At Snoopy’s Home Ice rink in Santa Rosa, 13 skaters in velvet burgundy dresses floated their arms gracefully through the air as they glided on the ice, accompanied by The Weekend’s song “Earned It” playing over the speakers.

It was the evening of Valentine’s Day, six days before the first competition for the new Sonoma County-based synchronized ice skating team, the Vintage Figures.

“The ice is yours! Make me weak!” coach Karen Kresge shouted from the side of the rink.

Most of the all-woman team have skated competitively in the past, decades ago, as kids and teens. Some performed in the beloved professional Christmas Ice Show held for 17 years, until 2003, at Snoopy’s Home Ice. Kresge directed and choreographed the shows and co-wrote them with the late “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz.

Three members met in the 1980s, when they performed together in the Santa Rosa Figure Skating Club’s amateur recitals. Others were part of Bay Area synchronized ice skating teams that won medals at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships.

Robyn Rodota Fernsworth and Lisa Skinner skating with their rings for an amateur show called "Olympic Ring" in the 80s. (Robyn Rodota Fernsworth)

Now these skaters, ages 49 to 68, are reclaiming that passion of their younger selves.

“Sometimes I’ll do a move on the ice and think, ‘Yeah, I can’t do it the way I did it when I was 12,’” said Donna Firenzi, 53, who competed until she was 17. “It feels so good to be out here doing what we love.”

For most of the team, Snoopy’s Home Ice, which Schulz opened in 1969, is a place of shared childhood memories. Robyn Rodota Fernsworth remembered working as a birthday party hostess at the arena as a teen. Aimee Walker skated her first figure eight there at age 12, and Vivicka Parawell recalled the many birthday parties she attended at the rink growing up.

Karen Kresge is second row first on right. Robyn Rodota Fernsworth is back row, first on right. Lisa Skinner is bottom row, second to left. Aimee Walker is bottom row, third to right. (Robyn R. Fernsworth)

“Skating here gave us so many experiences and opportunities that we cherish,” said Walker, 49, a teacher who lives in Santa Rosa. “It was family, a second home. We worked there (and) competed together. Skating was our childhood.”

The precision team, “Pacific Stars” posing for “Reno, NV National Precision Skating Championships” in the 1980s. Karen Kresge is standing top far left. Bottom row: Aimee Walker is second to the left. Robyn Rodota Fernsworth is fifth to the left. Lisa Skinner is fourth from the right. (Robyn Rodota Fernsworth)

For Vivicka Parawell, a Vintage Figure member who began skating at 6 and competed on synchronized drill teams, the upcoming competition would be her first in more than 30 years.

“I last competed at 14,” said Parawell, 53, a Marin Health Foundation board member who lives in San Rafael. “I’m super excited to skate again, especially being reunited with some of my childhood skating friends.”

The Vintage Figures practice their routine on Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

A quiet dream

Last May, childhood skating friends Rodota Fernsworth, Skinner and Walker revived their dream of forming an adult ice skating team who could skate together for fun.

Snoopy’s Home Ice closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and reopened a year later, just in time for the women to make their dream a reality.

Rodota Fernsworth told Kresge about their idea during a Coffee Club session, an adult skating program held twice a week at the rink. Kresge loved it.

So Rodota Fernsworth quickly contacted the rink’s managers to secure ice time and reached out to old figure skating buddies about the team. Kresge also contacted former professional show skaters she knew.

“We thought, ‘Let’s start a show ensemble class! Let’s ask around, see who’s up for it and see where it goes,’” said Rodota Fernsworth, 50. “We were like, ‘Hey, you want to be a part of our team?’ It all sort of fell into place from there.”

By September, they had 10 members. As months passed, new members trickled in. Then came the logo, the T-shirts and the competition dates.

“They’re slowly evolving,” Kresge said. “It’s been incredible seeing their growth. These are some special ladies.”

Santa Rosa hasn’t had a synchronized skating team in nearly 15 years, since the death of coach Michelle Van Dyke in 2007. Van Dyke trained the synchronized skating team Pacific Stars at the rink for many years, Rodota Fernsworth said.