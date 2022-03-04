Subscribe
The Vintage Figures practice their routine on Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Vintage Figures: 13 women reclaiming their childhood passion at Snoopy's Home Ice

March 4, 2022, 9:59AM
At Snoopy’s Home Ice rink in Santa Rosa, 13 skaters in velvet burgundy dresses floated their arms gracefully through the air as they glided on the ice, accompanied by The Weekend’s song “Earned It” playing over the speakers.

It was the evening of Valentine’s Day, six days before the first competition for the new Sonoma County-based synchronized ice skating team, the Vintage Figures.

“The ice is yours! Make me weak!” coach Karen Kresge shouted from the side of the rink.

Most of the all-woman team have skated competitively in the past, decades ago, as kids and teens. Some performed in the beloved professional Christmas Ice Show held for 17 years, until 2003, at Snoopy’s Home Ice. Kresge directed and choreographed the shows and co-wrote them with the late “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz.

“Skating here gave us so many experiences and opportunities that we cherish. It was family, a second home. We worked there (and) competed together. Skating was our childhood.” Aimee Walker

Three members met in the 1980s, when they performed together in the Santa Rosa Figure Skating Club’s amateur recitals. Others were part of Bay Area synchronized ice skating teams that won medals at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

Robyn Rodota Fernsworth and Lisa Skinner skating with their rings for an amateur show called "Olympic Ring" in the 80s. (Robyn Rodota Fernsworth)
Now these skaters, ages 49 to 68, are reclaiming that passion of their younger selves.

“Sometimes I’ll do a move on the ice and think, ‘Yeah, I can’t do it the way I did it when I was 12,’” said Donna Firenzi, 53, who competed until she was 17. “It feels so good to be out here doing what we love.”

For most of the team, Snoopy’s Home Ice, which Schulz opened in 1969, is a place of shared childhood memories. Robyn Rodota Fernsworth remembered working as a birthday party hostess at the arena as a teen. Aimee Walker skated her first figure eight there at age 12, and Vivicka Parawell recalled the many birthday parties she attended at the rink growing up.

Karen Kresge is second row first on right. Robyn Rodota Fernsworth is back row, first on right. Lisa Skinner is bottom row, second to left. Aimee Walker is bottom row, third to right. (Robyn R. Fernsworth)
“Skating here gave us so many experiences and opportunities that we cherish,” said Walker, 49, a teacher who lives in Santa Rosa. “It was family, a second home. We worked there (and) competed together. Skating was our childhood.”

The precision team, “Pacific Stars” posing for “Reno, NV National Precision Skating Championships” in the 1980s. Karen Kresge is standing top far left. Bottom row: Aimee Walker is second to the left. Robyn Rodota Fernsworth is fifth to the left. Lisa Skinner is fourth from the right. (Robyn Rodota Fernsworth)
For Vivicka Parawell, a Vintage Figure member who began skating at 6 and competed on synchronized drill teams, the upcoming competition would be her first in more than 30 years.

“I last competed at 14,” said Parawell, 53, a Marin Health Foundation board member who lives in San Rafael. “I’m super excited to skate again, especially being reunited with some of my childhood skating friends.”

The Vintage Figures practice their routine on Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
A quiet dream

Last May, childhood skating friends Rodota Fernsworth, Skinner and Walker revived their dream of forming an adult ice skating team who could skate together for fun.

Snoopy’s Home Ice closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and reopened a year later, just in time for the women to make their dream a reality.

Rodota Fernsworth told Kresge about their idea during a Coffee Club session, an adult skating program held twice a week at the rink. Kresge loved it.

So Rodota Fernsworth quickly contacted the rink’s managers to secure ice time and reached out to old figure skating buddies about the team. Kresge also contacted former professional show skaters she knew.

“We thought, ‘Let’s start a show ensemble class! Let’s ask around, see who’s up for it and see where it goes,’” said Rodota Fernsworth, 50. “We were like, ‘Hey, you want to be a part of our team?’ It all sort of fell into place from there.”

By September, they had 10 members. As months passed, new members trickled in. Then came the logo, the T-shirts and the competition dates.

“They’re slowly evolving,” Kresge said. “It’s been incredible seeing their growth. These are some special ladies.”

