Video shows mountain lion caring for new kitten in Glen Ellen

In Glen Ellen, collared mountain lion P16 (Luna) has given birth to a single kitten several months after losing her first litter in a territorial skirmish, according to officials at Audubon Canyon Ranch.

According to the most recent ACR newsletter, “the young mama has a new chance to raise her kitten to adulthood but both will need to overcome many threats over the next 12–14 months before this kitten is ready to disperse.”

For now the kitten, born on Aug. 6, is safely nestled at the base of a madrone tree burned during the 2017 Nuns fire. Watch a video of the kitten below.

Learn more at egret.org.

Contact Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.