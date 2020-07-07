Subscribe

Turn leftover bread into salads and soup

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FREELANCE FOOD WRITER
July 7, 2020, 2:06PM
For the first few weeks of Shelter In Place, social media was full of stories about and photographs of homemade sourdough bread. Starters, some tended literally for decades, were praised and shared. Then, as people began hoarding yeast, Mark Weiss of Raymond’s Bakery in Cazadero offered to mail some to anyone who asked.

Four months later, I’m wondering what has happened to all those starters and all that bread.

Bread soup, anyone? How about bread salad?

If you find yourself with extra bread on hand, both of these dishes and their infinite variations will help you deal with any excess, deliciously.

The single most important ingredient of either bread salad or bread soup is, of course, the bread. It should not be soft and doughy or it will fall apart and virtually vanish. It must be sturdy, with good crust.

Sonoma County is blessed with very talented bakers, from Revolution and Della Fattoria in Petaluma to Downtown Creamery and Bakery, Preston Vineyards & Farm and Costeaux in Healdsburg. There’s Nightingale in Forestville and Raymond’s in Cazadero. Santa Rosa has Village, Red Bird and Gougette. Sonoma has the Basque Boulangerie. Wild Flour Bakery in Freestone is popular with local and tourists alike.

If you prefer breads that include other ingredients – olives, rosemary, caramelized onions, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, roasted garlic, cinnamon, walnuts – feel free to use them, especially if you have them on hand. The purpose of these dishes is, in part, to use foods that otherwise might go to waste. If you do use a flavored bread, be sure to taste it and adjust the seasonings as necessary.

Bread soup is delicious any time of year. We may think about it more frequently in the winter months, as it is so deeply warming and satisfying. But it is wonderful in the summer, when we can make it with fresh basil and fresh tomatoes. If you do not have good tomatoes yet, simply omit them and increase the stock to 6 cups.

Summer Bread Soup

Makes 4 to 6 Servings

3 tablespoon olive oil

1 large or 2 medium yellow or white onions, cut into small dice

6 to 8 garlic cloves, minced

Pinch red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

2 ½ pounds ripe tomatoes, preferably a red beefsteak variety, peeled, seeded and chopped

Black pepper in a mill

4 cups homemade stock (vegetable, chicken, beef)

4 cups stale Italian-style hearth bread

2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley

8 to 10 large basil leaves

3 ounces (¾ cup) grated dry Jack cheese

Put the olive oil in a soup pot set over medium-low heat, add the onions and sauté until very soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Add the red pepper flakes and season with salt.

Add the tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes. Season with salt and several turns of black pepper. Pour in the stock and 1 cup of water, bring to a boil and simmer very gently for 10 minutes. Stir in the bread and parsley, remove the pot from the heat, cover and let sit for 10 to 20 minutes.

Taste and correct for salt and pepper.

While the soup rests, stack the basil leaves and cut them into very thin ribbons.

Ladle into soup plates and top each portion with cheese and basil. Enjoy right away.

Cherry tomatoes are often the first to ripen each year and, as you know if you have them in your garden, can quickly get out of hand. This salad is a great way to use them.

Bread and Cherry Tomato Salad

Serves 6 to 8

5 cups 2- to 3-day-old country-style bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

¼ cup water

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

2 shallots, minced

4 cloves garlic, cut into small dice

Juice of 1 lemon

⅓ cup minced fresh herbs (Italian parsley, oregano, marjoram, chives)

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 to 6 ounces fresh mozzarella or imported feta, cut in small cubes

3 cups mixed small cherry tomatoes of different colors, quartered

½ cup pitted olives (California black, oil-cured black or Kalamata), sliced

Put the bread in a medium bowl, sprinkle with the water and toss gently.

Put the vinegar, shallots and garlic in a medium bowl and set aside for 20 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and fresh herbs. Taste, season with salt and pepper and gradually whisk in the olive oil.

Toss the mozzarella with the bread, pour two-thirds of the dressing over it and toss again. Set aside for 30 minutes. Add the tomatoes, olives and the remaining dressing and toss thoroughly. Taste, season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

In her book “Verdura: Vegetables Italian Style” (Morrow, 1991), Viana LaPlace offers a classic bread salad from Sienna. Traditionally, she explains, the bread, which must be sturdy, is dipped in well water. If you have great well water, go ahead; if not, use the best water you have.

La Panzanella Senese (Sienna Style)

Serves 4

4 thick slices country-style bread, several days old

Bowl of cool water

Red wine vinegar

Kosher salt and black pepper in a mill

1 pound tomatoes

2 inner celery stalks, thinly sliced, leaves chopped

½ very small red onion, thinly sliced

Small handful basil leaves

Extra virgin olive oil

Dip the slices of bread briefly in cool water, just long enough to barely moisten them. Squeeze out the water. Place the bread slices on a platter and sprinkle lightly with red wine vinegar and salt and pepper. Scatter the diced vegetables over the top. Cut the basil leaves into strips and sprinkle over the top.

Season the vegetables with salt and pepper. Drizzle enough olive oil over the top to moisten the salad. Chill for about 20 minutes before serving.

This salad is substantial enough to be at the center of the table at either lunch or dinner. A few olives or almonds beforehand and some local strawberries after and you have a simple, easy summer feast.

Warm Bread Salad with Peaches and Sausage

Makes 6 to 10 Servings

1 pound sturdy sourdough or other hearth bread of choice, preferably a few days old

¼ cup apple juice

¼ cup apple cider vinegar, plus more to taste

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 pound (4) sausages, preferably Franco Dunn’s One World Calabrese, such as Franco

2 tablespoons butter

3 ripe peaches, preferably from Dry Creek Peach & Produce, peeled and cut in ¼-inch inch lengthwise slices

1 small red onion, quartered and cut in paper thin slices

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 pint (2 cups) very small cherry tomatoes, preferably yellow or orange, halved

4 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 butter lettuce, outer leaves and core discarded, inner leaves rinsed and dried

Tear or cut the bread into bite-sized pieces; set aside.

Put the apple juice, vinegar and olive oil in a small bowl; season with several pinches of salt and several very generous turns of black pepper. Taste and if it seems a bit flat, add a few more pinches of salt. Pour the dressing over the bread, toss and set aside.

Put the sausages in a small sauté pan, add a cup of water, cover and cook for 5 minutes, turning once or twice. Uncover and cook until the water evaporates entirely. Continue to cook, rolling the sausages a time or two, until the sausages are fairly firm when pressed. Transfer the sausages to a clean work surface and return the pan to the heat without cleaning it.

With the pan over medium heat, add the butter and, when it is melted, add the peaches. Sauté for 2 minutes, turn and sauté for 2 minutes more, or until the peaches just begin to take on a bit of color. Remove from the heat and add to the bread.

Cut the sausages into ¼-inch-thick diagonal slices, cut the slices in half crosswise and add to the bread, along with the onion, garlic, tomatoes and parsley. Toss gently, cover and let rest for about 15 minutes.

To serve, toss the butter lettuce with a little salt and spread it over a serving platter. Turn the bread salad onto the leaves, sprinkle with a little salt and a few turns of black pepper and enjoy warm.