Santa Rosa hasn’t had a synchronized skating team in nearly 15 years, since the death of coach Michelle Van Dyke in 2007. Van Dyke trained the synchronized skating team Pacific Stars at the rink for many years, Rodota Fernsworth said.

Vintage Figures upcoming competition

April 2-3: Crystalline Classic 41st Annual showcase competition at The Redwood Empire Ice Arena, Snoopy’s Home Ice, 1667 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa

The time of the team’s performance will be determined as the competition approaches. For more information, visit bit.ly/3sCF1b4.

“I love that I can skate on a team in my home place with an emphasis on joy and fun rather than medals and competing,” Rodota Fernsworth said. “We’re here to enjoy the passion together.”

The Vintage Figures practice their routine on Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Reclaiming an old passion

Even so, the Vintage Figures were training on Valentine’s Day evening with the upcoming competition in mind, as they have every week since September.

“We feed off of each other’s energy. They’re a sassy group. I’ve known most of them since they were kids, and now here we are.” coach Karen Kresge

With steady focus, they rehearsed their routine of backward crossovers, pileup spirals, spins and swing rolls, gliding with their heads held high then stopping to listen to Kresge’s feedback. Later, in a second-floor dance studio at the arena, they ran through the routine again, without skates.

“They’re like marbles on a table sometimes,” Kresge said with a laugh. “I always encourage them to giggle at themselves. I love this team’s spirit.”

Karen Kresge, team coach and choreographer of the Vintage Figures, coaches the group through their routine on Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
The dance studio, decorated with vintage photos and memorabilia of past productions at the rink, was brimming with laughter, goofy dance moves and clever jokes. At one point, the team carried in a tray of cupcakes for Kresge’s birthday and sang “Happy Birthday” in harmony.

“We feed off of each other’s energy. They’re a sassy group,” Kresge said. “I’ve known most of them since they were kids, and now here we are.”

Vintage Figures ice skating team members from left, make their fellow dancers laugh, during a practice in the dance studio of Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Competition jitters

Then it was just three days before the 2022 Ice Sports Industry Winter Classic competition in San Jose. The three-day all ages national competition attracts figure skaters competing in ice dance, ensemble, theater on ice, pairs and solo.

The Vintage Figures were both nervous and excited, some of them elated to compete again.

“My husband once said recently, ‘I never thought I’d be taking my wife to a competition!’” Rodota Fernsworth said. “I didn’t think I’d be wearing fake eyelashes, makeup or wearing dresses again!”

The team was one of nearly 15 teams of all ages competing in various categories. Vintage Figures competed in the Masters Synchronized Dance category.

The Vintage Figures is skating team practice their routine in the dance studio of Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
“I’m a little nervous but I’m excited that I get to skate with a bunch of old friends,” said Laura Porter-Poerink, who played the role of Snoopy for 10 years for the Christmas Ice Show and Santa Rosa Figure Skating Club shows. “I’ve been in a Snoopy suit this whole time, but I’m skating as me this time.”

Competition day arrived. At Solar4America Ice in San Jose, the dressing room buzzed with action as the Vintage Figures applied last-minute burgundy nail polish and lipstick. “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge played in the background.

“You know this program. You’ve earned it and you’re worth it! Now go out and skate it!” Kresge said to amp up the skaters.

They stepped onto the ice around 12:45 p.m. and it was time to skate. “Stay upright, breathe, bend your knees and have fun,” was the mantra skater Julie Strehlow kept in mind.

Family and friends and about 100 others sat watching and cheering from the rink’s bleachers. The skaters flowed over the ice and smiled beneath their sparkly face masks. No one fell.

“The competition felt like a big reunion since we saw so many people we used to skate with that we hadn’t seen in years,” Rodota Fernsworth said after the performance.

Strehlow, who didn’t take formal skating lessons until she was 22, remembered initially feeling unsure about joining the team and wary of the stress competition might bring. But after the event, she was glad she took that leap.

“I wasn’t too nervous since I was with the girls. They cheered me on,” Strehlow, 53, said. “The Vintage Figures have brought meaning and dimension to my skating ‘career.’”

The Vintage Figures posing during competition in San Jose. (Robyn R. Fernsworth)
That day in San Jose, the Vintage Figures won first place — as the only team in their category.

“It’s been a journey returning home to Snoopy’s Ice,” Rodota Fernsworth said. “You’re never too old to get back to your passion.”

