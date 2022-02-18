Temporary Truss Restaurant + Bar shows what’s to come

I have never been so impressed with onion dip — and rarely so surprisingly pleased by pizza, and a chocolate bar, and a Manhattan cocktail.

But I was dining at Truss Restaurant + Bar, at the newly opened Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, and perfection is to be expected. No matter that this is a temporary Truss, set up in what is called the Living Room of the luxury Calistoga retreat, in a space designed to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Never mind that this pop-up Truss offers a self-titled “casual” menu, while Four Seasons management works to complete the real Truss sometime in late spring, in a more lavish extension next door.

And don’t fret too much about the sudden change of chefs. Two Michelin-starred Executive Chef Erik Anderson (of Coi restaurant in San Francisco) originally ran the kitchen, but in January he left to take the helm at Barndiva in Healdsburg.

Truss management now is seeking a new talent, but after working with the resort teams since the summer of 2019, Anderson had time to train his kitchen crew in his style.

At every step, this is the luxury Four Seasons experience, shining strong.

It seems like I’ve been waiting for this property forever. The destination has been under construction for 11 years, in dreams of an 85-room/suite hotel, restaurant and spa set on 27 acres off Silverado Trail (notably, across the street from the posh Solage Resort).

But life has been upside down for many of us since 2017, so the fact that the project debuted at all has my respect.

And wow, it’s gorgeous. Flanked by vineyards and Palisades Mountain views, the development was built around natural features like a dramatic boulder that’s now part of the spa, 86-year-old olive trees and meditative open space between the modern, minimalist buildings dotting the property.

(Note: There’s also Elusa Winery onsite, one level below the Truss terrace, even though the high-end operation from celebrity vintner Thomas Rivers Brown is, legally at least, a separate entity).

The Living Room is nice enough that it could be the primary fine-dining spot at many resorts. A full bar, fireside lounge spaces, a demonstration kitchen anchored by an Argentinian wood-burning grill and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass walls welcome visitors to relax in leather armchairs at polished wood tables.

Cozy on the terrace

Through spring at least, we also can choose the fun of dining in heated igloos on the terrace – opaque plastic geodomes designed to keep us private, safe and warm as pandemic concerns still linger. Fire pits flicker nearby, we gaze at the stars overhead, wrap ourselves in velvety blankets, then call for more Camille Saves French Brut Rosé Champagne ($39, glass) and oysters ($24, half dozen).

If you opt for the igloos, you’ll get a more elevated four-course prix fixe menu, including a welcome cocktail, for $185, though those with dietary concerns can swap out dishes from the a la carte menu.

I do like the pre-fixe. Courses change periodically, but on my visit the lineup featured some riffs on the a la carte offerings, including cured duck breast with espelette pepper and candied orange, followed by porcini truffle risotto topped with fragrant shaved black truffle.

Then it was Snake River Farms strip steak with onion syrup, anchovy butter, roasted maitake mushrooms and charred asparagus. That was followed by black walnut frangipane kissed with a bit more elegant black truffle (walnuts and truffle is a pairing so perfect I now crave it).

It was excellent all around, and a nice preview into what we can expect from the final Truss. Yet a la carte has its own standouts well worth exploring.

You’ll want to order that onion dip ($8), for example, if only to learn how it’s made. Our server was exceptional, an expert on every nuance of the Truss menus and local history. After we asked, he told us he has worked in fine dining in Healdsburg and Napa for 15 years.

“This is not your Super Bowl party onion dip,” he told us of the process that takes four days.

First, the green and white parts of scallions are separated, dehydrated and run through a spice mill to make powder. Spanish onions are sliced paper-thin, soaked for a day to remove any harsh flavor, pressed with bricks on sheet trays, then dehydrated and made into powder. Finally, everything is blended together with a little kefir, crème fraîche and “secret” spices.

So, yes, you’ll want to try it. It’s opulence, scooped up with thin, dryish, homemade Kennebec potato chips that remind me of fancy Pringles. And it fits perfectly in a restaurant where, for now, you can order a $22 cheeseburger or a $150 set-up (with mother-of-pearl caviar spoons) of Sausalito’s California Caviar Company sturgeon roe presented with housemade blinis, pickled shredded shallot and smoked crème fraîche studded with chives and crumbled egg.