Readers share Valentine’s Day memories

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 11, 2022, 12:09PM
Valentine’s Day is supposed to be the most romantic day of the year, but it doesn’t always work out that way. Sometimes a blind date goes all wrong, romantic dinners have to be canceled and love, with all its twists and turns, doesn’t follow a straight line.

We asked readers to tell us about their memorable Valentine’s Days. Here are three of their stories.

‘Double’ date

When Phil Grosse was a freshman at Santa Clara University, he was a total fanboy of legendary folk singer Judy Collins.

When he heard Collins was coming to SCU to perform on Valentine’s Day, he quickly bought tickets and asked a classmate, Jeannie, to go with him.

Phil and Julie Grosse. In March, they will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. (The Grosse Family)
But shortly after, and a week before the concert, he had a first date with another woman, Julie, who he had a crush on.

When he asked Julie if she was going to the concert, she said she wasn’t.

“Oh, no, you gotta see this singer!” Phil replied in all his fanboy infatuation. “I’ll even buy you a ticket!”

Then Valentine’s Day arrived and there was Grosse, at the Collins concert with his two dates, neither of them expecting the other. On his right was Jeannie and on his left was Julie. And up on the stage, 20 feet away, a glowing Judy Collins sang passionately into a microphone.

“I was an idiot 18-year-old male,” said Grosse, a retired operations manager who lives in Petaluma. “Never underestimate the blinding power of a fanboy crush.”

At the after-party in a dorm room, Grosse noticed something was awry. When he asked Julie what was wrong, she coldly replied, “Nothing!”

It took some prying to get a more detailed answer out of Julie, but that just meant spending more time with her than with Jeannie that night.

Then Phil started mixing up their names. Soon both were enraged.

Being a bit slow on the uptake, Phil didn’t fully realize for several weeks that he’d violated several dating don’ts by inviting two women to the same concert. He had thought it was an innocent gesture, nothing more.

He and Julie had begun dating, but perhaps the Valentine’s Day concert wasn’t the most auspicious start.

“We were approaching the end of the relationship by then, but she gave me another chance,” he said with a laugh.

That same year, Phil, a broke college student, proposed to Julie with a plastic ring at her apartment in Santa Clara (yes, he did get her a real diamond ring later).

Then in spring of 1972, Phil, then 21, and Julie, 23, were married in a chapel in Alameda County.

It’s been 53 years since that Judy Collins concert in 1969. In March, Julie and Phil will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

“Love is one of those indefinable things in life. It’s love,” Phil said. “You can’t diagram love. It is or it isn’t.”

Petaluma couple Julie and Phil Grosse in Sonoma County in 2021. (Phil Grosse)
Flood of 1986

Gerry Schultz in 2019. (Gerry Schultz)
Sometimes natural disaster is the antidote for a broken heart.

Gerry Schultz, divorced for eight years and recovering from a recent breakup, was feeling low on Valentine’s Day 1986. In her Occidental home, she watched as rain streamed down the windows.

It had been a wet season already. The rain, which would continue for days, was about to wreak havoc across California.

Schultz heard on the radio that the Russian River, 20 minutes from her house, was overflowing.

Her neighborhood was on a hill and was safely dry. But she was curious, so she got in her car and headed to Guerneville to see the disaster for herself.

When she arrived, Schultz saw a Sonoma County transit bus filled with anxious reporters and parked near a firehouse. She hopped on board with 12 others already inside and they headed to the edge of the Russian River.

“Where’s the bridge?” she yelled as she gripped a handlebar above her head. But the Monte Rio Bridge, which spans the Russian River, was completely submerged. Photographers rushed to capture the shocking sight.

“I was nurturing a broken heart,” said Schultz, who now lives in Petaluma and is the executive director of a local choir. “When you see homes being destroyed and are in shock from a disaster, you’re completely overtaken. You’re no longer stuck at your pity party.

“Your problems become small; you can set those feelings aside,” she added.

There wasn’t an inch of romance in that day for Schultz, even though there were several inches of rain that literally swept the community off its feet.

The “Great Valentine's Day Flood of 1986” in Guerneville. (Gerry Schultz)
A domino of disasters

When Petaluma couple Robb and Carol Guempel decided to tie the knot, they had no clue they had signed up for a series of mishaps, too.

They aimed to get married on Valentine’s Day 2003 in Tahoe. So, in late January, just a few weeks beforehand, Robb called a Lake Tahoe chapel to book their wedding.

Amused by Robb’s ambitious request, the chapel staff told him they only had a Valentine’s Day slot available for the following year.

Robb and Carol Guempel on their wedding day on Feb. 15, 2003 at the Dream-Maker Chapel near Lake Tahoe. (The Guempel Family)
Robb and Carol each had been married before. They met while working together at the Petaluma Valley Hospital and, after becoming friends, fell madly in love. They were eager to wed, so Robb set aside his pride and booked the chapel for the second-best option, the evening of Feb. 15.

Then, the disasters started coming like falling dominoes.

When they arrived the night of Feb. 14 at a rental home in Incline Village near Lake Tahoe, they noticed something odd.

The toilets didn’t flush and not a drop of water came from the faucets.

“I thought, ‘How was I going to take a shower?’” Carol said. “I was panicking. What if we didn’t have water in time for the wedding?”

It was late in the day, and maintenance workers weren’t available to help. Repairs would have to wait.

The next morning, still without water, they decided to travel into town while maintenance workers fixed the plumbing issue. Besides, the couple weren’t entirely prepared for their wedding yet — they still needed Carol’s wedding dress and Robb’s suit and wedding ring.

They browsed hastily through Incline Village’s shops but found nothing. So they drove for nearly an hour to Reno hoping they’d find their staples in time.

In Reno, they spotted a Macy’s department store. There it was — Carol’s casual yet sophisticated black-and-white dress. Robb found his suit shortly after and then his wedding ring at a nearby jewelry story.

“It was a mess. It was one thing after the other at first,” Robb said. “But then we found Carol’s wedding dress and then everything fell into place.”

They arrived back at their rental with only two hours to spare, but at least the water was on again.

The couple said their vows under a bright full moon that evening at Lake Tahoe’s Dream-Maker Chapel, with a small audience: Carol’s sister, Kathy; her husband, Bob; and Carol’s daughter, Krista.

The night ended with another Valentine’s Day miracle.

At the time, Tahoe County was in the middle of a drought with barely any snow in sight, Robb said.

After the wedding, when they returned to their rental, they noticed snow slowly falling on their cheeks and noses. Hours later, the ground was covered in a layer of snow. They ended the night with a snowball fight with Krista and a “Just Married” sign which they spelled out on the ground with rocks.

Most importantly, Carol got to shower before her wedding.

“It worked out and ended beautifully,” Robb said. “Carol came into my life at a time when I thought to myself, ‘I’m OK with being alone for the rest of my life.’ Then she came into my life unexpectedly.”

Robb and Carol Guempel on their wedding day on Feb. 15, 2003 at the Dream-Maker Chapel near Lake Tahoe. They’ve been together for nearly 20 years. (The Guempel Family)
You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

