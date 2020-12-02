Try this syrah with poultry or vegetable gratins

Our Wine of the Week, Keller Estate 2017 Petaluma Gap Rôtie ($60), is suave, pretty and a bit beguiling, like a dancer peeking from behind a beautiful fan. The wine’s acidity is absolutely gorgeous, with bright bursts of pomegranate, cranberry, Queen Anne cherry and red raspberry. Woven through the flavors of fruit are threads of sweet and savory spices, including clove, allspice, cardamom and white pepper.

It echos the red wines from France’s Rhone Valley beautifully and, for the very best pairings, look to the foods of this region. A beef daube and other braised meats, braised sausages with tiny new potatoes, grilled chicken, roast duck and vegetable gratins all encourage this lovely wine to shine. Cheeses such as Comté and Gruyère make great matches, too. Fondue, anyone?

Today’s recipe is inspired by our cold weather. This traditional French dish takes awhile to make and uses several pans, so be sure to read the recipe and allow yourself plenty of time. It is also one of those dishes that blossoms when it is refrigerated for a few hours or overnight and gently reheated. I suggest serving sautéed spinach, chard or kale alongside.

Classic Coq au Vin

Makes 6 Servings

5 thick-cut bacon slices, cut into crosswise strips about ½-inch wide

6 chicken leg-thighs, preferably local

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 carrots, peeled and cut into ¼-inch wide diagonal slices

1 large yellow onion, halved and cut into thin crosswise slices

3 garlic cloves, crushed

3 cups light-bodied red wine, such as Beaujolais

6 parsley sprigs

1 thyme sprig

1 bay leaf

¼ cup brandy or Cognac

8 ounces pearl onions

5 tablespoons butter, preferably local

Pinch of sugar

8 ounces mushrooms, such as chanterelle, Velvet Pioppini or oyster

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Arrange the bacon in a single layer in a large sauté pan set over medium-low heat and fry until gold brown and just crisp. Transfer the bacon to absorbent paper and set it aside.

Meanwhile, season the chicken all over with salt. After the bacon has been cooked and its fat drained, increase the heat to medium, add the chicken, skin side down, and cook, turning once or twice, until it is lightly browned all over. It will take about 10 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the fat and return the pan to low heat. Add the carrots, onion and garlic. Season with salt and cook gently, stirring now and then, until the vegetables are limp and beginning to take on a little color, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Add the wine, pouring slowly and scraping any browned bits that cling to the pan. Add the chicken. Tie the parsley sprigs, thyme sprig and bay leaf with a piece of kitchen twine and add it to the pan, pressing it down so it is submerged in the liquid.

Pour the brandy or Cognac into a small pan and warm it over low heat. Using a match, carefully ignite the alcohol and pour it into the pan with the chicken, agitating the pan until the flames subside.

Increase the heat to medium. When the liquid boils, return the heat to low, cover the pan and simmer very gently until the chicken is cooked through, about 25 to 30 minutes.

While the chicken cooks, bring a medium saucepan half full with water to a boil and blanch the onions for 1 minute. Drain the onions, peel them and trim away the roots and tips. Return the onions to the saucepan. Season with salt and add a tablespoon of the butter, a pinch of sugar and enough water to just cover them. Simmer, uncovered, until the onions are tender and the liquid is evaporated, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Break the mushrooms into medium pieces. Heat 2 tablespoons of the remaining butter in a sauté pan over medium heat, add the mushrooms and sauté until they are limp and tender, about 7 to 15 minutes, depending on variety. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

To finish, use tongs to remove and discard the bouquet garni. Use tongs to transfer the chicken to a warm serving dish and either cover to keep warm or set in a warm (200-degree) oven.

Skim off any fat that has risen to the surface of the sauce and use an immersion blender to purée it as thoroughly as possible. Pour it through a strainer into a clean bowl, return it to the sauté pan and bring to a boil; discard the remnants of vegetables that remain in the strainer. Simmer until the liquid is reduced by about one third and has begun to thicken.

While the sauce reduces, put the remaining butter and the flour into a small bowl and use a fork to mix together until smooth. When the sauce has thickened a bit, stir in the butter mixture, about a teaspoon at a time, whisking between each addition. Add the onions, mushrooms and bacon. Reduce the heat and simmer very gently for about 10 minutes.

Taste, correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper.

Pour the sauce and vegetables over the chicken, sprinkle the parsley on top and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.