Drive-through food fair coming to Sonoma-Marin Fair

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 6, 2021, 1:26PM
Even though the Sonoma-Marin Fair won’t be the same as previous years, that doesn’t mean there isn’t reason to celebrate.

An upcoming drive-through food fair will offer some of the fair’s most popular snacks, from classic corn dogs to deep-fried Oreos, according to the fair’s website.

The drive-through event will be held from 12 - 8 p.m. May 7 - 9, May 14 - 16, June 18 - 20 and June 25 - 27.

The full menu includes turkey legs, giant curly fries, candy apples, cotton candy, roasted corn, sandwiches, kettle corn and other fan favorites made by Big Jim’s Concessions, according to the website.

Attendees will drive through the fairgrounds’ main gate at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma to order and receive their items. Masks are required for every person in each vehicle, and attendees are asked to drive away after they receive their food.

The Sonoma-Marin Fair also has organized a Cars, Coffee and Cruise event June 27 at the fairgrounds to thank first responders and fair partners. Vehicles made before 1979 will be showcased.

Participants are required to wear masks when they exit their vehicles and keep 6 feet of distance from others, according to the website. Burnouts are not allowed.

Go here for more details about upcoming fair events.

