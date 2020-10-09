Upcoming workshop answers questions about soil safety after wildfires

October planting surprise

If you thought the days of fresh vegetables from the garden are over for the year, think again. One of the surprising things new gardeners learn is how great fall is for planting. To help you get digging, the Sonoma County Master Gardeners will lead a free online workshop Oct. 13 on sustainable October food gardening. They also will talk about planting flowers and shrubs that will invite pollinators and beneficial insects to your landscape. A question-and-answer session will follow. Registration for the Zoom workshop is required. Visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu by Oct. 13.

Socially distanced plant sale

The Graton Community Club has canceled its Fall Flower Show due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the group still has plenty of plants to sell.

On Saturday, club members will host a socially distanced plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with succulents, shrubs, perennials, vines, trees and other plants, plus garden art, on sale for $2.50 each and up. They also will have greeting and holiday cards for 25 cents each and homemade jams and jellies.

Only two masked shoppers will be allowed onto the patio at a time to make their selections. Maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others is required. Hand sanitizer will be available. 8996 Graton Road, Graton.

Your gardening questions answered

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners usually set up information tables at farmers markets. Now they’re moving their info tables to Zoom.

On Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, experts will be available online to answer your questions about growing food crops, seasonal maintenance, drought-tolerant and fire-resistant landscapes, pest problems and more. People may submit a question when they register for the free Zoom session or ask it during the meeting. 12:30-2 p.m. To register for a link invitation to the meeting, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu

How safe is your soil after a wildfire?

A panel of experts will offer information on soil safety and other post-fire considerations during a webinar Oct. 17 geared to people growing food on properties that were directly burned in a wildfire. The free webinar, sponsored by UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, will offer information on how to improve soil health and make informed decisions about food safety after a wildfire. They also will talk about which agencies have helpful information and what remains unknown in this expanding field of study. The two-hour Zoom workshop starts at 9:30 a.m. Register at ucanr.edu/postfiresoilsafety.

