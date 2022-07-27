Vintage Festival plans unveiled for 2022

In its first year under the leadership of the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance, the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festivals is getting a bit of a makeover. While the parade and Sunday celebration have been nixed, attendees can look forward to the newly hatched Sonoma Valley Legends Dinner and Grand Tasting event.

“The Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival is such an important part of Sonoma Valley’s history, and to our community. Sonoma Valley is referred to as the birthplace of California wine, with the first vineyards planted in the mid-1800s. It is an honor to celebrate the hard work, dedication and collaborative spirit of our incredible region and welcoming community through this event,” said Tom Rouse, president of the SVVGA board of directors, in a news release.

Set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, the weekend kicks off with a dinner that celebrates the many “legends” of the Sonoma Valley wine industry. Set at Buena Vista Winery, “This dinner brings together the veritable winemaking and winegrowing legends of the Sonoma Valley and will feature incredible library and rare vintage wines,” according to the release. It is sponsored by TricorBraun WinePak.

Saturday will start with the always-popular Grape Stomp, where teams of two try their best to fill a container with juice using nothing but their feet. That leads in to the traditional Plaza celebration, filled with live music, artisan vendors, a barbecue and plenty of wine and beer.

As the evening grows dark, attendees can head to the Barracks for the inaugural Sonoma Valley Grande Tasting. “The Sonoma Valley Grand Tasting features an incredible diversity of wines, highlighting Sonoma Valley’s six winegrowing appellations. This walk-around, regional tasting will feature an impressive collection of Sonoma Valley’s most interesting and impeccably selected wines from more than 30 local wineries. Guests can look forward to engaging with winemakers and winegrowers, while tasting current vintages and locally prepared cuisine from some of the Valley’s most notable chefs,” according to the release. It is sponsored by Merrill Lynch/The Gonzales Group.

Tickets for the Legends Dinner and Grand Tasting will go on sale Aug. 1, along with sign ups for the Grape Stomp. There is no charge to attend the Plaza festival on Saturday. Visit valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.org for details.

The festival, which ran from 1897-1900 at Rhinefarm by the Gundlach and Bundschu families, was resurrected in 1947 when it became the Plaza event we know today. Long operated by a volunteer board of community leaders, the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers were tapped to lead the popular wine-focused festival in 2022.

“The Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance and our 501(c) 3 Foundation are proud to welcome this historic festival and produce a beloved Sonoma Valley tradition. 2022 marks the Sonoma Valley’s 198th grape harvest, and this is an exceptional way to celebrate with our community. Our vintners, growers, staff and board of directors look forward to restoring the festival’s legacy as a celebration of Sonoma Valley’s wine and agriculture heritage,” said Andriana Duckworth, SVVGA and SVVGF executive director.