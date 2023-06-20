Try these recipes from Petaluma paleta maker for summer on a stick

From stock options to ice pops, this mom found a new career with her Mariapilar Ice Creamery.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 20, 2023, 12:48PM
Find Mariapilar Ice Creamery

Without a dedicated storefront, Mariapilar ice cream is mostly found at local events and festivals. Here are a few places you can find Pilar Bernard’s paletas this summer:

Art & Garden Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 in downtown Petaluma

Rivertown Revival: July 22-23 at Steamer Landing Park, Petaluma

Rodney Strong Concert Series: Go to rodneystrong.com for dates and times.

On Instagram: @mariapilar_ice_creamery

It’s been a long trip from the stock exchange floor to slinging sweet summer treats, but it’s a journey Pilar Bernard is glad she made.

Clad in a hairnet and blue apron, she leads the way through her small Petaluma production facility to the room where the magic happens at Mariapilar Ice Creamery.

It smells of oranges. Bernard walks over to a small pot of them stewing for an orange-blossom sauvignon blanc paleta she’s making for a Clos du Val wine club party.

Then she turns and introduces Bertha, which, Bernard claims, is “almost as old as I am.”

Bertha is a hulking silver-sided, decades-old ice cream freezer that takes up the better part of the room. Bertha contains a milky blue pool of glycol (which, it should be noted, is safe to use and never touches the food) that freezes Bernard’s handmade batches of paletas and ice cream in minutes.

Bernard said she’s one of the few people who still make ice cream this way, noting that most shops these days use nitrogen to flash-freeze their products.

“We are old-school. I’m not apologizing for that. I love it,” she said, noting she thinks her method makes for a creamier product.

It’s busy season for Bertha, Bernard and all her employees. Their summer officially kicked off at BottleRock, where they sold about 2,000 paletas, ice cream sandwiches and single-serve ice cream cups each day of the three-day music festival. They’ll be busy until early October and will wind down after the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival.

A sweet second act

Ten years ago, Bernard took a leap of faith and bought a Napa ice cream store, not so much for the store, but the equipment. It was Bertha that caught her eye. As soon as the store’s lease ran out, she moved everything to Petaluma, with plans to sell wholesale.

“I was either really, really dumb or really, really brave. I just jumped in, full speed. I quit my job. I had some money to fall back on, but not much,” she said, noting that she worked as a nanny sometimes while getting the business off the ground.

A former trader on the Pacific Exchange options floor, stay-at-home mom and a dental benefits coordinator, Bernard was ready to take on something new.

“I was getting close to being an empty-nester. I talked to a lot of women thinking of retiring and they don’t feel viable, especially if a big part of your life is being a mom,” she said. “We have a lot of years left in our 50s and 60s, 70s. We’re very viable. We’re ageist to ourselves, like, ‘I’m too old to start that.’”

Now 63, Bernard is proud of the business she’s built doing things the old-fashioned way.

“Everything about this business has been old-fashioned. It started with an old broad,” she said, referring to herself. “With my good old Bertha, to how we make it, to how we market, which is almost exclusively word of mouth.”

She doesn’t have an advertising or marketing budget, preferring to put that money into her product. One taste will tell you she doesn’t cut corners.

While there are premade products she could buy, she makes her own caramel and fruit purees instead. She crushes Oreos by hand for her popular cookies-and-cream bars.

These choices to create an artisan product cause her some inner conflict, though.

“The hardest thing to admit to myself is that I’m high-end. I have to be, because it’s handmade ice cream,” she said. “But it’s hard for that other part of me that’s a mom of four that used to say, ‘Do I have enough (money) to get everyone an ice cream?’”

But she knows what she does, by and large, makes people happy — even on their hardest days. That truth is highlighted by an order on her daily production board: maple-nut ice cream for a celebration of life. It was the deceased’s favorite flavor.

Cool collaborations

Almost no request is too out there. Bernard’s motto is on a sticker that reads “Nothing is impopcicle.”

Creating custom flavors has become a big part of her business, including that orange-blossom sauvignon blanc and a vanilla-strawberry-rosé swirl for the winery party that’s on her daily to-do list. She said she probably made more rosé ice cream last summer than she did any other flavor.

She’s also teamed up with Petaluma Coffee Co. and Sonoma Coast Spirits (two other women-owned businesses Bernard likes to support) to churn out flavors like peanut-butter-whiskey and dark-chocolate-peppermint-vodka.

“The biggest surprise for me of this business is the whole booze aspect of it. That wasn’t in my game plan,” she said.

