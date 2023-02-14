Warming Polish food for cool weather

During a visit to Poland in the fall of 1998, I learned that soup is considered an essential part of the day’s primary meal there. I think of it now because I love soup and I’ve been dreaming of previous travel adventures.

“Dinner without soup is not dinner,” a Polish friend told me as we lingered over white borscht studded with potatoes, kielbasa and hard-boiled eggs. On the table, aromas from a second soup — sauerkraut punctuated by morsels of pork ribs — wafted toward us.

In hot weather and cold weather, a savory soup is essential at dinner. From the classic barszcz beet soup to a creamy mushroom chowder served in an edible bread bowl, Polish soups are enchanting.

Many of Poland’s soups, as well as main courses and side dishes, have a refreshing sour flavor, not from vinegar or lemon but from yogurt, whey, sauerkraut juice, pickle juice, fermented rye or fermented beet juice, depending on the dish.

These tart soups offer the best counterpoint to Poland’s hearty fare, the slow-cooked meats, roasted game birds, garlicky kielbasas, fried veal cutlets, herbed potatoes and rich gravies that characterize this northeastern European cuisine. There is no more refreshing way to begin a dinner of pork roast with prunes and cabbage than with a tangy broth of beets and mushrooms.

Many Polish soups call for special garnishes, too, such as egg noodles or small ravioli-like dumplings filled with mushrooms or meat, added in small quantities so they don’t overwhelm the savory liquid.

Although there’s nothing like a trip to Poland to attune your palate to its signature flavors, there are other ways to savor authentic Polish fare in the U.S. In Sonoma County, we have the European Food Store, with Polish kielbasa and other regional ingredients from Ukraine, Georgia and Russia (2790 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-527-0319, alleuropeanfood.com). To get there, I encourage you not to use GPS to find it; you’ll be sent to a trailer park. The store is near A-One Vacuums, adjacent to Burt Street, on the east side of Santa Rosa Avenue.

Beets are packed with nutrition. Here is a delicious soup with them, beautiful to behold and common in Poland. There are many versions, with various additions from egg noodles, raisins and diced baby beets to hard-boiled eggs and tiny ear-shaped dumplings called uszek, filled with meat or mushrooms. In the interest of time in your kitchen, I suggest using the frozen pelmeni or other mushroom dumplings from the European Food Store. If you would like my recipe for uszek, email me at the address below, with Dumpling Recipe in the subject line.

This soup is sweet from the beets and always slightly sour, traditionally from fermented beet juice and here from lemon.

Clear Beet Soup (Barszez)

Makes 4 to 6 servings

8 - 10 red beets, trimmed

2 parsnips

1 turnip

1 carrot

1 leek, white part only

Kosher salt

Olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

White pepper in a mill

24 uszek or small commercial mushroom ravioli, see Note

Juice of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 lemon

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Put the beets, parsnips, turnip, carrot and leek into a large roasting pan. Season with salt and drizzle just enough olive oil to coat the vegetables lightly. Set on the middle rack of the oven and cook until the vegetables are very tender and can be pierced easily with a fork. Transfer to a work surface to cool.

When the vegetables are cool enough to handle, peel the beets. Cut all the vegetables into small dice.

Put the butter into a large saucepan set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the chopped vegetables, stir and season with a few turns of white pepper. Saute, turning a few times in the butter, for about 5 minutes.

Add 5 cups of water, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to very low and simmer gently until the liquid is deep scarlet and the vegetables are meltingly tender, about 45 minutes.

Remove from the heat and let rest while you prepare the uszek or ravioli according to the package directions. While they cook, strain the soup through a very fine sieve or a strainer lined with cheesecloth. Discard the vegetables and reheat the soup if it has cooled. Stir in the lemon juice, taste and correct for salt and pepper. Divide the soup among individual soup bowls.

When the uszek or ravioli are done, drain and add 4 to each serving of soup. Garnish with a bit of lemon zest and enjoy right away.

One of Poland’s national dishes, bigos, or hunter’s stew, has countless variations. Some are based on what’s in the fridge. Take leftover meat, I was told during my visit to Krakow, and cook it with sauerkraut until everything falls apart. Many variations are based on wild game, hence “hunter” in the name. A version called rogue’s stew includes an explanation that poachers made it in the woods, where they would be ready to flee in a heartbeat if authorities approached. Although all of the ingredients for this version can be attained legally, I have kept that evocative name.