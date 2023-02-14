Warming Polish food for cool weather

From the classic barszcz beet soup to a creamy mushroom chowder served in an edible bread bowl, Polish soups are enchanting.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 14, 2023, 12:50PM


During a visit to Poland in the fall of 1998, I learned that soup is considered an essential part of the day’s primary meal there. I think of it now because I love soup and I’ve been dreaming of previous travel adventures.

“Dinner without soup is not dinner,” a Polish friend told me as we lingered over white borscht studded with potatoes, kielbasa and hard-boiled eggs. On the table, aromas from a second soup — sauerkraut punctuated by morsels of pork ribs — wafted toward us.

In hot weather and cold weather, a savory soup is essential at dinner. From the classic barszcz beet soup to a creamy mushroom chowder served in an edible bread bowl, Polish soups are enchanting.

Many of Poland’s soups, as well as main courses and side dishes, have a refreshing sour flavor, not from vinegar or lemon but from yogurt, whey, sauerkraut juice, pickle juice, fermented rye or fermented beet juice, depending on the dish.

These tart soups offer the best counterpoint to Poland’s hearty fare, the slow-cooked meats, roasted game birds, garlicky kielbasas, fried veal cutlets, herbed potatoes and rich gravies that characterize this northeastern European cuisine. There is no more refreshing way to begin a dinner of pork roast with prunes and cabbage than with a tangy broth of beets and mushrooms.

Many Polish soups call for special garnishes, too, such as egg noodles or small ravioli-like dumplings filled with mushrooms or meat, added in small quantities so they don’t overwhelm the savory liquid.

Although there’s nothing like a trip to Poland to attune your palate to its signature flavors, there are other ways to savor authentic Polish fare in the U.S. In Sonoma County, we have the European Food Store, with Polish kielbasa and other regional ingredients from Ukraine, Georgia and Russia (2790 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-527-0319, alleuropeanfood.com). To get there, I encourage you not to use GPS to find it; you’ll be sent to a trailer park. The store is near A-One Vacuums, adjacent to Burt Street, on the east side of Santa Rosa Avenue.

Beets are packed with nutrition. Here is a delicious soup with them, beautiful to behold and common in Poland. There are many versions, with various additions from egg noodles, raisins and diced baby beets to hard-boiled eggs and tiny ear-shaped dumplings called uszek, filled with meat or mushrooms. In the interest of time in your kitchen, I suggest using the frozen pelmeni or other mushroom dumplings from the European Food Store. If you would like my recipe for uszek, email me at the address below, with Dumpling Recipe in the subject line.

This soup is sweet from the beets and always slightly sour, traditionally from fermented beet juice and here from lemon.

Clear Beet Soup (Barszez)

Makes 4 to 6 servings

8 - 10 red beets, trimmed

2 parsnips

1 turnip

1 carrot

1 leek, white part only

Kosher salt

Olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

White pepper in a mill

24 uszek or small commercial mushroom ravioli, see Note

Juice of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 lemon

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Put the beets, parsnips, turnip, carrot and leek into a large roasting pan. Season with salt and drizzle just enough olive oil to coat the vegetables lightly. Set on the middle rack of the oven and cook until the vegetables are very tender and can be pierced easily with a fork. Transfer to a work surface to cool.

When the vegetables are cool enough to handle, peel the beets. Cut all the vegetables into small dice.

Put the butter into a large saucepan set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the chopped vegetables, stir and season with a few turns of white pepper. Saute, turning a few times in the butter, for about 5 minutes.

Add 5 cups of water, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to very low and simmer gently until the liquid is deep scarlet and the vegetables are meltingly tender, about 45 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let rest while you prepare the uszek or ravioli according to the package directions. While they cook, strain the soup through a very fine sieve or a strainer lined with cheesecloth. Discard the vegetables and reheat the soup if it has cooled. Stir in the lemon juice, taste and correct for salt and pepper. Divide the soup among individual soup bowls.

When the uszek or ravioli are done, drain and add 4 to each serving of soup. Garnish with a bit of lemon zest and enjoy right away.

One of Poland’s national dishes, bigos, or hunter’s stew, has countless variations. Some are based on what’s in the fridge. Take leftover meat, I was told during my visit to Krakow, and cook it with sauerkraut until everything falls apart. Many variations are based on wild game, hence “hunter” in the name. A version called rogue’s stew includes an explanation that poachers made it in the woods, where they would be ready to flee in a heartbeat if authorities approached. Although all of the ingredients for this version can be attained legally, I have kept that evocative name.

Rogue’s Stew (Bigos)

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 ½ pounds beef stew meat or venison stew meat

Kosher salt

4 ounces bacon, diced

8 ounces kielbasa, casing removed, sliced ¼ inch thick

1 yellow onion, diced

White pepper in a mill

2 teaspoons black peppercorns

½ teaspoon caraway seeds

3 cups sauerkraut, drained

3 duck leg-thigh pieces, cut in half

3 cups meat stock, duck stock or water

8 - 10 slices sturdy rye bread

Butter

Set a large saucepan over high heat, add the meat, season lightly with salt and brown all over. Transfer to a bowl or plate.

Add the bacon to the pan and cook until it is crisp; use a slotted spoon to transfer it to absorbent paper to drain. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the fat.

Add the kielbasa and brown on both sides, turning them gently just once. Transfer to the plate with the other meat.

Add the onion the pan and saute until soft and fragrant, about 12 to 15 minutes; do not let it brown. Season lightly with salt and several turns of white pepper. Add peppercorns, caraway seeds, sauerkraut and duck. Return the meat, bacon and kielbasa to the pan, along with the stock or water. Bring to a boil, reduce to a very slow simmer, cover and cook until the duck is fork tender and all the flavors have come together, about 2 hours.

To serve, toast the bread and butter it generously. Cut each piece in half, diagonally.

Ladle the soup into individual bowls or soup plates, making sure each serving has a piece of duck. Add 2 pieces of bread to each portion and enjoy right away, with the remaining toast alongside.

A sweet omelet with preserves, stewed fruit and powdered sugar is a common dessert in Poland. It can be adapted to whatever fruit is in season. In spring, use strawberries in their own juice. In summer, stewed cherries or apricots are excellent. In winter, simmer cranberries with water and sugar to make kisiel, a traditional Christmas dish in Poland.

We’re now in what I call the shoulder season, with cranberries done and most other fruit not quite ready, though I have seen a few local strawberries here and there. If you don’t have good strawberries, use your favorite strawberry preserves.

Sweet Omelet with Strawberries

Makes 4 - 6 servings

1 pint strawberries, stemmed and sliced

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ cup confectioner’s sugar, sifted, plus more for garnish

8 eggs, separated

¼ cup all-purpose flour

Put the sliced strawberries into a bowl, add the granulated sugar and chill, covered, for at least 1 hour, during which time the berries will produce their own juice.

With a sturdy whisk or electric mixer, cream together the confectioner’s sugar and 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the egg yolks and whisk until they become very thick and pale yellow. Using a clean whisk or mixer blades, beat the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Fold ¼ of the egg whites into the egg-yolk mixture, followed by 1 tablespoon of the flour. Repeat until all the egg whites and flour have been incorporated.

Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in a 9-inch omelet pan or other frying pan set over medium-high heat. When it is foamy, add the omelet batter. Cook until it is just set, flip it and cook until just done, about 2 minutes. Spoon about half the strawberries onto the omelet, fold it over and transfer to a serving plate.

Spoon the rest of the strawberries over the omelet and sift some powdered sugar on top. Cut into pieces and enjoy warm.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

