How to become a forest therapy practitioner in Sonoma County

Read: “Shinrin-Yoku: The Art and Science of Forest Bathing,” by Dr. Qing Li, a leading expert in forest medicine.

Note: To get certified as a Forest Therapy Guide, you first need a Wilderness First Aid (WFA) or Wilderness First Responder (WFR) certificate. You can earn one through third-party organizations like NOLS. The class is typically a two-day event that costs $100 to $300. (Online versions of the class may cost less.)

Cost: The six-month virtual training program with the Association of Nature & Forest Therapy is $3,350. The four-day in-person nature immersion is $495. Students have two years from the completion of the core guide training to do the immersion. This price does not include lodging, meals or transportation. More information at natureandforesttherapy.earth .

At 8 a.m. on a misty Friday morning at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol, Forest Therapy Practitioner Pamela Wirth quietly stood under oak trees as birds chirped in the distance.

“Feel the Earth beneath your feet,” Wirth said. “Notice the sounds you hear from afar. Now, notice the sounds you hear closest to you.”

Wirth is one of thousands of guides who lead people through nature using the 40-year-old Japanese practice called shinrin-yoku, also known as “forest bathing.”

Through quiet contemplation and attentiveness to natural surroundings, shinrin-yoku aims to soothe the mind, body and spirit. Since the practice became mainstream around the world at spas, retreats and parks, interest also has grown in becoming a forest therapy practitioner.

Forest therapy has become especially vital given our anxiety during the last two years of the pandemic, according to Karen Sapper, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park’s forest therapy series coordinator.

“We’re at that stage in the world now,” Sapper said. “Everyone’s been impacted by the stress of the pandemic. The practice feels essential.”

Shinin-yoku, developed by Japan’s Forestry Agency in 1982 to reduce stress among workers, combines Shinto and Buddhist teachings to promote intense awareness of natural surroundings. Researchers of “nature therapy” have said it can bring physical and emotional benefits, such as immune system support, improved sleep and concentration and less depression.

“It’s easy to feel separate from the world and each other, but when I go to nature I find my home,” said Wirth, who’s led shinrin-yoku walks for seven years.

“When we notice the shade trees provide or the sound of birds, we develop a kinship for bugs and animals. It’s more than benefiting your health. It reminds us we’re also a part of the web of life.”

Forest therapy training

After Simone York’s friend told her last year about “nature sessions” held in Sonoma, she was hooked. She decided to take an online course on shinrin-yoku to dive into the topic.

“Life is so fast nowadays. Sometimes, it’s uncomfortable to slow down,” said York, 42, a mother of three who lives in Sonoma. “When I first discovered it, I was instantly drawn to it. It’s a more conscious activity than any other outdoor activity.”

For those who want to lead shinrin-yoku sessions themselves and share the practice with others, there is a wealth of training sessions online. In 2023, for example, the Association of Nature & Forest Therapy will offer 18 training sessions, from January to November. They cover somatic techniques, trail awareness, safety and the history of shinrin-yoku with readings, written assignments and activities like leading friends and family on walks. A four-day in-person immersion session lets students practice what they’ve learned. (The organization also has an international database of guides and courses on their site, natureandforesttherapy.earth.)

York took one of these courses, which, before the pandemic, was a six-month training that included eight days of learning in nature at Sugarloaf park. Now, the course is taught through Zoom, with students logging on from all over the world.

At first, York questioned how beneficial the practice would be through a screen.

“I was hesitant about the benefits of virtual forest bathing at first,” York said. “I did a couple in my yard and down the street. Virtual learning actually made it more accessible. It worked out.”

In 2021, the Association of Nature & Forest Therapy program had 520 people training to become forest therapy practitioners. There are nearly 2,000 forest therapy practitioners in more than 60 countries around the world, according to Manuela Siegfried, the training coordinator for the Association of Nature & Forest Therapy.

Practice in area since 2012

Amos Clifford, founder of Association of Nature & Forest Therapy, brought the practice to Sonoma County in 2012. The first walks and training here were held at Sugarloaf park, Sapper said.

Clifford, who has a background in Zen meditation, was searching for ways to reach a wider audience for his nature advocacy work when he found an article about forest bathing. After researching the practice, he established the Association of Nature & Forest Therapy, now based in Prescott, Arizona, where Clifford recently moved.

“Go on a guided walk first, read some books on it and find out if it’s for you,” Sapper advised those who are curious about becoming forest therapy practitioners. “If it lights you up, do it.”

Last year, Sapper launched a pilot nature-walk program, “Nature Connection Kids,” for elementary school kids and their parents dealing with the pandemic’s psychological effects. Sapper hopes to expand the program in spring and bring shinrin-yoku to local schools.

“Kids were unable to focus and be present when they returned to school. Teachers hadn’t seen that level of anxiety in their kids before,” Sapper said. “If kids can’t ground themselves, how can they learn anything else? This practice is crucial.”

On that recent chilly morning at Ragle Ranch park, Wirth created a sense of calm that can help with that anxiety. The songs of birds became louder; the wind felt sharper. The world became more vibrant.

“Notice,” Wirth said. “Let nature hold you. Let it come to you.”

