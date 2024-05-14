Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Bilingual remote housing support needed

The Catholic Charities Shelter and Housing Programs needs a bilingual volunteer for its Napa shelter. Volunteer duties include calling clients, confirming and collecting information about housing programs and assistance. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information contact Christa Youngern at 707-327-0228, email cyoungern@srchartities.org or visit pdne.ws/3JGJ91G.

Canine Companions

Volunteer breeders and caretakers needed

Canine Companions is looking for volunteer breeders and caretakers for would-be service dogs. Volunteers must live close to the organization’s Santa Rosa headquarters and attend seminars and meetings as requested. Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

For more information email breedingprogram@canine.org or visit pdne.ws/4bikDzI.

Ceres Community Project

Youth kitchen and garden volunteers needed

Sebastopol-based Ceres Community Project needs teens and adult kitchen mentors to help provide meals for people with serious illnesses. Helpers work under the guidance of a professional chef at the organization’s kitchen in San Rafael. Shifts are Mondays from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Volunteers must be 14 years or older and are asked to sign up for a weekly shift for a minimum of three months.

For more information visit pdne.ws/4aUHxxb.

Emergency Prep Help

Marketing and website professional needed

Emergency Help Prep, a Petaluma organization that helps seniors prepare for emergencies, needs help with social media and website maintenance. Must be 18 years or older to apply.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Lynn Stanton by clicking “express interest” at pdne.ws/48Gy1g4.

Food For Thought

Food drive volunteers needed

Food For Thought in Forestville is a nonprofit organization providing medically tailored groceries and meals to those in Sonoma County affected by serious medical conditions. It is looking for volunteers to greet shoppers at Oliver’s Market in Cotati with “wish lists” of most needed items and accept donations as people exit. Drives are held monthly. Volunteers must be 14 years or older unless accompanied by an adult.

For more information go to pdne.ws/3WxBytT.

Little Free Library

Book drive coordinators needed

Help Little Free Library by coordinating a local book drive. The nonprofit organization needs help leading book drives, distributing collected books to local Little Free Libraries collaborating with local businesses and groups and ensuring the community knows about the drives. Coordinators must be 18 years or older.

For more information go to pdne.ws/3y5hX9X.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Sonoma County

Volunteers sought for NAMIWalks event

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is seeking volunteers for its Oct. 19 NAMIWalks fundraiser at Howarth Park and Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. Duties include placing signs, greeting participants, assisting with the refreshment table and passing out water to walkers. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

If interested, reach out to Hana Casita for more information at 707-800-3876 or hcasita@namisoco.org. Learn more at pdne.ws/4azbIJI.

Sutter Care at Home

Volunteer usicians needed

Sutter Care at Home is looking for volunteer musicians and singers in Santa Rosa to play music for hospice patients for at least an hour or two a week. Experience is not required. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older.

For more information go to pdne.ws/3BMLnZ9 or by contacting Alanna Wendt at 707-535-5790 or emailing alanna.wendt@sutterhealth.org.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.