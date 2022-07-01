Upcoming Sonoma County events gardeners will love

Petaluma

A street fair for garden and plant lovers

The Petaluma Art & Garden Festival returns to downtown streets July 10 with an outdoor emporium of treasures to spruce up your home or landscape.

More than 125 vendors will spread out on Fourth, Kentucky and B streets with unusual, handmade items ranging from fine art and crafts to decor for the garden and plants galore.

Live music from a host of bands and artists and an array of food and beverages from local food trucks, wineries, distilleries and food purveyors will add to the festive atmosphere.

Entry is free, with tasting tickets available at the festival for $30 or before the event at bit.ly/3nttebC. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Healdsburg

Water-saving tips for a dry climate

Maybe you already have converted your irrigation system to an automated drip. But how can you take your water savings to the next level?

Sonoma County Master Gardener Dennis Przybycien will lead a free in-person workshop July 9 offering ideas for optimizing your system to make sure you adequately water your garden.

He’ll show you how to use the water meter to help you understand your plants’ water requirements. The informal talk will include time for questions and answers. 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St. Registration is required before the workshop at sonomamg.ucanr.edu. For more information, call 707-565-2608 or email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please submit releases about events at least three weeks in advance.