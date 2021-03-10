These seasonal vegetables shine with feta cheese

Feta cheese, ubiquitous in markets year around, is especially lovely in the spring, as it pairs so beautifully with asparagus, artichokes, early greens and peas.

The cheese itself is somewhat controversial, especially to Americans, who see it as bland, boring and overly salty. Yet it has plenty of fans, too, and most of our grocery stores offer several brands.

This is not the case in Europe, where the cheese is popular without reservation. A distinct feta is made in each of seven protected regions of Greece, its ancestral home. Only a few make it to the U.S., where we also see Bulgarian feta, French feta and several domestic varieties. Feta cheese also is made in Denmark, Italy, Israel and throughout the Balkan peninsula.

The best way to think of feta is as a pickled cheese. It develops its bright, acidic nuances while languishing in a salty brine for days, weeks or months.

Traditionally, feta has been made with goat’s milk or sheep’s milk, but today feta from cow’s milk is common as well. Is one better than the other? Aficionados will argue that point all night long. My advice is to try them all to find the ones you prefer.

Only one Sonoma County cheesemaker, Achadinha Cheese Company in Petaluma, makes a commercial feta. To order, go to achadinhacheese.com.

For the artichokes, try to find the Green Globe variety, the ones with pointed tips, thorns and a medium green color with little if any hints of purple. If there are light brown, flaky smudges, so much the better; this is a sign that they were in a freeze, which improves their flavor. These are the best-tasting artichokes, with the best textured meat. Green peppercorns and feta cheese are happy companions and they add a lovely melody of bright flavors to earthy artichokes. If you don’t have them but want to make this dish, use brined capers instead.

Artichoke Hearts with Feta

Makes 2 to 4 servings

8 large freshly cooked artichoke hearts (see Note below)

6 ounces feta, cut in ½-inch cubes

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

2 teaspoons green peppercorns in brine, drained

Black pepper in a mill

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons fresh snipped chives

2 teaspoons minced lemon zest

2 cups salad greens (or 2 cups cooked, sliced potatoes)

Lemon wedges, for garnish

2 tablespoons olive oil (for potatoes)

Prepare the artichoke hearts if you have not already done so. Set them aside.

Combine the feta, vinegar, lemon juice, garlic and green peppercorns in a small bowl and mix with a fork to make an almost smooth mixture. Season with several turns of black pepper, taste and season with salt if necessary for the proper balance. Divide the mixture among the artichoke hearts, filling the center of each one.

To serve cold, spread the salad greens on a serving plate, set the artichoke hearts on top, scatter chives and lemon zest over each heart, garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away.

To serve hot, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Put the potatoes in a small bowl, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread the potatoes evenly in a small baking dish, set the artichoke hearts on top and bake until the cheese is bubbling hot and just barely beginning to brown, about 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven, scatter chives and lemon zest over everything, garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away.

Note: To prepare the artichokes, cut the stem end flush with the bottom of the artichoke. Set the artichokes, one at a time, on a clean work surface and balance each on its side. While holding the artichoke in place, use a sharp knife to cut off about ¾ to 1 inch of the tip, exposing the leaves.

Set the artichokes in a saucepan that holds them snugly. Drizzle a bit of olive oil into the center of each one. Fill the pot with water, coming at least two-thirds of the way up the artichokes; it’s OK if you submerge them completely, but it is not necessary.

Bring to a boil, cover the pan, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 25 minutes. Remove one artichoke and, holding it with tongs, attempt to insert a bamboo skewer or toothpick through its bottom end. If there is a lot of resistance, cook for another 5 to 15 minutes. If there is just a bit of resistance, remove the artichokes from the heat and transfer them to a colander to drain and cool.

When cool enough to handle, remove the leaves from all the artichokes and reserve them to enjoy separately. Use a sharp pairing knife to cut out the ’chokes and train the edges of the hearts, removing any dark spots. Set aside until ready to use.

____

When fresh favas come into season, which should be quite soon in most parts of Sonoma County, add about half a cup of shelled, blanched and peeled beans to this dish; I promise you will be delighted. In the meantime, it is a delicious option on a night when you feel like something simple.