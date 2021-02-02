Subscribe

Warm up with wintertime soups

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 2, 2021
Although I enjoy soup year around, in the winter and especially when it is stormy, it’s absolutely essential. It’s one of the main reasons I try to always have homemade stock — chicken and beef at a minimum — in my freezer.

A good stock is the best gift you can give a soup; once you have it on hand, making delicious soups is quick and easy. Seasonal Pantry has explored the making of stock in several columns, and you can find them with a simple search of the paper’s website.

If you are new to making soup from scratch, I do not recommend making both stock and soup on the same day. Making stock doesn’t require a lot of hands-on work, but it does take several hours of simmering for all the flavors to blossom.

I cook my stocks on very low heat overnight and sometimes for as long as two nights, depending on type. Sometimes I use a slow cooker, and sometimes I use a 3-gallon stock pot. I tend to do this once a season.

In the spring and summer, I prefer chicken stock. In the fall and winter months, I like to have chicken and beef on hand, along with duck stock, fish fumet and shellfish stock. I use quart freezer bags, filled with either 2 cups or 3 cups of stock, as they are easy to stack in the freezer.

Once you have a freezer full of stock, you can deal with surprise dinner guests (remember those?), a sudden cold or a craving for your favorite risotto. If you’re under the weather, a mug of homemade stock spiked with lemon and hot sauce helps. If you’re on the mend, today’s recipes will inch you closer to full health deliciously.

Sweet potatoes are packed with essential nutrients, including Vitamins A, B and C; calcium; magnesium; potassium; folate and choline. Some people, myself included, prefer this cousin of the morning glory in a savory context rather than in the full flower of its sweetness. Here, a true potato, along with a bit of heat and the savory richness of beef broth, do the job.

Spicy Sweet Potato Broth

Makes about 5 quarts

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into chunks (see Note below)

1 medium potato, peeled and cut into chunks

3 or 4 thin slices of fresh ginger

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 to 2 teaspoons ground cayenne or chipotle powder

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

4 cups beef broth or stock, preferably homemade

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup fresh chopped cilantro leaves, Italian parsley leaves or snipped chives

Put the potatoes and ginger into a large saucepan, season with salt and pepper and add the cayenne or chipotle and the turmeric. Pour the beef broth and vinegar into the pot. If the broth does not fully cover the potatoes, add water until they are covered by about an inch.

Set the saucepan over high heat and bring the liquid to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently until the potatoes are very tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let cool for about 10 minutes. Use tongs to remove and discard the ginger. Use an immersion blender to purée the broth or pass it through a food mill into a clean container. If the broth is thicker than you like, thin with water or more beef broth or stock.

Taste and correct for salt and pepper.

Ladle into mugs, top with cilantro leaves and enjoy. The broth will keep for several days in the refrigerator and can easily be reheated.

Note: I use garnet (purple-skinned) sweet potatoes, typically labeled “yams,” in this dish. They are not yams; the description lingers from an advertising campaign in the 1930s that sought to set the garnet variety apart.

_____

Don’t let the name “Scotch Broth” fool you. This is a rich, hearty soup, perfect during a storm and welcome whenever you need some bone-warming goodness. This recipe requires a pressure cooker.

Scotch Broth

Makes 6 to 8 servings

½ cup pearled barley, rinsed and soaked overnight in water

½ cup red lentils, picked over, rinsed and soaked overnight in water

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 pounds lamb necks or bone-in lamb stew meat, cut into 2-inch pieces

Kosher salt

1 large onion, peeled and quartered

1 celery rib, cut in half crosswise

2 large carrots, peeled and cut in half crosswise

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons butter

3 to 4 small leeks, white and pale green parts only, washed thoroughly and sliced into thin rounds

2 pounds very small turnips, trimmed and cut into small wedges

2 parsnips, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

Black pepper in a mill

4 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Drain the barley and lentils and set them aside, keeping them separate.

Pour the olive oil in the bottom part of a pressure cooker set over medium heat, add the lamb, season generously with salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the meat is evenly browned all over. Add 8 cups of water, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Skim off any foam and impurities that rise to the surface.

