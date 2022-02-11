Readers share Valentine’s Day memories

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be the most romantic day of the year, but it doesn’t always work out that way. Sometimes a blind date goes all wrong, romantic dinners have to be canceled and love, with all its twists and turns, doesn’t follow a straight line.

We asked readers to tell us about their memorable Valentine’s Days. Here are three of their stories.

‘Double’ date

When Phil Grosse was a freshman at Santa Clara University, he was a total fanboy of legendary folk singer Judy Collins.

When he heard Collins was coming to SCU to perform on Valentine’s Day, he quickly bought tickets and asked a classmate, Jeannie, to go with him.

Phil and Julie Grosse. In March, they will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. (The Grosse Family)

But shortly after, and a week before the concert, he had a first date with another woman, Julie, who he had a crush on.

When he asked Julie if she was going to the concert, she said she wasn’t.

“Oh, no, you gotta see this singer!” Phil replied in all his fanboy infatuation. “I’ll even buy you a ticket!”

Then Valentine’s Day arrived and there was Grosse, at the Collins concert with his two dates, neither of them expecting the other. On his right was Jeannie and on his left was Julie. And up on the stage, 20 feet away, a glowing Judy Collins sang passionately into a microphone.

“I was an idiot 18-year-old male,” said Grosse, a retired operations manager who lives in Petaluma. “Never underestimate the blinding power of a fanboy crush.”

At the after-party in a dorm room, Grosse noticed something was awry. When he asked Julie what was wrong, she coldly replied, “Nothing!”

It took some prying to get a more detailed answer out of Julie, but that just meant spending more time with her than with Jeannie that night.

Then Phil started mixing up their names. Soon both were enraged.

Being a bit slow on the uptake, Phil didn’t fully realize for several weeks that he’d violated several dating don’ts by inviting two women to the same concert. He had thought it was an innocent gesture, nothing more.

He and Julie had begun dating, but perhaps the Valentine’s Day concert wasn’t the most auspicious start.

“We were approaching the end of the relationship by then, but she gave me another chance,” he said with a laugh.

That same year, Phil, a broke college student, proposed to Julie with a plastic ring at her apartment in Santa Clara (yes, he did get her a real diamond ring later).

Then in spring of 1972, Phil, then 21, and Julie, 23, were married in a chapel in Alameda County.

It’s been 53 years since that Judy Collins concert in 1969. In March, Julie and Phil will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

“Love is one of those indefinable things in life. It’s love,” Phil said. “You can’t diagram love. It is or it isn’t.”

Petaluma couple Julie and Phil Grosse in Sonoma County in 2021. (Phil Grosse)

Flood of 1986

Gerry Schultz in 2019. (Gerry Schultz)

Sometimes natural disaster is the antidote for a broken heart.

Gerry Schultz, divorced for eight years and recovering from a recent breakup, was feeling low on Valentine’s Day 1986. In her Occidental home, she watched as rain streamed down the windows.

It had been a wet season already. The rain, which would continue for days, was about to wreak havoc across California.

Schultz heard on the radio that the Russian River, 20 minutes from her house, was overflowing.

Her neighborhood was on a hill and was safely dry. But she was curious, so she got in her car and headed to Guerneville to see the disaster for herself.

When she arrived, Schultz saw a Sonoma County transit bus filled with anxious reporters and parked near a firehouse. She hopped on board with 12 others already inside and they headed to the edge of the Russian River.

“Where’s the bridge?” she yelled as she gripped a handlebar above her head. But the Monte Rio Bridge, which spans the Russian River, was completely submerged. Photographers rushed to capture the shocking sight.

“I was nurturing a broken heart,” said Schultz, who now lives in Petaluma and is the executive director of a local choir. “When you see homes being destroyed and are in shock from a disaster, you’re completely overtaken. You’re no longer stuck at your pity party.

“Your problems become small; you can set those feelings aside,” she added.

There wasn’t an inch of romance in that day for Schultz, even though there were several inches of rain that literally swept the community off its feet.

The “Great Valentine's Day Flood of 1986” in Guerneville. (Gerry Schultz)

A domino of disasters

When Petaluma couple Robb and Carol Guempel decided to tie the knot, they had no clue they had signed up for a series of mishaps, too.