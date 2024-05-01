Local winery owner listed ‘without her consent’ as host of exclusive Trump fundraiser

Kendall-Jackson co-founder Barbara Banke is listed as a host of a GOP fundraising dinner with former president Donald Trump, but a spokesperson for the company said Tuesday her name appears on the invitation without her consent.

“Barbara Banke was never a co-host of the event, does not intend to donate to Trump’s upcoming presidential campaign and will not be attending the May 15 fundraiser in Kentucky,” a Jackson Family Wines spokesperson told The Press Democrat.

The invitation shows that Banke, chairman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines, is a host of the May 15 fundraiser in Lexington, Kentucky. The event is sponsored by the Trump 47 Committee and co-hosted by GOP mega-donors Joe and Kelly Craft. Tickets require a donation between $25,000 to $100,000 per couple.

The appearance of Banke’s name on the fundraising event invitation was first reported by the National Review.

Banke, who also owns Kentucky’s Stonestreet (Horse) Farm, told The Press Democrat via a Jackson Family Wines spokesperson that her name was used on the event invitation without her permission.

A copy of an event invitation to a May 15 fundraising dinner with former president Donald Trump, first obtained by the National Review.

According to the event invitation, proceeds from the May 15 dinner will benefit Save America, Trump’s leadership PAC, which, according to Politco, has spent $59.5 million on “legal consulting” since the start of 2023. For $25,000, guests will be able to dine with the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee; $100,000 buys them the title “co-host” and for $844,600 they become “chair.”

According to the Federal Election Commission’s website, Banke has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in past years to political causes and candidates throughout the United States. While many have skewed conservative, others have been left-leaning, especially in Sonoma County where she has ranked the top political donor over the past decade.

According to federal campaign filings, Banke has made donations to Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Josh Hawley, and Sens. Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell. Locally, she has donated to Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael. In 2023, she donated $32,000 to the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund.

In 1982, Banke co-founded Kendall-Jackson Winery with her (now) late husband and wine industry icon, Jess Jackson. Today, Kendall-Jackson is just one of over 40 brands in the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, which has been under Banke’s leadership for the last 20 years.

In 2005, Banke co-founded Stonestreet Farm, the Jackson Family’s highly regarded equestrian racing stables and breeding program in Lexington, Kentucky. Banke currently serves as chairman of the Board of Directors for the Breeder’s Cup.

Fundraising dinner co-host Kelly Craft served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and ambassador to Canada during Trump’s presidency. Her husband, Joe Craft, is a billionaire coal executive.

