but other countries make it as well. It is a late-harvest bottling made from grapes affected by noble rot. Known as botrytised grapes, they appear like raisins and have sweet flavors of caramel, honey and apricot. This impressive dessert wine can take the place of traditional pie, cake or pastries. You can also splash it over a warm compote of stone fruit — nectarines, peaches, plums and apricots. A favorite is the highly rated Austrian bottling, Nigl 2020 Trockenbeerenauslese Riesling, $34.

France

Crémant is a French regional sparkling wine separate from Champagne so it flies under the radar for many. Yet, like Champagne, Crémant undergoes a second fermentation in the bottle. While it can be crafted from Champagne’s typical varieties of chardonnay, pinot meunier and pinot noir, crémant also can be produced from pinot blanc, riesling, pinot gris and other varietals. Chenin blanc takes the spotlight in Crémants de Loire, while chardonnay and pinot are the backbone of Burgundy Crémants. One that over-delivers is the non-vintage Willy Gisselbrecht & Fils Crémant d'Alsace Brut Prestige Blanc de Noirs, $15.

Spain

Spanish Cava is a surprise to many because it’s a steal for the caliber of wine. The term “Cava” is reserved for wines produced like Champagne, with the second fermentation in the bottle. In Spain, those bottlings produced by other methods are called sparkling wines. The vast majority of Cavas, 95%, are produced in the Penedes area in Catalonia. A tasty cava for the price is the Freixenet Cordón Negro Brut Cava, $13.

Austria

While gruner veltliner is the prominent white grape of Austria, it’s also grown in other regions abroad, including Hungary and Slovakia. There are only a handful of producers in California and most are in Santa Barbara County. Grüner Veltliners can range in flavor profile, from light to more acidic wines to a high degree of ripeness. Vintner Mike Officer of Carlisle Winery and Vineyards shoots for a spicy, acid-driven wine brimming with stone fruit. His top-rated 2022 Sonoma Mountain Steiner Vineyard Gruner Veltliner at $33 is sold out, but it will likely roll into a new vintage soon.

South Africa

South African cap classique refers to sparklers in the Cape that are produced like Champagne, with the second fermentation in the bottle. To distinguish themselves from lesser-quality sparklers, “cap classique” will be on the bottle. These wines are typically made from chardonnay and pinot noir, although sometimes you’ll find chenin blanc and sauvignon blanc in the mix. A lovely cap classique that’s easy to access is the non-vintage Graham Beck Bliss Nectar, $20.

After getting a glimpse of these tasty wines and world regions, perhaps some revenge travel is in your future. Whatever the case, your adventure can begin here at home since these wines are within reach locally. Sip in place, if you prefer, but by all means let the adventure begin.

