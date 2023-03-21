Celebrated TV chefs Martin Yan and Joanne Weir will be in Sonoma this week for the Sonoma International Film Festival, adding their star power to the festival’s lineup of films featuring food and wine.

Yan, who has hosted more than 3,500 cooking shows seen by billions of people, including the award-winning “Yan Can Cook” which debuted on PBS more than 40 years ago, will be honored with the SIFF Culinary Excellence award at the festival.

He’ll be at the Hanna Center to accept the award on Thursday evening at the sold-out Chefs and Shorts dinner featuring six dishes prepared by chefs and paired with local wines and short films.

Although Yan is the guest of honor, he’s also one of the featured chefs at the event and will demonstrate cooking with a wok. He’ll prepare shaking beef that attendees will enjoy while watching the 2022 film “Wok Hei,” about a woman who restores a rusty family wok to reconnect with her roots.

“The movie inspired me to do the shaking beef,” said Yan of the popular Vietnamese stir fry that gets its name from the way the wok is shaken while the meat cooks.

“In chemistry, every five to 10 degrees you raise the temperature, the chemical reaction, the caramelization, the aromas, the essential oils will be released much faster. That’s what wok cooking is all about — high temperature and short time cooking,” he said.

On Saturday, Weir will host a four-course spring lunch that also will highlight her upcoming PBS cooking show, “Joanne Weir’s Wine Country Cooking.” The lunch, which still has tickets available, will feature a carrot and anise soup, green onion and goat cheese galette and a chicken salad with green goddess dressing and fresh radishes.

This is Weir’s second time to host a lunch at the festival, and she plans to spend plenty more time in Sonoma County this summer filming 13 episodes for her new TV show.

“We’ve started doing some scouting, and I just got so excited,” said the San Francisco-based chef who makes regular visits to Wine Country. “I’ve always loved Sonoma. I love that it’s real and there’s so much agriculture, the cheese makers, and the people making wonderful breads. After three years of being held down from COVID, I really wanted to talk about community and people getting back together, and it will all be based around the table.”

This soup, which will be served at Chef Joanne Weir’s Sonoma International Film Festival lunch, is a taste of spring suitable for cool days.

Carrot Soup with Anise

Makes 6 servings

2 teaspoons anise seeds

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large yellow onion, chopped

2 pounds carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

6 cups vegetable or chicken stock or water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup heavy cream

4 tablespoons anise-flavor liquor such as sambuca, ouzo or Pernod

To garnish

¼ cup crème fraîche

1 tablespoon anise-flavor liquor

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Warm a small frying pan over medium heat. Add the anise seeds and toss until light golden and fragrant. Remove from the pan, place in a spice grinder and coarsely grind.

Melt the butter in a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onions and ground anise seeds and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Add the stock and simmer until the carrots are tender, 15 minutes. Let cool.

In batches, puree the soup in a blender on high speed until very smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes per batch. Season with salt and pepper. Strain the soup through a fine-mesh strainer and into a clean soup pot. Add the heavy cream and stir. Add as much of the anise-flavor liquor as you like, to taste, and stir together. If the soup is too thick, add more water or stock. The soup should be the consistency of thick heavy cream.

For the garnish, in a small bowl, stir together the crème fraîche and remaining 1 tablespoon of anise-flavor liquor. Season with salt.

Ladle the hot soup into bowls. Drizzle a spoonful of the anise-flavor crème fraîche over the top. Garnish with chives and serve.

Chef Martin Yan will make this dish at the popular Chefs and Shorts dinner at the Sonoma International Film Festival. The name of this stir-fry comes from the motion of “shaking” the beef over intense high heat, releasing the fragrance of the wok-seared beef.

Shaking Beef with Three Onions

Makes 4 servings

For the marinade

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

½ teaspoon dark soy sauce

2 teaspoons cooking oil

1 tablespoon cornstarch

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ pound Wagyu beef (boneless short rib preferred), cut into ¾-inch cubes

For the sauce

1½ tablespoons oyster-flavor sauce

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons rice wine

2 teaspoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons sugar

2½ tablespoons cooking oil

2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1 small red onion, diced

1 small yellow onion, diced

5 green onions, cut into 1-inch lengths

½ red bell pepper, diced

½ teaspoon onion salt

8 small Brussels sprouts, halved and lightly grilled

1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 2 teaspoons water

Combine marinade ingredients in a bowl. Add beef and stir to coat. Set aside.

Combine sauce ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

Heat a wok over high heat until hot. Add oil, swirling to coat the sides. Add beef and wok sear (shaking the wok!) to medium-rare, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove beef and set aside.

Add garlic, red and yellow onions, green onions, bell pepper and onion salt to wok and cook until fragrant. Continue to cook for 2 minutes then add Brussels sprouts.

Add sauce to the vegetables and return beef to the wok. Add cornstarch solution to thicken, then toss to evenly coat all ingredients with the sauce. Serve hot.

