Wake up to a hot cup of chai on Thanksgiving morning

We hear a lot about Christmas breakfast, but not so much about what we’ll be eating this Friday morning, the day after Thanksgiving.

Some of us skip the post-Thanksgiving breakfast entirely; others grab something on the fly. There are few, if any, traditions for this meal.

So, what can you serve your guests? If you’ll have a full house, I recommend my overnight slow-cooker polenta (on The Press Democrat website at bit.ly/3HMDx3G). Add sweet toppings such as maple syrup, chutney and preserves and savory toppings such as a chèvre, Gorgonzola, Italian-style salsa verde and marinara. It’s a simple serve-yourself option, easy to make and delicious. Put out a big thermos of coffee and you can sleep in while others graze at will.

If you’re feeling a bit more ambitious, set up an area near your toaster with bagels, already sliced in half, cream cheese, lox, capers and sliced red onion. Just don’t feel pressured to produce a big meal, not after you’ve already cooked the traditional Thanksgiving feast!

On this Thanksgiving morning, I plan to have homemade chai, a traditional English beverage that’s now on retail shelves almost everywhere. Even so, chai is best when made at home, which is easy, inexpensive and rewarding. It is my favorite cold-weather drink, ever since my first sip, which came in a very dramatic way.

I arrived in what was then called Bombay, now Mumbai, during the start of the torrential monsoon rains. When the taxi I was in stalled in floodwaters, I was forced into the street. After nearly drowning, I was rescued and tucked into a warm bed at a doctor’s home, where everyone was quite concerned that I had been crying when plucked from the rushing water. I had just drifted off to sleep, my first in about 36 hours, when someone jostled me awake with a cup of chai. I had one, then another.

Try it Thanskgiving morning or the morning after to warm yourself and your guests.

Chai means tea, and it is always served with milk. When you see chai tea or chai tea latte on a menu, feel free to smirk at the redundancy. If you love chai, make a gallon or at least a half gallon, so you can simply reheat it for a few days without making it from scratch again. It must have black tea, milk, sugar, green cardamom and black pepper, but the other ingredients are optional.

My Chai

Makes 16 cups

1 half-gallon whole milk, preferably local and organic

¾ cup sugar, plus more to taste

4 tablespoons black tea leaves (see Note below)

5 fresh ginger slices, gently crushed

1 cinnamon stick

½ star anise

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon white peppercorns, optional

3 whole cloves

4 green cardamom pods, crushed open

Several gratings of whole nutmeg

Pour 8 cups of water into a large saucepan, add the milk and sugar and bring to a boil. Immediately lower the heat and stir in the tea. Add the ginger, cinnamon, star anise, peppercorns, cloves, cardamom and nutmeg. Stir, cover and remove from heat. Let steep 10 to 12 minutes.

Taste, and if it isn’t quite sweet enough for you, add another ¼ cup of sugar.

Return the pan to medium heat. Just before the mixture reaches a boil, strain it into a heatproof pitcher or half-gallon Mason jars. Enjoy right away or keep in the refrigerator, covered, for three to four days. Reheat before serving.

If you like your chai frothy, whip it with a small whisk as it heats.

Note: The better the tea you use, the better your chai will be. I enjoy the delicacy of a good Darjeeling and sometimes prefer the fuller flavor of Assam, English or Irish Breakfast tea. Queen Anne is also excellent in chai. Be sure to use loose leaf tea, not tea bags. Pure Puer, a Santa Rosa-based business, sells some of the best teas I have ever had, including some ideal for chai (purepuer.com).

The late Malvi Doshi, who included this recipe for chai in her first book, “A Surti Touch,” ran The Ganges, a vegetarian restaurant on Fredericks Street in San Francisco for many years. After I had an extraordinary meal there, we became close friends. When she asked if I would write the foreword to her second book, “Cooking Along The Ganges: The Vegetarian Heritage of India” (Writer’s Showcase, 2002), I of course said yes. I enjoyed many delicious cups of her unique chai over the years.

Malvi Doshi’s Masalawali Chai

Makes 6 cups

2 cups whole milk, preferably local and organic

⅓ cup sugar, plus more to taste

4 teaspoons loose black tea leaves, such as Assam

8 - 10 pieces dried lemon grass

4 cardamoms pods, crushed open

½ teaspoon black peppercorns, cracked

1-inch cinnamon stick

1 piece of fresh ginger, about the size of a quarter, washed and crushed

Pour the milk into a saucepan, add 4 cups of water, bring to a boil and reduce the heat immediately so the mixture barely simmers. Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves. Stir in the tea leaves. Add the lemon grass, cardamom, peppercorns, cinnamon and ginger. Cover the pan and remove it from the heat.

Let steep for 5 minutes.

Strain into a warmed tea pot or individual cups and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.