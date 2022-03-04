Up your garden game with these talks and sales

Online: Experts weigh in on earwigs and container tricks

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners continue their monthly series of Veggie Happenings discussions on Tuesday, with the Master Gardeners Food Specialists group sharing tips on container gardening, how to deal with earwigs and what type of row cover to use. As a bonus, the Master Food Preservers will show how to make quick refrigerator pickles from your garden. A question-and-answer period will follow. Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. To register, go to bit.ly/3Gvz1VA or visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. To contact the Master Gardener information desk, call 707-565-2608 or email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu.

Santa Rosa: The ‘Lazy Ass Gardener’ offers tips at talk

Robert Kourik has written some of the most in-depth gardening books imaginable for true garden geeks. He’s drilled down into everything from roots to irrigation. But one of his books that the time-crunched person can relate to is “The Lazy Ass Gardener.” The Santa Rosa gardening expert and writer will offer valuable tips in a talk March 14 sponsored by The Santa Rosa Garden Club.

Kourik, who has been practicing and developing sustainable gardening techniques since 1974, will offer methods to improve soil using raw materials, green manures, layered fertility, no-till soil development and mount gardening. The event is from 1-3 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave. Tickets are $25, with proceeds benefiting the club’s scholarship fund and community projects. To reserve a ticket and for more information, email srgardenclub@gmail.com.

Santa Rosa: Willowside School kicks of spring plant sale season

Willowside School is the first out of the gate for spring planting sales. The student-supported nursery kicks off the season with an early plant sale March 12 featuring a big selection of low-water-use and drought-tolerant perennials.

The stocked nursery has California natives, succulents, grasses, abutilons and plants to invite beneficial insects and hummingbirds. Cost is $6 for a 1-gallon container. They also will have 60 varieties of Japanese maples selling for $30 - $80 and red wriggler worms for worm bins for $10 a quart.

The sale will go on rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Willowside and Hall roads, Santa Rosa. For information, call Jan at 707-569-4724.

