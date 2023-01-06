Want spectacular autumn leaves? Put these plants on your shopping list

Many a great garden begins in winter with careful planning, and that goes for most anything you want to grow.

Winter is the time to talk to fellow gardeners; browse catalogs, websites and gardening books; and chat up experts at local nurseries to figure out what to invest in for planting in 2023, including everything from vegetable seeds to trees.

During this time when so many trees are barren, think ahead to the glory of autumn.

Fall foliage in this part of the country isn’t as naturally spectacular as it is in New England. The natural mix of eastern deciduous hardwoods includes many that burst into flaming color when frosty nights hit, such as sugar maples, red osier dogwoods, sassafras, staghorn sumac, quaking aspen, nannyberry, tulip trees, vine maples and red maples. Put them together on a New Hampshire hillside and people from around the world will come just to look at the leaves.

While Sonoma County’s native trees, such as oaks and madrones, don’t have the intense color of eastern hardwoods, we do have many brilliantly colored trees and shrubs that can turn a local landscape into a marvel to behold. Remember that many are native to regions with summer rains, so they’ll need some irrigation in the summer months to keep thriving.

But our beneficent climate supports a lot of plants whose leaves flare into gorgeous colors of yellow, orange and red before they drop in autumn. It may not be quite as brilliant as in the Northeast, where fall nighttime temperatures routinely dip below freezing and bring on the color of aging leaves in a mighty rush. But then we don’t have to put up with five months of cold, lifeless-looking landscapes.

Think colorful passages

You don’t need to make your whole yard or landscape a tribute to October in New England. A pleasant passage filled with fall color will do.

Now that the 2023 plant catalogs are arriving, with treasures of new varieties, it’s the right time to plan for your fall color extravaganza and buy stock before it sells out. It will grow over the summer and give you a taste this fall of the colors you’ll have for years to come.

A chief factor in the development of good fall color here in coastal California is adequate sunlight. Almost all woody plants with good color need full sun or at least four hours a day of sunlight to develop the leaf color compounds that reveal themselves after leaf detachment ends the production of green chlorophyll.

Plan your fall color passage according to eventual plant height, so tall trees aren’t placed where they’ll shade out understory plants beneath them.

The following list of plants will mention their cultivation requirements, but the rule of thumb is to keep this landscape open and airy so plenty of sunlight reaches all parts.

Let’s start with one of the brightest of the fall color displays, from Fothergilla x intermedia ‘Legend of the Fall.’ This well-behaved understory shrub grows 4 to 5 feet tall and as wide. Its leaves turn brilliant hues of yellow, orange and red, often all three in the same leaf.

You’ll never get more intense and brighter color than that produced by staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina), an eastern native that just loves our California climate. It grows 10 to 15 feet tall but looks open and feathery. For the best effect, plant in full sun with a background of dark evergreens.

Pistachia chinensis or Chinese Pistach is the ornamental variety of the pistachio nut tree. It grows slowly to 30 feet tall or more, with compound leaves of 10 to 16 narrow leaflets that blaze into yellow, orange and red in the fall.

With maples you have many choices for fall color. Surefire winners include Japanese maple (Acer palmatum ‘Orangeola’) that turns fiery orange-red in fall. Red maple (Acer x freemanii ‘Autumn Fantasy’) is a full-size maple that grows to 60 feet tall and turns blazing scarlet in the fall. Sugar maple (Acer saccharum) gives us maple syrup in spring as well as a fiery crimson display of red leaves in fall. It’s also a full-size tree when mature.

Our native California redbud (Cercis occidentalis) is quite at home in our summer drought. It grows to 10 to 18 feet as an upright, open and airy multi-trunked tree and has leaves that turn from light yellow to red in fall.

Flowering dogwood (Cornus florida ‘Cherokee Sunset’) is an understory tree native to the eastern U.S., but it does quite well here in Sonoma County. It grows from 15 to 20 feet tall in an open, relatively horizontal pattern. ‘Cherokee Sunset’ leaves turn red-purple in fall and mix well with bright-colored leaves of other woody genera.

A different species of dogwood, the Kousa dogwood (Cornus kousa ‘National’) has pretty red fruits in summer and bright red leaves in fall. It grows to 25 feet tall and as wide over many years.

To see the luscious colors of crape myrtle flowers, just visit Santa Rosa in August, where it’s the street tree of choice. Lagerstroemia x hybrida ‘Arapaho’ is a variety with cranberry-red flowers and red-purple leaf color in fall. It grows 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide.

Ginkgo biloba grows to 25 to 50 feet tall and has fan-shaped leaves that turn bright glowing gold in fall. Females throw down messy, ill-smelling fruit, so plant male cultivars, such as the superb ‘Autumn Gold.’

River birch (Betula nigra) is a fast grower when young and eventually reaches 50 feet or more. In fall, its leaves turn a soft lovely yellow.

Japanese persimmons (Diospyros kaki ‘Hachiya’), the big-fruited, pointy-tipped, astringent kind with the showy orange fruits after the leaves drop, are perfectly suited to our climate. Their fall leaf color in shades of yellow, orange and red are also stunning, as are the fall colors of their non-astringent cousin ‘Fuyu’ types.

There are, of course, many other plants whose leaves will ornament a fall garden (check out especially Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Rhythmic Blue,’ Diervilla ‘Kodiak Orange’ and Cercis canadensis ‘Tardiva’). But the above selections are among the best and the brightest.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.