Her own creations, like peanut-butter-pretzel and dark-chocolate-dipped-peppermint, have earned her awards at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair, and there’s a cultlike following for the seasonal black-licorice flavor made with food-safe charcoal.

“We looked like we worked in a coal mine when we got home,” she said.

She values the simplicity of old-fashioned favorites like butter pecan, strawberry and even vanilla.

“People often say to me, ‘I'll have plain old vanilla,’ and I always act indignant. Like, first of all, my vanilla is not plain old vanilla,” she said. “You better change your vocabulary. It’s classic vanilla.”

Another paleta on her plan for the day was the nostalgic taste of a root-beer float. She planned to teach one of her newest employees, Izzy Badaglia, 16, to make it because it’s Badaglia’s dad’s favorite flavor.

While they waited for a couple liters of root beer to go flat (the carbonation causes bubbles in the paleta, Bernard said), she showed Badaglia how to make Thai basil-strawberry-lemonade paletas.

She added a quart of lemon juice to a large container of lightly sweetened pureed strawberries and tasted. Bernard’s face puckered. She added more sugar, but there was no exact measurement for Badaglia to make note of.

“I do run it a little bit like a Nonna’s kitchen, right? A little bit of this, a little bit of that. So I’m getting better at writing that down,” Bernard said.

Ice cream, she said, is very forgiving. She admitted to a few missteps, like the time one December when her sister, who works with her, turned Bernard’s peppermint ice cream black, thinking it was licorice.

Bernard, who said she won’t waste cream, churned it anyway. It turned out great.

“We were going to give it away as an ‘oops,’ and somebody suggested to just market it different, and so we called it ‘Christmas Coal’ and we sold out,” she said.

She tasted the strawberry-lemonade mixture again. Just right.

Then she threw in a handful of chopped Thai basil before demonstrating how she pours the mixture into the molds that make 30 paletas at a time. Once the molds were filled and sticks inserted, she set the stainless steel contraption afloat in Bertha’s transformational blue lake.

In 20 minutes, another batch of paletas would be ready.

Note: These paleta recipes are scaled down to be made in standard 3-ounce ice-pop molds. If your molds are a different size, you’ll need to adjust the amount of ingredients. As Pilar Bernard said, ice cream is very forgiving, so it’s OK if it’s not exact. Just taste before you freeze to make they’re sweet enough for you.

Strawberry Refresher

Makes six 3-ounce paletas

Pilar Bernard makes these strawberry-lemonade paletas with a twist: she adds Thai basil, which gives them grown-up appeal, but leave it out if you want. For bigger gatherings, make 2 batches — one with the basil for adults and one without for kids.

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

4 cups fresh strawberries, stemmed and cored

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 handful Thai basil, finely chopped (optional)

In a saucepan, make a simple syrup by mixing mix 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water over low heat. Stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Set aside to cool.

In a blender or food processor, add strawberries and lemon juice and puree. Stir in half the cooled simple syrup and taste for sweetness, adding more as desired. Stir in chopped Thai basil, if using. Pour mixture into six 3-ounce ice-pop molds, add sticks and freeze for at least 3 hours or until set.

Red, White and Blue Pops

Makes six 3-ounce paletas

These are an ideal make-ahead treat for a Fourth of July barbecue.

1 ½ cups heavy cream

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup blueberries

1 cups strawberries, stemmed and cored

In a large measuring cup with a spout, add heavy cream. Stir in 4 tablespoons of sugar and vanilla and stir gently until sugar is dissolved. Taste to check for sweetness, adding another tablespoon of sugar if desired.

In a blender or food processor, puree the berries in separate batches, using 2 tablespoons of sugar in each batch. Blend well, then put the purees into 2 squirt bottles.

Fill ice-pop molds ½ to ¾ full with the cream mixture, then top off with a swirl of strawberry and a swirl of blueberry puree. Add sticks, giving the mixture a very light stir to achieve a marbled effect.

Freeze for at least 4 hours or until set.

Root Beer Float Bars

Makes six 3-ounce paletas

This is a taste of summer nostalgia on a stick, recalling the days of a trip to the drive-in or diner for a hot dog and a root beer float. Make sure to use flat root beer or the paleta will get bubbles in it.

1 12-ounce can or bottle of your favorite root beer

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Pour root beer into a spouted measuring cup and allow to sit for several hours or overnight to get flat.

Pour heavy cream into another spouted measuring cup and add sugar and vanilla, stirring gently until sugar is dissolved.

Fill ice-pop molds ½ full with the flattened root beer, then top off with the sweetened vanilla cream. The cream is heavier than the root beer, so as it sinks to the bottom it will mix well with the root beer on its own. Add ice-pop sticks and freeze for several hours, until set.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

