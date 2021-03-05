Upcoming home and garden events in Sonoma County

Celebrate Luther Burbank’s birthday

Luther Burbank, the “Plant Wizard” who developed more than 800 varieties of food crops, flowers and other plants, was born 172 years ago on March 7. On Saturday and Sunday, the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens will celebrate his birthday with a sale featuring some of the plants he developed, including Shasta daisy ‘Alaska,’ spineless cactus paddles, Sisyrinchium striatum ‘Yellow-eyed grass’ and Snowbank blackberries.

There also will be non-Burbank plants for sale such as succulents, spider plants, St. Elmo's Fire Pelargoniums and Amaryllis bulbs.

The gift shop at the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens also will be open during the sale, with social distancing safeguards. The shop has gifts for gardeners including seeds and garden art. 1 - 4 p.m. 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Ask an expert

With spring only weeks away, it’s time to start planning your food garden. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners want to help. The nonprofit team of home gardening advisers will hold an online panel discussion March 9 on growing veggies at home. They will talk about growing tomatoes, adding drip irrigation and how to harvest and use fall crops. The panel also will field questions from participants. The event is free, but people must register by midnight March 8 at sonomamg.ucanr.edu to receive information about how to join the Zoom meeting.

Willowside Nursery reopens

Gardeners getting a jump-start on spring planting can stock up at the Willowside School Nursery Plant Sale March 13.

The student-supported nursery has thousands of plants at bargain prices, including low-water and drought-tolerant perennials, succulents, grasses, salvias and many plants that invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds to the garden.

Cost is $5 for gallon containers. The nursery also will have more than 40 varieties of specialty Japanese maples that are 3-6 feet tall, priced at $30 to $70. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Appointments are encouraged, but drop-ins are allowed if space is available under public health guidelines. Email mfiddler@ogusd.org for more information.

