Warm up with wintertime soups

Although I enjoy soup year around, in the winter and especially when it is stormy, it’s absolutely essential. It’s one of the main reasons I try to always have homemade stock — chicken and beef at a minimum — in my freezer.

A good stock is the best gift you can give a soup; once you have it on hand, making delicious soups is quick and easy. Seasonal Pantry has explored the making of stock in several columns, and you can find them with a simple search of the paper’s website.

If you are new to making soup from scratch, I do not recommend making both stock and soup on the same day. Making stock doesn’t require a lot of hands-on work, but it does take several hours of simmering for all the flavors to blossom.

I cook my stocks on very low heat overnight and sometimes for as long as two nights, depending on type. Sometimes I use a slow cooker, and sometimes I use a 3-gallon stock pot. I tend to do this once a season.

In the spring and summer, I prefer chicken stock. In the fall and winter months, I like to have chicken and beef on hand, along with duck stock, fish fumet and shellfish stock. I use quart freezer bags, filled with either 2 cups or 3 cups of stock, as they are easy to stack in the freezer.

Once you have a freezer full of stock, you can deal with surprise dinner guests (remember those?), a sudden cold or a craving for your favorite risotto. If you’re under the weather, a mug of homemade stock spiked with lemon and hot sauce helps. If you’re on the mend, today’s recipes will inch you closer to full health deliciously.

Sweet potatoes are packed with essential nutrients, including Vitamins A, B and C; calcium; magnesium; potassium; folate and choline. Some people, myself included, prefer this cousin of the morning glory in a savory context rather than in the full flower of its sweetness. Here, a true potato, along with a bit of heat and the savory richness of beef broth, do the job.

Spicy Sweet Potato Broth

Makes about 5 quarts

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into chunks (see Note below)

1 medium potato, peeled and cut into chunks

3 or 4 thin slices of fresh ginger

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 to 2 teaspoons ground cayenne or chipotle powder

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

4 cups beef broth or stock, preferably homemade

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup fresh chopped cilantro leaves, Italian parsley leaves or snipped chives

Put the potatoes and ginger into a large saucepan, season with salt and pepper and add the cayenne or chipotle and the turmeric. Pour the beef broth and vinegar into the pot. If the broth does not fully cover the potatoes, add water until they are covered by about an inch.

Set the saucepan over high heat and bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently until the potatoes are very tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let cool for about 10 minutes. Use tongs to remove and discard the ginger. Use an immersion blender to purée the broth or pass it through a food mill into a clean container. If the broth is thicker than you like, thin with water or more beef broth or stock.

Taste and correct for salt and pepper.

Ladle into mugs, top with cilantro leaves and enjoy. The broth will keep for several days in the refrigerator and can easily be reheated.

Note: I use garnet (purple-skinned) sweet potatoes, typically labeled “yams,” in this dish. They are not yams; the description lingers from an advertising campaign in the 1930s that sought to set the garnet variety apart.

_____

Don’t let the name “Scotch Broth” fool you. This is a rich, hearty soup, perfect during a storm and welcome whenever you need some bone-warming goodness. This recipe requires a pressure cooker.

Scotch Broth

Makes 6 to 8 servings

½ cup pearled barley, rinsed and soaked overnight in water

½ cup red lentils, picked over, rinsed and soaked overnight in water

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 pounds lamb necks or bone-in lamb stew meat, cut into 2-inch pieces

Kosher salt

1 large onion, peeled and quartered

1 celery rib, cut in half crosswise

2 large carrots, peeled and cut in half crosswise

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons butter

3 to 4 small leeks, white and pale green parts only, washed thoroughly and sliced into thin rounds

2 pounds very small turnips, trimmed and cut into small wedges

2 parsnips, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

Black pepper in a mill

4 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Drain the barley and lentils and set them aside, keeping them separate.

Pour the olive oil in the bottom part of a pressure cooker set over medium heat, add the lamb, season generously with salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the meat is evenly browned all over. Add 8 cups of water, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Skim off any foam and impurities that rise to the surface.