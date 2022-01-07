When Sazon opened in Santa Rosa in mid-2010, it was a big deal. The restaurant was (and is) tiny, but it attracted diners with its big, bold flavors of something we hadn’t had in these parts: Peruvian cuisine.

Apparently, lots of us love the mouthwatering fusion of Spanish, Asian, European, African and ancient South American influences. These days, Sonoma County boasts a tidy assortment of Peruvian places, including Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine in Sebastopol and Ayawaska Restobar, Bistro 201 and Quinua Cocina Peruana, all in Petaluma. For good measure, there’s an Ayawaska in Novato, too.

Then, this summer, we welcomed Warike Restobar in downtown Santa Rosa from the owners of Ayawaska. It follows the familiar format of the others, featuring various ceviches, empanadas, beef or seafood stir-fry platters and stews and linguine in traditional chile or pesto sauces.

So what makes Warike stand out from the pack? Simply put, it’s the setting. Peruvian-born owner Luigi Dagnino has a knack for stylish designs and upbeat vibes, as shown by the Ayawaska nestled alongside the Petaluma River and anchored by a bar lined with multicolor bottles and an emphasis on cocktail culture.

Colorful murals on the walls of the upstairs dining area at Warike Restobar in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)

A cocktail called the Santa Rosa made of 400 Conejos Mezcal, tequila, passion fruit, Elderflower, Chartreuse and served in a skull mug at Warike Restobar in downtown Santa Rosa on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

The cocktail scene at the Santa Rosa restaurant is even more pronounced. The brick-lined two-story space is centered around a busy bar slinging signature pisco-based drinks like the sweet-tart Vamos Boys made of pisco, elderflower, vermouth bianco, dry Tio Pepe sherry, cider and blackberries ($16).

For extra enjoyment, some drinks are served in whimsical mugs such as a painted skull or tiki carving, and many take a tropical theme like the potent Santa Rosa of 400 Conejos mezcal, tequila, elderflower, passion fruit, herbal Chartreuse green and yellow, lime juice and a splash of simple syrup ($18).

It’s delicious drinking and suggests a party, amped up by dramatic murals of abstract flowers, tigers and birds (have fun, kids; just remember to keep those masks on in between sips).

I’ve always been loyal to Sazon, charmed by its intimate setting, open kitchen and chefs who are as skilled with the classics as they are with more unusual dishes such as the adobe de chancho pork stew marinated with chicha de jora (corn beer) and cusquena (lager beer) over camote frito (sweet potato fries), Peruvian potatoes and rice ($17.50).

But Warike, which is a combination of South American Quechua words “wa” (hidden) and “rique” (stew),” does a fine job with the standards, too. Ceviche Clasico, for example, brings the catch of the day bathed in milky-hued leche de tigre (spicy fish juice), alongside boiled Cuzco corn with kernels the size and texture of lima beans, aji limo hot pepper, cancha (crunchy toasted corn nuts), slivered red onion, chunks of sweet potato and the bonus of crispy plantain ($20).

Or go for the even more interesting ceviche huancaina, where the catch of the day glistens with classic, neon-yellow huancaina sauce ($20). The color comes from palillo, a highly aromatic herb found in the highland city of Huancayo. The slow-burning heat comes from the dash of aji Amarillo chile sauce.

Causa Marina is one of my favorite Peruvian recipes, and it is first-rate here. The round of pressed potato is ladled in mild, lemon-yellow chile cream and mounded with sweet shredded crab, sliced avocado and a hard-boiled egg dotted with aioli ($20). Ask for a dollop of super-spicy rocoto pepper sauce, too.

Causa Marina, an appetizer of pressed potatoes, crab, lemon chile cream and avocado at Warike Restobar in downtown Santa Rosa on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)

Lomo Saltado is also satisfying, as the Peruvian comfort food of chewy, wok-fried beef tenderloin tossed with red onion and tomato in a salty-sharp sauce of cilantro, garlic and soy and oyster sauces over French fries and rice ($25). I favor the “mixto” version, which adds prawns to the plate ($32), for extra flavor.

Warike’s Caramel Custard at Warike Restobar in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)

The kitchen makes a pleasing version of aji de gallina, with the mild, silky chile cream sauce draping generous mounds of pulled chicken topped with hard-boiled egg, delicate pecans and pungent Parmesan ($22). Flamed mushrooms, meanwhile, add depth to a lentil stew dotted with white onion and bell pepper over rice — again, ask for some of the zippy rocoto to jazz things up ($16).

It would be easy to finish with another cocktail — I’d go for the Espresso de la Nonna, a sweet-bitter blend of black rum, Madeira, coffee, cherry liqueur, chocolate liqueur and caffe liqueur ($16). Yet nearly a dozen good desserts tempt, from Warike’s Caramel Custard ($12) to Andean lucuma fruit ice cream reminiscent of pumpkin ($4) to Alfajor con Helado, an ice cream-style sandwich of Peruvian egg yolk, dulce de leche mousse, condensed milk and Porto whipped cream ($12).

This Peruvian evolution is a welcome trend, and Warike is a welcome addition.

Warike Restobar Where: 527 Fourth St., Santa Rosa When: Noon to 8 p.m. daily Contact: 707-536-9201, warikesf.com Cuisine: Peruvian Price: Expensive, entrees $16-$32 Summary: Peruvian cuisine is all the rage right now, and this high-energy place delivers the classics plus creative South American-inspired cocktails.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.