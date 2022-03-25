Warrior’s plumes are on the march in Sonoma County

Spring is a wonderful time to explore nature in California, and despite the drought, this year is no exception. California has many fascinating native plants with interesting stories.

In semi-shady mixed oak woodlands and chaparral in our parks, along roads and around houses in the country, deep red flower spikes of warrior’s plume (Pedicularis densiflora) bloom in early spring from February to about April. Look for low-growing, dense basal clumps of perennial fern-shaped reddish or green leaves. Above them grow striking deep red or burgundy flowers that arise from rhizomes in colonies or groups. They are sometimes quite large, turning quiet woodlands into a stunning show.

Displayed under manzanita on otherwise bare soil, the plants can present a surreal and almost otherworldly picture against the smooth, deep red manzanita branches and their gray leaves. Warrior’s plume also can march through grasslands on forest or shrub margins, the vivid color in contrast to the golden grass. Beautiful in leaf and flower and together creating an exotic woodland picture, these plants are hemiparasites.

Hemiparasites are opportunistic root parasites that attach to the roots of other plants to get nutrients and water, essentially stealing what they need to grow with haustoria — specialized root structures that enter the host plant’s roots. Hemiparasites or facultative parasites can obtain their own nutrients by photosynthesis and can live independently like most plants, but with less vigor.

These are known as obligate parasites or holoparasites, parasitic organism that cannot reproduce without exploiting a suitable host. Obligate parasites can only get nutrients from other plants. Parasitism is an adaptation mechanism that allows plants to grow in soil with limited fertility. Warrior’s plumes prefer to parasitize plants in the heath family and are often associated with manzanita shrubs and madrone trees. There are also stem parasites like mistletoe.

A California native that appears with the rains

Warrior’s plume is native to California and Oregon and grows in elevations up to about 5,000 feet. It emerges from the ground in the fall with the advent of rain. By about April, the blooms fade and plants become more subtle and green in color until they eventually dry up and go dormant for the remainder of the season, basically disappearing from the landscape.

Warrior’s plume is a host plant for the larvae of the variable checkerspot and Edith’s checkerspot butterflies. Hummingbirds visit the red blooms for nectar. Bumblebees also are pollinators.

The clustered flowers are interesting and invite close inspection. Clustered flower spikes are especially showy, with each individual flower having a similarly colored saw-shaped bract below it. The double color is striking. Each individual flower is composed of a long tube with a yellow lip, an attraction for pollinators and a place for them to land. Nectar is held at the bottom of the floral tube. The anthers are held outside the flower on long filaments to spread pollen on pollinators as they visit.

Warrior’s plume is in the Orobanchaceae family, a plant family with members distributed throughout the U.S. Most are root parasites and some lack chlorophyll. Orobanchaceae include other interesting, showy and sometimes strange-looking plants like Indian paintbrush, owl clover, broomrape, lousewort and elephant head. All grow in our area and bloom over the course of the early spring into summer. In years with sufficient rain, yellow owl’s clover is abundant along some Sonoma County roads, such as Highway 101 between Healdsburg and Geyserville. Long into the summer, coastal bluffs are a good place to see the showy red or orange blooms of Indian paintbrush. Even a short walk can reveal many surprises.

It is possible to buy seeds of warrior’s plume, but growing them is difficult. Sowing seed next to a host plant may help them grow.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, Twitter @katebfrey.