Library Food and Wine Pairing: Six expressions of Verité served with a seasonal dish from in-house chef Justin Wangler ($450)

Drive 20 minutes east of Healdsburg, where the appellations of Alexander Valley and Knights Valley meet, and Verité winery seems to appear out of thin air, a dramatic, abbey-inspired estate on an otherwise bucolic stretch of Thomas Road.

When Jackson Family Wines broke ground for the new estate in 2018, it was the first step toward realizing the 20-year vision of Verité’s founders, Jess Jackson (who died in 2011) and French winemaker Pierre Seillan, who formed a unique partnership in the mid-1990s.

When Pierre and Monique Seillan decided to vacation in California in 1996, forging a partnership with Jess Jackson, one of the country’s foremost chardonnay producers, was not top of mind.

An acclaimed, seventh-generation wine grape grower from Gascony, France, Pierre Seillan had spent most of his career focusing on red Bordeaux varietals — merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc — which he’d produced for esteemed chateaux in southwest France, the Loire Valley and Bordeaux.

So when Jackson and his wife, Barbara Banke, invited the Seillans to join them for dinner during their trip to the West Coast, Pierre and Monique assumed it would be a lovely, albeit uneventful, evening.

“Vacations are very sacred when you’re a winemaker,” said Monique Seillan, vice president of communications at Verité Winery. “At that time, we didn’t really know who Jess Jackson was. So we thought we would just have one dinner and then go do tourist things.”

But Jackson didn’t speak French. And Pierre didn’t speak English.

So when Jackson spontaneously proposed they drive to the top of Alexander Valley Mountain Estate to take in the view before dinner, Monique acted as translator.

Jackson wanted to know: Did Seillan think he could make a Bordeaux blend in Sonoma County that rivaled the best in the world?

Seillan thought it was possible. The warmer eastern appellations are ideal for ripening Bordeaux varietals, like cabernet franc, merlot and cabernet sauvignon, while the cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean preserves acidity in the fruit.

The French winemaker also was drawn to the region’s massively diverse soils, which result in what he calls “micro-crus,” or several distinct pockets of varying terroir that can be found in a single vineyard.

Seillan accepted Jackson’s challenge, and in 1998 they launched Verité, a winery that would that would allow Seillan the creative freedom to express his passion for terroir in Sonoma County without the constraints of French winemaking rules.

With the freedom to blend grapes from various appellations — a liberty often taken for granted in the New World — Seillan went on to source fruit from more than 50 micro-crus in four Sonoma County AVAs to create three distinct Bordeaux blends: the merlot-based La Muse; cabernet franc-focused Le Désir; and La Joie, a cabernet sauvignon blend.

Over the next two decades, Seillan and his daughter, Hélène Seillan, who joined Verité as assistant winemaker in 2009, would earn the brand seventeen 100-point scores.

A new era for Verité

Verité has been located on the property since its launch in 1998, initially occupying the former tasting room and production facility of Stonestreet Winery, also owned by Jackson Family Wines.

The new estate — designed by Nicolas Seillan, Pierre’s son — has allowed the Jackson and Seillan families to come together to create a joint aesthetic from the ground up, with French and Sonoma County sensibilities infused throughout.

After opening the doors to its new hospitality space last August, Verité has just completed the second major phase of construction with a cathedral-like barrel chai (cellar) that’s as impressive as the brand’s 100-point wines.

Kept at a chilly 50 degrees, a temperature that nurtures the slow and steady barrel-aging process Seillan prefers, the chai (pronounced “shay”) houses eight meticulous rows of new-oak barrels that seem to extend into infinity.

“The new barrel chai is beautiful, symmetrical and architecturally satisfying, but it also serves a purpose,” said Trey Christy, brand manager for Verité. “In our previous facility, the barrels were stacked seven rows high. Pierre and Hélène couldn’t easily reach the wines at the top or rack barrels without a forklift. It was very impractical. This is not only beautiful, it’s intended to elevate the winemaking as well.”

A visit to Verité

Wine tastings at Verité are expensive, to be sure, reflecting the opulent surroundings and the winery’s distinction as a producer of multiple 100-point wines.

Tastings begin in the salon, a bright space imbued with comfort and elegance, with wood-beam ceilings and views of Verité Vale. Those interested in terroir will be drawn to the soil wall, a multicolored display of soil samples taken from the winery’s 50 micro-crus.

All tastings are privately hosted in one of the more intimate spaces downstairs, with deep rich colors, velvet textiles and stone floors imported from France.

“The upstairs salon is very light and bright — like Sonoma County — while downstairs is darker and more dramatic, with French-inspired details,” said Erin Inman, senior public relations manager for Jackson Family Wines. “We wanted to marry those two aesthetics while allowing guests to feel connected to the wine with views of the barrel chai and vineyards. Everything about the design was very intentional.”

Chris Jackson, Jess Jackson’s son and second-generation proprietor at Jackson Family Wines, said the goal for Verité was to “create an architectural destination that captures both Old-World and New-World sensibilities.

“It’s our hope that Vérité will withstand the test of time and become a premier destination for wine enthusiasts for generations to come,” Jackson said. “We take a long-term, multigenerational approach with Vérité and believe we can craft wines that are a bastion for quality for decades into the future.”

