Usher in 2021 with virtual classes and tastings

FORESTVILLE

Backyard hosts New Year’s Eve cooking class

Chef/owner Daniel Kedan of Backyard in Forestville will be joined by emcee Clark Wolf for a virtual New Year’s Eve cooking class from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.

Participants will explore how to cut up a chicken plus how to brine and fry the pieces. They also will learn how to make buttermilk biscuits as well as Backyard’s infamous smoked hot sauce.

The chef will toast the new year with Balletto wines and give away 20% of the proceeds to Sonoma Family Meals to help feed those in need during this difficult winter. Editor’s note: Sonoma Family Meals is a nonprofit founded by Heather Irwin, dining editor for Sonoma Media Investments, owner of The Press Democrat.

If you are local, you can preorder the meal and pick it up between 3:30 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Cost of the Zoom class is $100, including ingredients list and invitation code. Cost of the Fried Chicken dinner for two is an additional $150. The Balletto wines are also for sale. To reserve: backyardforestville.com

PETALUMA

Petaluma Gap celebrates third anniversary

The Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance will hold a third anniversary celebration at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 on Zoom to mark the progress they’ve made since becoming an official AVA (American Viticultural Area).

As part of the event, there will be a virtual tasting of three of the most highly rated Petaluma Gap wines from 2020 with wine writer Dan Berger. Winery guests include Steve Sangiacomo, Ana Keller and Megan Bacittich, who will tell the stories behind the wines being tasted.

The wines include the Sangiacomo 2018 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, the Ron Noble 2018 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir and the Keller Estate 2016 Rôtie Syrah.

The event is free. To register, go to bit.ly/34DpqvB

HEALDSBURG

All about the cab for this virtual tasting

Rodney Strong Vineyards will hold a virtual wine tasting, “It’s all about the Cab,” at 4 p.m. Jan. 14.

Hosts Ron Washam and winemakers Justin Seidenfeld and Olivia Wright will discuss the differences between the winery’s Alexander Valley, Knights Valley and Reserve cabernet sauvignons.

The virtual tasting is free, but you can purchase the three cabs from 2016 for $99. To reserve your spot and link to the online wine shop: rodneystrong.com/events

ST. HELENA

Virtual wine tasting with comedy

Charles Krug Winery and The Laugh Cellar in St. Helena will present a Virtual Wine & Comedy Lounge at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8.

The experience starts with a 30-minute tasting of the 2019 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc and the 2017 Generations.

The show follows, with Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian Aidan Park, who is also an actor and bestselling author.

Tickets are $99, including wine and shipping, plus Zoom access to the event. To reserve, go to bit.ly/3aEqp2f

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56