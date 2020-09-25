Upcoming Sonoma County plant sales

Valley of the Moon Garden Club sale

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club’s autumn plant sale is Sept. 26 at a new location this year.

The annual sale moves to Altimira Middle School in Boyes Hot Springs from 9 a.m to noon.

Club members will be on hand to help shoppers select fall veggie starts, annual flowers, perennials, succulents and pollinator plants. Everything is offered at bargain prices, beginning at $2 for 4-inch pots.

Also, the Altimira School Garden will be selling student-made bowls of succulents, Alstromeria, grasses and handmade soaps.

Face masks and social distancing are required. Park in the front parking lot and wait in your car until a club member signals it’s OK to browse and make purchases.

Cash and local checks only. Proceeds benefit school gardens in Sonoma Valley. 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma.

Student nursery open by appointment

Willowside School nursery is open.

The student-supported nursery at Willowside School in west Santa Rosa is open for business this fall.

The next sale is Oct. 3 by appointment, although drop-ins will be allowed in if it is not crowded. The nursery also will be open every Tuesday by appointment.

Willowside School nursery has a full range of garden plants and Japanese maples. They also sell red worms for worm composting bins. You can place an order at the same time you make an appointment to visit.

The nursery also is looking for donations of healthy plants, garden tools, working wagons, ceramic pots and recycled 1- and 5-gallon nursery containers.

To make an appointment, email fiddler@oguusd.org. The school is at the corner of Willowside and Hall roads in Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.