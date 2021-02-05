Mount Konocti County Park in Lake County offers stunning views, a healthy hike

Science tells us time in the great outdoors aids in physical and mental well-being, reducing our stress and anxiety. Why not put these powerful health benefits to work with a hike at Mount Konocti County Park in Lake County?

The impressive Mount Konocti sits in the center of Lake County, where its imposing height, 4,305 feet, makes it a highly visible landmark in much of the county. Mount Konocti County Park, which opened to the public in 2011, is outside the quaint, historic town of Kelseyville. Views from this park are panoramic, sprawling and not to be missed.

To reach the park’s trail, drive to Kelseyville, take Konocti Road on the east side of Kelseyville to the park’s entrance and drive for about three more miles to the parking lots to start your hike. The trail’s gradual incline may fool you into thinking this is an easy hike, but if you continue the ascent for its roughly 3 miles, you will get quite a workout. It is considered to be a moderately strenuous hike, taking three to five hours. The trail leads you across an easement road through a privately owned walnut orchard. Soon you will reach Clark Peak at an elevation of 2,850 feet.

Your rewards for this endeavor will include breathtaking views of Clear Lake, considered to be the oldest lake wholly within California and thought by scientists to be 1.5 million years old. You also will see lush vineyards set like jewels in the valley below, which denote the burgeoning wine industry. Conveniently placed benches to rest and take in the sights are interspersed along the way. Listen for scrub jays arguing and watch the spiraling vultures above. Depending on the time of year, you’ll spy a great variety of other avian species, including bald eagles, since Lake County is on the Pacific Flyway for many migrating birds.

Spring months bring about a myriad wildflowers such as Indian paintbrush, California poppy, morning glory and lilac. There is chaparral, madrone and manzanita along the trail, too. Ascending farther, choose the right turn at the fork on the trail for Wright Peak; you’re now at 3,489 feet in elevation. Now the landscape morphs into a canyon oak forest, with some trees having reached centuries in age. Some of the oaks you see were known as “maul oaks” since their wood was used for ax handles.

Not too distant now are the remains of a 1903 cabin where pioneer Mary Downen chose to live, since she craved quiet and beauty. Her cabin rests near a lovely meadow, with the gravestone of her son, Euvelle Howard, marked with his epitaph carved onto a boulder 200 yards away. Mary reached her abode on horseback then. On clear days she signaled that “all is well” to her concerned family below, who lived in Lakeport, by reflecting the sun in a mirror each day. If her daily 2 p.m. signal was not received, her family galloped up the mountain on horseback to check up on her.

While pausing along the trail, you will want to read the informative panels which describe the history and geology here. These panels were planned by hardworking volunteers such as former State Parks Ranger Tom Nixon and former Lake County museum staff member Linda Lake.

The panels will explain that Mount Konocti contains five distinct peaks: the summit, Wright Peak, at 4,299 feet in elevation; Howard Peak at 4,286 feet; South Peak, which is 4,286 feet; Buckingham Peak at 3,967 feet and Clark Peak, which is 2,880 feet in elevation. The trails, all under 3 miles up, are marked as follows: Wright Peak 2.99 miles, Howard Peak 2.95 miles, Buckingham Peak 2.33 miles and the Downen Cabin 2.28 miles. You can find a map at bit.ly/3jgMIgN.

Mount Konocti is an ancient, dormant composite volcano created by distinct layers of slow-paced lavas and placed along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Geologists believe its last eruption occurred 10,000 years ago and that this volcano’s geologic history reaches back to the Pliocene era, making it a “young” volcano, geologically speaking. Mount Konocti is situated in the Clear Lake Volcanic Field, which includes neighboring Geysers geothermal field. According to the United States Government Survey’s Volcano Hazards Program and its National Early Warning System, Mount Konocti is considered a “high priority” volcano to monitor, with Mount Shasta and Lassen Volcanic Center listed a rung above Mount Konocti, at “highest priority” for monitoring California volcanoes.

Mount Konocti was once known as Chamisal Mountain in honor of the native flowering chamise plants that thrive here. Later on, in the 1850s, it was called Uncle Sam, like the nearby town, now known as Kelseyville.

Then in 1887, a Tennessee settler named Euvelle Howard — yes, Mary Downen’s son — put down roots near the mountain. He later organized a drive to call the mountain “Konocti” in honor of the original people here, the Pomo Indians who lived in the area 11,000 years ago.

Native Americans told stories of specially carved wood pieces being tossed into a crater on Mount Konocti and later found floating in the lake. Mount Konocti is considered a sacred site for Native Americans, and it plays a large part in their mythologies and religion. In one of the seven Pomo languages, “Konocti” translates to “mountain lady,” while in another it means “big rock.” One Pomo legend has it that Mount Konocti got its name from an important chief who created the mountain. The vast quantities of shiny black, glasslike obsidian created by the volcano were used for thousands of years by Native Americans for projectile points and tools for their own use and for trading.

Local legend tells of a vent at the mountain’s peak that was dynamited to close it off during the pioneer days, when the volcano was known as Uncle Sam Mountain. Satellite sonar images show a great cavern below the mountain, and experts have said the mountain is riddled with tunnels and that there are caves which open beneath Clear Lake.

Pioneers and Pomo Indians may not be present on today’s Mount Konocti, but your adventuring spirit and wonder may still tempt you to attain its summit and daydream about the past.