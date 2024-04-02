Uncover the delightful flavors of celery root

Back when I was a beginning gardener and trying everything, I planted a row of celeriac. Pictures of it in the seed catalog showed leafy stalks looking very much like celery.

When my plants grew tall enough to harvest, I had my first taste. Yuck— bitter and unpleasant. “Why,” I wondered, “do people grow this stuff?”

The answer is, I later learned, that I’m a doofus.

It’s not the green vegetative stalks that people treasure, it’s the root. Given that the plant’s other name is “celery root,” I should have figured that out.

And now, years later, I also treasure celery root, the whitish bulbous vegetable that isn’t really a root but a swollen hypocotyl the size of a small grapefruit. Hypocotyl is the botanical name for the plant’s stem between its first leaves and the root.

Other common vegetables with enlarged hypocotyls include beets, turnips, rutabagas, and radishes, and all are commonly — and mistakenly — thought of as roots.

The celery root’s flavor mingles parsley and parsnip with celery. Its earthy and herbal scent and taste is so delightfully delicious that in France, it’s often substituted for shredded cabbage in a celery root slaw flavored with a remoulade of anchovies, capers, gherkins, lemon juice, mayonnaise and mustard.

Like most root vegetables, its season stretches from late fall to early spring, growing in sweetness during the winter until peak flavor is reached in April, after which it shows its biennial habit by bolting and growing stalks that produce seed.

Here in coastal California, it can be stored in the ground covered with a light mulch of leaves, whereas in areas with cold winters, the roots are harvested and stored in cold rooms until put out for sale. In either case, they are as good as they’ll get as the winter turns to spring.

Celeriac’s close cousin is the familiar stalk celery, with a similar flavor profile. Both are marsh plants. They like rich, wet, black muck, which was widely present in ancient Europe, the Mediterranean region, and western Asia, before the advent of agriculture encouraged farmers to drain swamps to add to their tillable land.

Like many marsh plants, celery root contains lots of water, making a bulb feel heavy in the hand. When buying it, find a root with good heft.

Make sure it isn’t moldy. Large roots are better than small ones because you have to pare away the straggly, pitted outer part of the root (about a half inch deep all the way around) to get at the pure white interior.

If your root is small, there won’t be much left after paring.

This vegetable is not a nutritional powerhouse, but a cup contains 3 grams of prebiotic dietary fiber, 2 grams of protein, and good stores of calcium and potassium. All that, for just 66 calories.

To say that celery root is versatile is an understatement. You can cut it into raw matchsticks and eat it like any crudité. Or do what the French do and turn it into a slaw. But you can also fry, steam, bake, pickle, braise, sauté, roast or microwave it.

Just as stalk celery is essential for mirepoix — the base for chicken noodle soup, chicken cacciatore, and many soups and stews—celery root serves the same function, although with a bit more substance than celery stalks.

Braised until tender, it adds a toothsome texture and celery flavor to poultry stuffing. It absolutely belongs in a medley of roasted root vegetables, along with potatoes, turnips, parsnips, rutabagas, carrots and salsify.

When making braised lamb shanks or pot roast, toss some slices into the pot along with the meat and other vegetables. The root will absorb some of the luscious pot liquor. Serve the vegetables as a side dish.