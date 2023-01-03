SONOMA COUNTY

King cake a seasonal treat in Sonoma County

In celebration of Epiphany or Three Kings Day on Friday, several Sonoma County bakeries will be selling king cake (also known as galette des rois and rosca de reyes), a sweet pastry, cake or bread typically shaped into a circle or oval to mimic a king’s crown. Often decorated with candied fruit or colored sugar and filled with cream or fruit, the cake is also popular during Mardi Gras season, which runs from Epiphany to Fat Tuesday (the day before Ash Wednesday).

Where to buy king cake:

Tia Maria Panaderia: 44 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; 707-540-9864, tiamaria.world

Sarmentine: 52 Mission Circle, Suite 112, Santa Rosa; 707-623-9595, sarmentine.com

Lola’s Market, 440 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; 707-577-8846; lolasmarket.com

Additional locations in Healdsburg, Petaluma and Napa.

Winter Wineland event celebrates 30th anniversary

The 30th annual Winter Wineland will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 14 to 15, at 70 participating wineries throughout northern Sonoma County.

Presented by the Wine Road, the popular event features a minimum of three wine samples at each location and the opportunity to restock your wine cellar after the holidays.

Tickets are $95 for a two-day pass, $75 for Sunday only and $10 for designated drivers. Advance ticket sales end at 7 p.m. Monday, and no tickets will be sold at the door. You must be at least 21 to attend or be a designated driver.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit wineroad.com/events.

SEBASTOPOL

Happy Tissues pop-up at Third Pig Bar

Happy Tissues, a pop-up focusing on alcohol-free and low-alcohol drinks, will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Third Pig Bar. Local vendors including Little Apple Treats, FloraLuna Elixers, All the Bitter, guest bartender Tofer Goodman from Bird & The Bottle and others will be featured. Food will be provided by WarPigs BBQ, a pop-up food vendor from Santa Rosa.

Part of the event’s proceeds will go to Forget Me Not Farm, which supports at-risk youth.

Third Pig Bar: 116 S. Main St., Sebastopol; thirdpigbar.com

HEALDSBURG

Piedmont-inspired truffle and wine dinner at The Matheson

The Matheson is teaming up with Oneonthehill Wine Club for a special night of food and wine inspired by Italy’s Piemonte region. At 6 p.m. Jan. 15, Oneonthehill’s culinary director, Chef Fabio Montanera, will collaborate with Chef Dustin Valette and The Matheson team for a four-course truffle dinner paired with wines selected by Sommelier Pierandrea Palumbo.

Tickets are $225 per person and can be purchased through Eventbrite by searching “Piemonte Night at The Matheson.”

The Matheson Healdsburg: 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg; 707-723-1106, thematheson.com

SANTA ROSA

18th annual Chardonnay and Crab Feast at Kendall-Jackson

Kendall-Jackson winery’s 18th annual Chardonnay and Crab Feast will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the north Santa Rosa winery. The menu includes an appetizer reception followed by a family-style meal of Dungeness crab with all the fixings, Caesar salad, charred broccolini, roasted potatoes, focaccia and plenty of chardonnay.

Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased on tock.com. For more information, call 707-571-8100.

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens: 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa; 707-571-8100, kj.com

PENNGROVE

Crab feed benefit season officially underway

Tickets are on sale for one of the first crab feeds of 2023, to benefit Penngrove Social Firemen projects including improvements to Penngrove Park and Clubhouse. The Jan. 21 crab feed features crab, pasta, salad and bread and kicks off with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, with dinner following at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 and available at JavAmore Café at 10101 Main St. or online at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 707-794-1516. The Penngrove Community Clubhouse is at 385 Woodward Ave.

Tickets purchased for the postponed Jan. 7 event will be honored.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com.