Tubbs fire survivor writes children’s book to help kids cope with trauma of natural disasters

With howling winds spewing embers and flames swallowing neighborhoods whole, the Tubbs fire was on its way to Brett Barnes’ house in Fountaingrove in the early hours of Oct. 9, 2017, the day after it sparked just north of Calistoga’s city limits.

Wind rattled the oak tree outside and branches broke free, banging against Brett’s bedroom window and waking the 7-year-old. He ran to his parents’ bedroom around 1 a.m., roughly an hour before his house was engulfed in flames. By the time they received a Nixle alert, Brett’s parents already could see the glow of the fire in the distance. They rushed out of their house in less than 10 minutes.

“We grabbed our boys (Brett and Brandon, then 5) and the dogs and jumped in the car,” Carrie Barnes said. “We’ll never forget the smoke that burned our lungs and the ash that stung our eyes.”

The Tubbs fire devastated Fountaingrove, destroying nearly 1,600 houses there, about a third of the total number of homes lost to the fire. Brett’s trauma, beginning with his family’s frantic escape, inspired Barnes to write her illustrated children’s book, “Home,” released Aug. 22 ($16.95, Roundtree Press). The goal, she said, is to help her kids and others cope with natural disasters, especially the destructive wildfires that now have become more commonplace in California.

‘Home’

The book, told from Brett’s perspective, opens with appreciation for everything a home is to a child, from the yard where he plays soccer with his younger brother and catch with his dad to the dining table where his family eats together and talks about their day to his bedroom where his mom reads him bedtime stories.

Then he describes the night that changed his life. “I had the best home, until one scary night when it seemed everything would be different forever. The unthinkable happened. Our home was gone.” That narration is accompanied by a monochromatic drawing of the family’s house in ruins, surrounded by blackened trees. They move to a new house, “not my home at all,” and the boy wonders if he’ll ever be happy again.

But on the final page he shares his epiphany: “It is the love that I feel with my family that follows me wherever I go” that makes a house a home.

Barnes dedicated her 22-page book, with drawings by Central California artist and children’s book illustrator Lyn Meredith, to Brett’s therapist, Jane Mertens, and to Northern California firefighters. Barnes said she plans to donate a percentage of profits from the sale of the book to the California Firefighters Benevolent Fund, which supports California firefighters displaced by fire.

It was Mertens’ advice that spurred Barnes to write the book, she said. To help Barnes comfort her son, Mertens encouraged her to find a children’s book that dealt with losing a home.

“I did an Internet search for children’s books related to loss of home and came up empty,” Barnes said. “I also called Copperfield’s Books and they pointed me to some beautiful books regarding natural disasters, which were helpful. But none of the books I found addressed the feelings my son was experiencing,” feelings of being ungrounded, off-center and unsafe, she said.

Barnes said she hopes her book can provide a soft landing for natural disaster victims. In a postscript in the book, she wrote, “When I read ‘Home’ to my little ones, they immediately saw themselves in the story. It opened up a forum for dialogue and healing for my boys and allowed them to feel a part of something bigger.”

“There’s a moment when you find peace in the constants of the people you love who are around you every day,” Barnes said. “We need to find our center, the place we call home, in our human connections.”

“We have our precious boy back”

Brett and Brandon first saw the empty lot, all that was left of their Fountaingrove house, about a week after the Tubbs fire destroyed their home.

“Brett was crushed,” Barnes said. “Seeing the empty lot was a double-edged sword. It created a level of disorientation that accompanies such a big loss for such a young child. But it allowed him to confront the reality that it was actually all gone.”

The emotional fallout for Brett included anxiety attacks, detachment from friends and an inability to focus in school, his mom said.

“I began to see signs of distress in Brett almost immediately,” Barnes said. “He lost a tooth and we thought nothing of it. But we realized he wasn’t OK when we discovered he pulled out three more teeth the same day that weren’t loose.”

Mertens said Brett was trying to exert control over his life because he felt utterly out of control, Barnes said.

To help her son through his struggle, Barnes put on hold her career with Intuitive Surgical of Sunnyvale, where she trained surgeons on advanced robotic technology in operating rooms.

“I needed to be mentally present for Brett and our family to provide comfort and consistency,” Barnes said. “I believe our family’s decision for me to stay home during that time enabled him to redefine ‘home’ as our family unit and not the four walls where we lived.”

Barnes said she wants to tell her family’s story because healing comes from sharing.

“We have our boy back in that he’s happy again,” Barnes said. “He’s present and forward-thinking. The fire will not define him but will rather contribute to his strength in handling life’s trials.”

When the wildfires steal a house from children, it’s often the only home they know, the one that cradled them from birth.

“Our entire community is suffering, and my child can’t be the only one,” Barnes said. “If our book can help even one child, then it’s worth it.”

“Home” is available on Amazon and at Copperfield’s Books and Barnes & Noble bookstores.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.