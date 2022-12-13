Warm Christmas pudding and chocolate mousse sweeten the holidays

As a student of English literature and 19th century novelist Thomas Hardy, I knew about Christmas pudding long before I tasted it.

Pudding has been memorialized in English poetry and prose from Jane Austen novels to Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to Harry Potter today, being such an essential part of Britain’s culture, especially during the holidays. It’s also been the cause of at least one uprising, the Great Pudding Riot, in Devon in 1859. When revelers saw the mayor giving giant portions of the enormous pudding — it called for 400 pounds of flour — to his friends, they feared there would not be enough for everyone. They broke through protective fencing and descended on the pudding, devouring it, we assume, in mere seconds.

English puddings have a cake-like texture, a result of both the ingredients and the cooking method — steaming. Today we find tese puddings in markets and online, but they’re very easy to make at home, and they taste so much better. The hardest part, which isn’t hard at all, is putting together a proper steaming set-up. If you don’t have one already, be sure to read the instructions in the recipe’s head note before you start.

In the U.S., we typically think of puddings as soft and voluptuous, like butterscotch pudding or chocolate mousse. These are more accurately called custards and are cousins of popular desserts like flan and creme brulee. To say that making pudding at home is a lost art is an understatement.

I discovered this recipe about 20 years ago, when someone gave me a mound of persimmons. It is from a delightful book by the late Marion Cunningham, “The Breakfast Book” (Knopf, 1987). Over the years, I have made little changes and so I no longer include her name in the pudding’s title. But I always feel indebted to Cunningham when I make this delicious pudding. If you feel like gilding the lily, set the pudding in the center of a pretty serving platter and surround it with overlapping slices of Fuyu persimmons, pomegranate arils and, if you have them, kumquats.

Steamed Persimmon Pudding

Makes 8 to 10 servings

1 cup pureed persimmons (from 3 to 4 Hachiya persimmons)

2 teaspoons baking soda

8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, at room temperature

1 ½ cups sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons brandy, rum or whiskey

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup walnuts pieces

1 cup raisins

Brown Sugar Hard Sauce (recipe follows)

Fill a kettle large enough to hold a 2-quart pudding mold with enough water to come halfway up the sides of the mold. Let the water come to a boil over medium heat while you mix the pudding batter. The mold must have a lid or be snugly covered with foil while steaming (a coffee can with a plastic lid works well). Also, there must be a rack or Mason jar ring on the bottom under the mold in the kettle to allow the water to circulate freely while the pudding is streaming. Butter the mold thoroughly.

Put the persimmon puree into a small bowl and stir in the baking soda. Set aside while mixing the other ingredients, during which time the persimmon mixture will become quite stiff.

Cream the butter and sugar, mixing vigorously until smooth and creamy. Add the eggs, lemon juice, brandy and ginger and beat well. Stir in the flour, cinnamon and salt and add the persimmon mixture. Beat until well mixed. Fold in the nuts and raisins.

Spoon the batter into the mold, cover and steam for 2 hours. Remove from the kettle and let rest for 5 minutes. Turn onto a rack to cool slightly. Enjoy warm.

Make the hard sauce just minutes before serving the pudding.

Brown Sugar Hard Sauce

Makes about 2 cups

1 ½ cup dark brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 ounces (1 stick) butter, at warm room temperature

⅓ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons smoky single malt Scotch, such as Laphroiag

Put the sugar and salt into a medium mixing bowl and use a fork to fluff the sugar, incorporating the salt as you do. Add the butter, bit by bit, mixing well after each addition.

Slowly mix in the cream and vanilla.

Add the scotch, a few drops at a time, and mix well after each addition. Transfer to a serving dish and chill until the pudding is ready to be served.

Chocolate mousse entered Sonoma County culture via La Poste, Rob Larman’s diminutive French bistro in Sonoma. If someone ordered it for dessert, Rob, who now had Il Fuoco, also in Sonoma, would appear with a huge bowl and spoon it into an individual vessel. It was quite a sight.

Chocolate Mousse

Makes 6 to 8 servings

10 ounces best-quality bittersweet chocolate, cut into bits

4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter, in small pieces

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

4 extra-large eggs, separated

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Put the chocolate and butter in the top part of a double boiler set over barely simmering water. When the ingredients are melted, whisk in the vanilla, egg yolks and kosher salt. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Put the egg whites and cream of tartar in a dry mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until they form soft peaks. Slowly sprinkle in the sugar, beating at high speed until the egg whites are stiff but not dry. Fold one-fourth of egg white mixture into the chocolate mixture. Fold in the remaining egg white mixture; do not over-mix.

Pour the mousse into individual serving dishes, set on a tray, put a sheet of parchment or aluminum foil on top and chill for at least 4 hours before serving.

Alternately, you can put the mousse into a pretty bowl, chill it and serve it directly from the bowl.

Variation: For Salted Chocolate Mousse, pour the mousse into individual serving dishes such as ramekins or stemmed wine glasses. Sprinkle a few flakes of Maldon Sea Salt, Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt or other flake salt on each serving before chilling them.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.