Add the onion, celery, carrot, bay leaves and barley. Increase the heat to high.

Lock the pressure cooker’s lid in place and bring to high pressure. Reduce the heat enough to maintain steady high pressure and cook for 20 minutes. Quick-release the pressure according to manufacturer's instructions. When the pressure has dropped completely, remove the lid, tilting it away from you so the steam doesn’t burn you.

Let cool for a few minutes and use tongs to remove and discard the onion, celery, bay leaves and carrots. Continue to use the tongs to remove and discard the lamb bones.

Strain the cooking liquid into a large measuring cup or gravy separator and let it settle for several minutes. Pour off or spoon off the fat. Set the meat and barley aside.

Rinse the pressure cooker, return to medium heat and add the butter. Sauté the leeks until wilted, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and add the reserved cooking liquid, along with the turnips, parsnips and lentils. Add several turns of black pepper, increase the heat to high and, when the liquid boils, lock the lid in place and bring it to high pressure.

Cook for 4 minutes. Quick-release the pressure and unlock the lid. Let cool for 2 to 3 minutes, stir in the meat and barley and ladle into soup bowls. Top each portion with some of the parsley and enjoy right away.

_____

Of all the soups I’ve tasted and made in my life, this one stands as an all-time favorite. Flavors are layered and rich, with sweet aromas that envelop you as you cook. I first came across this soup in Kuching, the capital of Sarawak, one of two Malaysian states on the island of Borneo, where so many dishes are finished with fresh cilantro, as this soup is. If you don’t care for cilantro, the best substitute is Thai basil, though I don’t recommend it in the winter, when it is out of season. I would use Italian parsley instead, even though it is not as traditional.

Ginger Beef Noodle Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 tablespoons clarified butter

1 large yellow onion, diced

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 3-inch piece fresh ginger, grated

2 beef shanks, each about 2 inches thick

Kosher salt

1 quart fragrant beef stock (recipe follows), hot

2 cups water

2 stalks lemon grass, bulb parts only, crushed and very thinly sliced

1 teaspoon whole white peppercorns

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

10 ounces dried rice noodles, ¾-inch wide, or other rice noodles of choice

⅓ cup fresh cilantro leaves

2 limes, cut into wedges

Prepare the fragrant beef stock the day before making the soup and refrigerate it until ready to use.

To make the soup, put the butter in a large saucepan or soup pot set over medium-low heat. When the butter is melted, add the onion and cook gently until it begins to caramelize, about 25 to 35 minutes; do not let it burn. Add the garlic and ginger and sauté 2 minutes more. Push the aromatics aside, add the beef shanks and brown all over.

When the shanks are browned, season with salt and add the stock, along with 2 cups of water, the lemon grass, the white and black peppercorns and the red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to very low and simmer, partially covered, until the meat is very tender, about 2 to 2 ½ hours.

Prepare the noodles according to package directions, drain and set aside.

Remove the cooked shanks from the pot, chop or break the meat into smaller pieces and return it to the pot along with any marrow from the shank bones; discard the bones.

Taste the broth and correct for salt and pepper. Divide the noodles among individual bowls, ladle the soup over the noodles, garnish each portion with cilantro leaves and a squeeze of lime and enjoy right away.

The soup will keep in the refrigerator for about 4 days. Store the noodles, tossed with a little olive oil or sesame oil, separately. It can be frozen for about 2 months.

Note: For fragrant beef stock, pour 4½ cups beef stock, preferably homemade, into a medium saucepan. Crush the fat part of 2 stalks of lemon grass and add them to the pot, along with 2 Kaffir lime leaves, 3 cardamom pods (lightly crushed), 2 star anise, 1 dried hot chile and a teaspoon each of white peppercorns and black peppercorns. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to very low and simmer gently for 30 minutes. Cover, reduce the heat and let steep for an hour or so. Strain, discard the seasoning agents and refrigerate, covered, for up to 4 days.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

