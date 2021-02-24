Try this pinot with duck breast or a special dish made with lamb tongue

Our Wine of the Week, Blue Farm, 2018 Carneros Anne Katherina Vineyard, Pinot Noir ($65), is an elegant beauty, with a graceful structure and superbly integrated flavors. It is sophisticated but not ponderous and, to the experienced drinker, evokes the wines of its Dijonnais ancestors.

The first quality you’ll notice is the wine’s standout texture, like crisp taffeta as it glides across your palate. Fruit flavors, especially black raspberry and pomegranate, ride atop a spicy foundation, suggestive of both white and black pepper, anise, black chanterelles and very subtle hints of licorice root. I notice just the slightest thread of something smokey, too, as if someone down the street is making toast.

Seared duck breast with Bing cherries and the year’s first basil is a fabulous match, but it won’t be possible to make it until sometime in May. In the meantime, that same duck breast, prepared as you would a rib-eye steak for steak au poivre blanc, is sensational with the wine. Rare lamb — either rack, rib chops or leg — is another outstanding match, heightened when you serve the lamb with a homemade black olive tapenade.

Today’s recipe is inspired by both Dijon, home of the varietal, and a Middle Eastern restaurant in North Beach, Maykadeh, where I first tasted lamb tongue in saffron sauce about two decades ago. It remains one of the most delicious things I have ever eaten, and it came to mind the moment I first sipped this delightful pinot.

Lamb Tongue in Saffron-Mustard Cream with Forbidden Rice

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Saffron Mustard Cream (see note below)

8 to 10 lamb tongues (or 1 beef tongue)

Kosher salt

1 bay leaf

2 allspice berries

1 whole clove

1 teaspoon white peppercorns

1 cup forbidden (black) rice, rinsed in two or three changes of water and drained

Boiling water

Juice of 1 lime

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley leaves, chopped

First make the Saffron Mustard Cream and refrigerate it until ready to use.

Rinse the tongue under cool water and set on a tea towel.

Fill a medium saucepan half full with water and add a generous tablespoon of salt along with the bay leaf, allspice, clove and peppercorns. Stir and add the tongue. If using beef tongue, add enough water to completely cover it.

Bring to a boil over high heat and, when the water boils, reduce the heat so it simmers gently. Cook until the tongue is very tender, about 1¼ hours or a bit longer for lamb and 2½ hours or a bit longer for beef. Turn off the heat and let the tongue cool. When they are cool enough, remove the skin, which should peel off fairly easily with your fingers. Put the peeled tongue back into the liquid and keep warm.

While the tongue cooks, prepare the rice. Fill a large, 4-piece steamer/pasta pot with about 2 to 3 inches of water. Put the rice into a deep bowl that will fit inside the steamer, add a generous pinch of salt and pour in enough boiling water to completely cover the rice; you should be able to see the water a bit above the rice itself. Set this bowl into the steamer, cover the pot and cook until the rice is tender, about 50 minutes.

Begin checking the rice after 30 minutes, as cooking times can vary based on the age of the rice. When the rice is tender, turn off the heat and let the rice rest, covered, in the steamer.

Transfer the tongue to a clean work surface, cut into ¾-inch chunks and put them into a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper and toss gently.

Stir the sauce to loosen it slightly, add the lime juice, taste, correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper.

Pour about ¾ of the sauce over the tongue and toss gently.

To serve, set a generous scoop of rice onto individual plates, using colors that will set off its black color. Top with tongue and sprinkle with parsley.

Enjoy right away, with the remaining sauce on the side.

Note: To make Saffron-Mustard Cream, put several saffron threads or ½ teaspoon ground saffron into a small bowl, add 1 teaspoon of warm water and set aside for 10 minutes. Add 1¼ cups crème fraîche, ¼ cup Dijon mustard, a generous pinch of salt and several turns of black pepper. Stir well. Taste and correct for salt. Let rest at least 1 hour before using. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.