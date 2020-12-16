Use your extra canned tomatoes in these savory winter dishes

In a year of uncertainties, one thing we know for sure right now is that tomato season is over. Of course, there are tomatoes in pretty much every supermarket. But true tomato lovers know there won’t be sweet, juicy tomatoes with their silken textures until late next spring or early summer.

Does that mean we do without?

No. It means now is the time to turn to canned tomatoes or to tomatoes we’ve preserved from summer’s harvest.

When it comes to commercial canned tomatoes, there are myriad choices. Muir Glen is an excellent brand, with several products. Canned tomatoes from Italy are typically quite good as well. I find diced tomatoes the most versatile, but any canned tomato that is a good brand should serve you well. Unlike tomatoes that are shipped a distance and are thus picked before they are ripe, those for canning are allowed to ripen on their vines.

It is also a good idea to keep a tube or two of double-concentrated tomato paste in the refrigerator, useful when you need to thicken a sauce or soup without adding flour or other thickening agents.

Today’s recipes are from “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes” (SkyHorse Publishing, 2015), which I turn to every year at this time. In recent months, I’ve begun making a generous batch of soup on Sunday or Monday that lasts me through most of the week. These are my current favorite soups, along with my favorite cold-weather shakshuka.

When I first developed this soup many years ago, there was no local blue cheese. Now we have excellent choices from such producers as Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. and Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery. This rich soup is a treat at this time of year and perfect for almost any holiday celebration.

Tomato Stilton Soup with Fried Sage Leaves

Makes 6 to 8 servings

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium leeks (about 1 cup), white and pale green parts, washed, drained and thinly sliced

1 white or yellow onion, cut into small dice

2 tablespoons minced garlic

Kosher salt

1 28-ounce can crushed, peeled tomatoes

4 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade

2 tablespoons finely minced fresh sage leaves

24 medium fried sage leaves (see Note below)

4 to 6 ounces (1 to 1½ cups) crumbled Stilton or other blue-veined cheese, to taste

Black pepper in a mill

Pour the olive oil into a heavy soup pot set over medium-low heat, add the leeks and onions and sauté until they are soft and fragrant, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Season lightly with salt.

Stir in the tomatoes, stock and minced sage and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes.

While the soup cooks, prepare the fried sage leaves.

Add the cheese and stir constantly over low heat until it is just melted; do not let the soup boil. Add several generous turns of pepper, ladle into soup plates, top with fried sage leaves and enjoy right away.

The soup will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 2 to 3 days. Reheat over medium-low heat, stirring gently while it heats.

I don’t recommend using Mexican chorizo for this soup, as it typically contains too much fat. Look for local link chorizo or Spanish chorizo. Franco’s One World Sausages often sells a version at farmers markets. If you can’t find it, use andouille, linguiça or kielbasa.

White Bean, Tomato and Chorizo Soup with Cilantro

Makes 6 to 8 servings

8 ounces dry cannellini or other white beans

1 bay leaf

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

l yellow onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

1 serrano, minced

1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes or crushed tomatoes, preferably Muir Glen or an Italian brand

1 pound fresh chorizo, fried or broiled until just done

Black pepper in a mill

1 poblano pepper, roasted, peeled, seeded and cut into small julienne

½ cup cilantro leaves

Soak the beans overnight in enough water to cover them, plus 3 to 4 inches. Drain and rinse the beans.

Put the beans and the bay leaf into a large, heavy pot; cover with fresh water by about 2 inches; set over high heat and, when the water boils, reduce the heat so the beans simmer gently. When they are about two-thirds done — you’ll notice they are beginning to smell like beans — season them with salt. Stir now and then and add water if needed to keep the beans from drying out.

Meanwhile, pour the olive oil into a heavy sauté pan set over medium-low heat, add the onion and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and serrano, sauté 2 minutes more and season with salt.

When the beans are fully tender, stir in the tomatoes and the onion mixture.

Working quickly, cut the chorizo into ¼-inch-thick rounds and then cut the rounds in half, making half-moons. Stir into the soup, cover and simmer very gently for 25 to 30 minutes.