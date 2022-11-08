Turn to the ‘three sisters’ for fall cooking

As we celebrate fall and anticipate the holiday season, I think of what past generations did at this time of year. Most of us know the conventional, sanitized story of the first Thanksgiving, but fewer of us know how Native Americans celebrated fall’s abundance.

One practice through much of North America was and is cooking with the Three Sisters — corn, beans and squash.

These were joined in companion planting. Cornstalks served as trellises for the beans, which helped stabilize the corn against high winds. The leaves of the bean plants shaded the young squash plants as they grew and helped keep the ground moist. Many a fall feast centered around these three foods.

Indigenous people understood the land and climate without breaking it down into the sort of scientific detail we see today.

If you are searching for an alternative to the traditional American Thanksgiving menu, consider this dish, which you can easily make vegetarian. Vegans, too, can substitute other ingredients for the butter and cheese.

This dish is fairly extravagant, not in cost but in the amount of time it requires. Divide the work over 2 days and it won’t be overwhelming. You can prepare the beans and sauce a day before serving, if that works best for you. The quantity is easily doubled and every bite is like a mouthful of fall.

Polenta Nera with Shell Beans and Winter Squash Sauce

Makes 6 servings

Basic Beans, recipe follows

¾ cup polenta (coarse-ground cornmeal)

2 tablespoons buckwheat flour

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon butter

3 ounces (¾ cup, grated) Valley Ford Creamery Highway 1 or Vella Mezzo Secco cheese

Black pepper in a mill

Winter Squash Sauce, recipe follows

Prepare the beans for cooking the night before or the morning before you plan to serve the dish.

When the beans are nearly tender, prepare the polenta and the sauce.

Put the polenta and buckwheat flour into a small bowl and add about 1 cup of water, just enough to moisten the ingredients. Stir until smooth.

Pour 3 cups of water into a medium saucepan set over high heat, add a generous tablespoon of salt and bring to a rolling boil. Slowly whisk in the moistened mixture, stirring with a whisk in 1 direction until fully incorporated.

Lower the heat and continue to simmer until the mixture begins to thicken.

Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the grains of corn have swelled and are tender. It can take from 25 to 60 minutes, depending on the age and size of the ground corn. Be sure to reach all the way to the bottom of the pan while stirring and while adding water, about a quarter cup at a time, if the mixture seems too thick.

When the polenta is fully tender, stir in the butter and cheese. Taste, correct for salt and season with several turns of black pepper.

With water, rinse the inside of a 9-inch square baking dish or similar container and tip the polenta into it. Jostle the dish to distribute the polenta evenly.

Cover and set aside for 20 minutes.

While the polenta rests, make the Winter Squash Sauce and finish the beans.

To serve, spoon generous portions of polenta into individual soup plates, add a generous ladle of beans and a not-quite-as-generous ladle of sauce, season all over with black pepper and enjoy right away.

Variation: Serve the polenta by itself, drizzled with the year’s newest olive oil, which is just now being released by local producers such as DaVero (davero.com).

You can cook just about any bean using this method; cooking time will vary depending on the variety and size of the bean.

Basic Beans

Makes 6 servings

¾ cup dried beans, such as borlotti or cranberry

1 yellow onion, cut into quarters

1 celery rib, cut in half

2 bay leaves

8 garlic cloves, peeled

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼-½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Black pepper in a mill

Rinse the beans in cool water and remove any small rocks or renegade bean varieties. Put them in a medium saucepan and add enough water to cover the beans by 2 inches. Soak at room temperature for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Drain and rinse the beans and return them to the pot. Add the onion, celery, bay leaf, garlic and water to cover by 2 inches. Set the beans over high heat and bring to a boil.

Skim off any foam that forms, reduce the heat and simmer gently, partially covered, until the beans are tender.

After the beans have been cooking for about 40 minutes, season with salt and red pepper flakes. Begin tasting the beans for tenderness. Beans will take from 45 minutes to 2 hours to become tender, depending on the variety. Add water as necessary.

When the beans are done, cover, remove from the heat and use tongs to remove and discard the onion, celery and bay leaves. Add salt to taste and season with black pepper.