Verity leader shares her own story of abuse

From the time Chris Castillo was 10 and until she was 13, her brother repeatedly raped her and welcomed his friends to do the same in exchange for money, alcohol or drugs.

Castillo, executive director of rape crisis center Verity, shared her story ahead of the premiere of the new documentary “Survivor,” sponsored in part by the nonprofit.

Now, years after her abuse, she recognizes it for what it was, human trafficking. So many are surprised to hear that this is happening in Sonoma County, too, she said.

“Trafficking takes on many forms,” Castillo said. “I knew the sexual assault part, but the trafficking part I didn’t know. But my brother was trading me for drugs or alcohol, whatever he could get his hands on, money.”

With short hair and purple-frame glasses, Castillo talked freely in a Zoom call from her home office in Sebastopol in January. She broke away often to answer incoming texts about a client being helped by Verity.

Speaking out, Castillo said, will help skeptics take off their blinders.

“I constantly hear, ‘Human trafficking is happening in Sonoma County?’” she said. “Their next sentence is, ‘Oh, I thought it was all people being brought from other countries here,’ that nobody from Sonoma County, no person who lives and eats and walks and breathes in Sonoma County is trafficked, which is not true.”

The human trafficking “circuit,” Castillo said, is from Sacramento to Oakland to Santa Rosa to San Francisco. She said 43% of all California human trafficking happens in the San Francisco Bay Area.

As for Sonoma County, the average age of a person forced into the sex industry is estimated to be between 12 and 14 years old, she said.

“It’s the children who fall between the cracks of the community programs who are most vulnerable,” Castillo said. “Or perhaps they’ve never been connected to supportive care and they’re just alone and isolated and become extremely vulnerable. That’s what happens to most survivors. Traffickers know. Their radar is on, and they know when people are vulnerable.”

Verity’s website defines human trafficking as “the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into any form of work or service against their will.”

Terrified for years, Castillo didn’t tell anyone she was sexually abused until she was 28 and in therapy. She understands why survivors are likely to hold their secret for decades.

“If anybody ever questions why survivors don’t come forward, there are so many reasons and one is someone saying, ‘I will kill you,’” as her brother did, Castillo said. “Because if they do something horrific to you and take so much of who you are from you, there’s no doubt that they will kill you. No doubt at all.”

In Santa Rosa

Castillo made Santa Rosa Avenue a priority when she joined Verity as executive director in 2007. The southern end of the avenue has been a spot for trafficking, she said.

“Law enforcement was really aware of it (Santa Rosa Avenue) and the law enforcement they had in the area was actually really great because they developed relationships with survivors and saw them as human beings. So they tried to connect with them when they could. But when Verity took an active role, we worked in tandem with each other.”

While much progress has been made over the past 15 years, Santa Rosa Avenue is still a place where human trafficking is happening, along with other parts of the city, Castillo said. In Sonoma County, more than 200 cases of human trafficking have been filed by the district attorney’s office since 2011, according to Verity’s website.

“Survivors aren’t quick to give up their traffickers,” Castillo said. “Often times they think they love this person. But the reality is maybe this is the only form of love they’ve ever known. Or maybe they think this is all they’re valuable for.’”

Predator at home

Castillo lived in a row house San Francisco’s Sunset District, and the homes were linked like paper cut outs. It was the 1960s and in her middle-class, Irish-Catholic area, many fathers were firemen and police officers. Her father was a salesman who sold items to hardware stores and her mother worked in retail shops.

Everything looked normal from the outside of their house, Castillo said. But inside her predator had full reign in the afternoons while her parents were at work and her baby sister was in daycare.

“I don’t remember the first time,” Castillo said. “When you’re assaulted and violence and trafficking all occur in your life, many people block it out. So there’s a memory bank in my head that’s locked. What I do know is that it always occurred in my brother’s room on or near his bed. It was always violent. He would always push me down by the back of my neck and do the things that he did to me. Then he would bring his friends in and allow them to do things to me. And these were kids I grew up with when I was little.”