Virtual cooking classes, new kitchens and tasting rooms this early January

SANTA ROSA

Miracle Plum opens kitchen for grab-and-go

The Miracle Plum team of Sallie Miller and Gwem Gunheim have opened the Miracle Plum Kitchen at 600 Wilson St., just up the block from their Miracle Plum store in Railroad Square where they offer fresh produce, dairy, staples, wine and more.

The small community kitchen is the heart of the shop’s grab-and-go program and will offer lunches to go from The Kitchen Window from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The pair plan to expand the menu and grab-and-go coffee and extend opening hours.

In addition to creating Miracle Plum products there, the women plan to provide space for cooks, the culinary community and food entrepreneurs to serve their neighbors and the local community. Their long-term goal is to turn the kitchen into an incubator where they can mentor new culinary businesses.

The Kitchen offers a small scholarship for qualified women, people of color and immigrants. Those interested in joining the kitchen or doing an occasional pop-up can apply by going to miracleplum.com and clicking on The Kitchen.

GLEN ELLEN

B.R. Cohn virtual tasting, cooking demo

Executive Chef Jeremy Zimmerman of the girl & the fig will demonstrate a favorite winter dish from the restaurant’s cookbook, “Plats du Jour,” during a virtual cooking class at 4 p.m. Jan. 21.

The class, demonstrating Sautéed Pork Chops with Onion-Apple Ragout and Mustard Jus, also will include a tasting of two Rhone-style blends from B.R. Cohn — the Quatre Blanc and Quatre Red — as well as a rosé.

Tickets are $192, including Zoom invite, the three wines, a copy of the cookbook and one jar of the girl & the fig’s Dried Fig Compote.

To reserve, go to brcohn.com and click on Virtual Tastings.

GLEN ELLEN

Laurel Glen Vineyard opens new tasting room

The historic Laurel Glen Vineyard has opened a new tasting room in the historic Poppe Building in Glen Ellen.

Laurel Glen produces cabernet sauvignon grown and made on Sonoma Mountain, where its 14-acre estate is farmed organically at high altitude in rocky soils with an eastern exposure. It also produces a sauvignon blanc and rosé.

The tasting room is located at 13750 Arnold Drive. Tastings will be available by reservation, once the tasting rooms open again. To reserve, call 707-933-9877.

